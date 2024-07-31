Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Rack Room Shoes is excited to bring back its popular Real People campaign, celebrating real customers. Unlike typical ads with professional models, Rack Room Shoes spotlights actual customers to create a relatable and authentic connection. For their fall season campaign, they've re-teamed up with the charismatic Jarrett family, local business owners and social media stars.

The Real People campaign celebrates the heart of Rack Room Shoes, families. The Jarrett's, chosen from thousands of entries, perfectly embody this spirit. Torrie and Brenton Jarrett juggle farm life, a thriving blog (@Willowbrookfarmlife), running a renovation company (Willowbrook Builders), and their cozy coffee shop (Willowbrook Grounds) - all while raising a family.

During the campaign photoshoot, the Jarretts shared their secret for balancing such a vibrant life and togetherness. "We tackle everything as a team," explains Torrie. "Parenting, business, even the coffee shop-it's all a family affair. We delegate and work together, making it all possible."

Starting September 11th, the Jarrett family will be seen across all Rack Room Shoes locations nationwide, showcasing the latest fall trends for every family member. "At Rack Room Shoes, we strive to place the families that support us in the heart of our business," said Molly Hartney, chief marketing officer at Rack Room Shoes. "The Real People campaign celebrates their unique lives and shines a spotlight on those who shop with us. Giving families a memorable experience is what it's all about."

Rack Room Shoes is always looking for new families to feature. Share a photo of your family wearing Rack Room Shoes apparel using iAmRackRoom on social media or apply online at rackroomshoes.com/realpeople for a chance to be featured in an upcoming campaign.





About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.

