Semiconductor Market to reach USD 1080.83 Bn with TSMC expected to hold the largest share- Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Market Research has published a report on the Semiconductor Market stating that the market size was USD 558.18 Bn in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.90 percent through the forecast period, reaching USD 1080.83 Bn by 2030. The global semiconductor industry has been witnessing remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the advent of transformative technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML).

Market Size in 2023 USD 558.18 Bn Market Size in 2030 USD 1080.83 Bn CAGR 9.90 percent (2024-2030) Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 279 No. of Tables 114 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered By Component and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024-2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Get your Sample PDF:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/semiconductor-market/2311

Competitive Landscape

The semiconductor industry is currently facing intense competition and strategic shifts. TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) continues to hold its lead as the principal foundry globally, thanks to significant investments in advanced process technologies. Samsung and Intel are also making notable progress to challenge TSMC's dominance by growing their manufacturing capabilities and developing cutting-edge process nodes. The rise of China as a key player in the semiconductor industry, with the rapid growth of domestic fabrications and advancements in chipmaking capabilities, introduces a new dynamic to the competitive landscape. Despite a decline in 2023, the long-term prospects for the semiconductor industry remain positive due to the growing demand for high-performance computing and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies.

Key Highlights

Integrated circuits (ICs) are a crucial component driving the semiconductor market due to their versatility and integration capabilities.

India is a major importer of semiconductors, while China is the leading exporter.

High production costs and intense competition impact profitability while disruptions in global supply chains due to geopolitical tensions impact semiconductor availability.

The highest-revenue semiconductor companies produce a wide range of products, including microprocessors, memory chips, commodity integrated circuits, and complex systems on a chip.

Integrated Circuit Segment Revolutionising Semiconductor Industry

The Integrated Circuit (IC) segment dominates the global semiconductor market, which includes microprocessors, memory chips, and analog ICs. ICs are crucial to modern electronics around the world, driving advancements in computing, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Major companies like TSMC and Intel have flourished in this sector, capitalizing on the importance of ICs to gain significant market shares and investments. The growth of the IC segment is strengthened by the ongoing digital transformation and the increasing prevalence of artificial intelligence and IoT devices. Although challenges grew in 2023, the forecast for 2024 suggests an overcome fueled by rising demand and strategic investments, especially in emerging markets such as India and Malaysia. These regions are positioning themselves as vital contributors to the semiconductor supply chain, further solidifying the IC segment's dominance in the global semiconductor market. Continuous innovation and investment in IC technology are crucial for maintaining a competitive advantage and addressing the growing demands.

Request for a Sample Report:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/semiconductor-market/2311

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Semiconductor Market by 2030

Asia Pacific's dominance in the semiconductor market is highlighted by substantial investments, technological progress, and strategic actions. The region, spearheaded by major players like Taiwan, South Korea, and China, holds more than 60% of worldwide semiconductor sales, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) alone commanding the largest market share in the global foundry market. Malaysia is targeting to attract investments exceeding $100 billion in semiconductors by 2024, showcasing the region's dedication to enhancing its semiconductor capabilities. Moreover, India's rise as a semiconductor powerhouse is reinforced by its Semiconductor Mission and notable foreign direct investments, as the government strives to turn the nation into a global center for semiconductor design and manufacturing. The ongoing trade disputes and disruptions in the supply chain have further hastened the localization of semiconductor production within the region. Japan's progress in semiconductor materials and South Korea's dominance in memory chips, particularly through companies like Samsung and SK Hynix, further cement the region's market leadership. Emerging markets are leveraging the increasing demand for semiconductors fueled by advancements in AI, 5G, and automotive technologies. The strategic drive towards innovation and increasing capacity positions Asia Pacific as the epicenter of the global semiconductor industry, ready to shape the future of technology.

Browse Related Reports by Stellar Market Research:Semiconductor Reports & Consulting

Audio Amplifier IC's Market size was valued at USD 3.57 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Audio Amplifier IC's revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.92 Bn. by 2030.

Semiconductor in Wireless Communication Market size was valued at USD 62 Bn. in 2023 and the total Semiconductor in Wireless Communication Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 99.56 Bn. by 2030.

Power MOSFET Market size was valued at USD 8.78 Bn. in 2023 and the total Power MOSFET size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 14.27 Bn. by 2030.

Semiconductor Lasers Market size was valued at USD 7.26 Bn. in 2023 and the total Semiconductor Lasers size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.80% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 16.87 Bn. by 2030.

Semiconductor in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 68.21 Bn. in 2023 and the total Semiconductor in Healthcare Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 145.32 Bn. by 2030.

Semiconductors in Military and Aerospace Market size was valued at USD 22.18 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.70 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Power Semiconductor Market size was valued at USD 47.26 Bn. in 2023 and the total Power Semiconductor size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 64.16 Bn. by 2030.

Automotive Semiconductor Market size was valued at USD 48.89 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 87.67 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.7%.

DRAM Market size was valued at USD 93.31 Bn. in 2023 and the total DRAM size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 188.54 Bn. by 2030.

About Stellar Market Research:

Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems.

Contact Stellar Market Research:

S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4,

Pinnacle Memories Fl. No. 3,

Pune, Maharashtra, 411029

sales@stellarmr.com

+91 9607365656

Follow us:

Linkedin | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458342/Stellar_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semiconductor-market-to-reach-usd-1080-83-bn-with-tsmc-expected-to-hold-the-largest-share--says-stellar-market-research-302210971.html