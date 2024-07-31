LifeatYUM Spotlight: Meet Yum! Brands Investor Relations Manager Kaitlyn Yocum

Yum! Brands

We're continuing our LifeatYUM series to share our unrivaled culture and spotlight our incredible talent.

This week, meet Kaitlyn Yocom, CPA, manager of investor relations at Yum! Brands. A Louisville native, Kaitlyn spent five years in public accounting before joining Yum!'s Internal Audit team in 2018. There, she learned about different functional areas across each of our global brands, and then took an opportunity to work on a short-term assignment (STA) with the Investor Relations (IR) team 2+ years later.

During her STA, she supported the earnings preparation process, including briefing materials for Yum!'s leadership team. This growth opportunity gave her the unique insight into the important work the IR team does and she ultimately joined the team a few months later in 2021. She says she is grateful that she took the leap to learn more about a new department because it brought her to her current role. Kaitlyn - kudos to you for all your growth at Yum!

More on Investor Relations: this team works directly with Yum!'s leadership on the strategic direction of the business. Kaitlyn says it's incredibly valuable to be a part of those discussions as the IR team helps prepare the leadership team for business meetings, including earnings, shareholder conferences and investor presentations.

