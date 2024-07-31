Egon LLC: National Security Expert Egon Cholakian Breaks Protocol to Speak About Concerning Findings in Recent Documentary 'The Impact'

Dr. A. Egon Cholakian, a national security expert and registered federal lobbyist, delivered a landmark video speech in which he presented his in-depth analysis of the growing tensions surrounding geopolitical events and provided new data on the escalating climate crisis.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Dr. Cholakian's appeal, published on the Earth Save Science Collaborative Platform on July 26, 2024, has already sparked a discussion among the global community. The facts and analytics presented by Dr. Cholakian are related to the concerning findings from the recent "The IMPACT" documentary, which research the causes behind certain world events.

Egon Cholakian

Egon Cholakian a national security expert and registered federal lobbyist

In his video, Egon Cholakian brings to attention such events as the 1993 Waco siege, terrorist attacks in 2001 and 2004, which occurred in the US and Russia accordingly, the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, escalating tensions in the US, and attempted assassinations of high-profile individuals, including the 45th President of the United States and the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

Additionally, Dr. Cholakian specifically elaborated on the "puzzle coding" topic raised in "The IMPACT." He warned that this method of psychological manipulation underlies many recent tragedies, including mass shootings and political violence.

"Puzzle coding is so sophisticated that individuals cannot perceive its influence on themselves," Dr. Cholakian explained. Notably, his address suggested that public awareness of this threat could significantly reduce its impact.

"The threat of mass shootings worldwide could be minimized by 80 percent, provided that information about the puzzle coding method gains widespread dissemination," Dr. Cholakian stated.

Furthermore, Dr. Cholakian emphasized a statistically significant increase in climate-related disasters within Russian territory since August 2023.

One of the other topics of his video was experimental equipment developed by scientists affiliated with the ALLATRA International Public Movement.

Dr. Cholakian took a bold step by appealing directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning about concerning future trends. "I still say we need to sit down at the negotiation table," underscores Dr. Cholakian. "Because if we do not, there will be no Russia, no America-no one. It is time to heed common sense and temper our ambitions."

About Dr. A. Egon Cholakian

National Security Expert, Registered Federal Lobbyist, U.S. Congress and White House, Registered Foreign Agent, U.S. Department of Justice, National Security Division, who worked with: 4 U.S. Presidents, 3 U.S. National Security Advisors, 1 CIA Director.

For more information, please visit www.EgonReport.org

Egon Cholakian's Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/a-egon-cholakian-11256b4

