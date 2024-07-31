Santa Fe, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Hecho a Mano gallery is proud to announce that it has been voted Best Gallery in the Santa Fe Reporter's 2024 'Best of Santa Fe' reader's poll. "We set out to be an accessible gallery, to inspire our visitors and to offer work at various prices. Recognition from our local community means a lot to us and verifies that we are on the right track," said gallerist and owner, Frank Rose.





Rose started Hecho a Mano in 2019 at a 400 square foot space on Canyon Road. The gallery's mission is to exhibit artists primarily from New Mexico and Mexico who are working in the intersections of tradition and innovation with a particular attention given to printmaking. Earlier this year Rose gave up his gallery on Canyon Road and moved his full time operation to 129 W. Palace.





On August 2, Hecho a Mano artists Ian Kuali'I and Lehuauakea will present Wai Ulana (Woven Waters) an exhibition of traditional kapa and hand-cut works on paper, exploring themes of environmental relations, Indigenous cultural resilience and contemporary Kanaka Maoli (Native Hawaiian) identity.

Also opening August 2, is Digegv (Where I'm From) by Rhiannon Skye Tafoya (Eastern Band Cherokee & Santa Clara Pueblo). Tafoya comes from a lineage of basket-weavers on both sides of her family, and the practice of traditional basketry profoundly influences her art. Both exhibitions will be on view through September 2, 2024.

The openings will be on Friday, August 2, 5-7pm. The artists will give talks about their works on Sunday, August 18, at 12pm.

About Hecho a Mano: Hecho a Mano focuses on art at the intersection of imagination, innovation and tradition and works primarily with artists based in New Mexico & Mexico. Hecho's goal is to create deep roots of support for artists and exhibit art that is both accessible and genre-defying. The gallery has a peculiar interest in printmaking. For more information, visit: hechoamano.org.

