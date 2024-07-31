

"The 4th Competition on Best Practices of Applied Algorithms (BPAA)" TOP 50 - Silver Award in Public Algorithms Model Category



CITIC Telecom CPC's Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform UI



CITIC Telecom CPC's TrustCSI 3.0 Cybersecurity Solutions

HONG KONG, July 31, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce its "Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform" is shortlisted for the TOP 50 and clinched the Silver Award in Public Algorithms Model Category at the "The 4th Competition on Best Practices of Applied Algorithms (BPAA)". BPAA is one of the four major brand competitions and events of WAIC (World AI Conference), in recognition of the innovation of its algorithms model and technical architecture powered by "AI+ Cloud Network Security" strategy of CITIC Telecom CPC.CITIC Telecom CPC has actively pursued AI technology development since 2017. Leveraging its profound knowledge and user experience, the company integrates AI into its "Cloud Network Security" services and focusing on innovative algorithms and applications. CITIC Telecom CPC has achieved significant success on several key projects and has granted different technical patent certifications. It is also recognized by various international and domestic organizations for its array of self-developed integrated innovations of AI and information security services.Roaring Innovation Engine - AI+ "Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform" Takes the Lead in the Algorithms Model CategoryCITIC Telecom CPC's "Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform" earned the BPAA award following a rigorous assessment by technical experts and entrepreneurs in algorithms, AI, and big data. Judged on effectiveness, innovation, applicability, and security, the platform meets enterprise needs, demonstrating high market potential, and exceptional implementation. Its quality, application capabilities, and market coverage distinguish it from competitors.CITIC Telecom CPC firmly believes that talent is the foundation of success and innovation is the driving force behind wisdom. The company actively promotes digital transformation and has cultivated a proficient team specializing in data science, innovation, and applications, thereby providing diverse scenarios for AI and big data development.Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, "Our team is focused on breakthroughs and innovations in AI algorithm development and applications, driving intelligence to new heights in the big model era. Leveraging digital platforms, machine learning, and data analysis capabilities, we deliver precise, comprehensive, and personalized patented big data and application services to our customers. The BPAA award is a testament to the deep integration of AI and information security services in our "Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform", where "AI+ Security" ensures high-quality development and data security. We will continue to enhance traditional services through our "AI+ Innovation" capabilities, accelerating enterprise digitalization and fostering the robust growth of the digital economy."The award-winning Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform showcases two major innovative features:Innovation in Algorithms Model: The traffic anomaly detection algorithm gathers traffic data from the switch, performs session segmentation, and utilizes AI to extract image features for automatic classification. The information security-specific large model, trained on open-source technology, supports anomaly detection and identification. System background data can be swiftly transformed into personalized graphic reports using text2sql based on users' natural language instructions. Additionally, users receive tailored information security protection strategies and recommendations, and security analysis reports are automatically generated through interactive dialogue.Innovation in Technical Architecture: Using the integration of large and small models + cloud edge collaborative architecture to implement a continuous update and optimization mechanism. Dispatch a compressed cloud model to client end through version management, greatly reducing resources consumption and costs in actual uses by customers.Turning "intelligence" into power and applying into real applications. This award is not only a testament to the innovative algorithms of CITIC Telecom CPC's Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform, but also a high recognition of the successful applications of innovative algorithms in the information security field.Redefining Cybersecurity - TrustCSI 3.0 Leads Comprehensive Upgrade of ICT Security ServicesThe rise of "AI+" has ushered in an era of intelligent and high-quality development, driven by rapid advancements in digital infrastructure, diverse application scenarios, and robust research foundations, which has redefined the values of the digital economy. Looking at evolving global trends, the surge of digitalization, networking, and intelligence has made cybersecurity more challenging, complex, and ever-changing, reaching new heights in terms of invisibility and attack vectors. While digitalization presents new opportunities for enterprise growth and digital transformation, it also brings the burden of significantly increased cyberattacks and data security threats.CITIC Telecom CPC has been utilizing AI technologies to deepen its ICT security development in recent years and fully upgraded its managed security services to TrustCSI 3.0. This advanced solution leverages AI to expand security operations throughout the entire data lifecycle, encompassing data acquisition, flow, storage, and computing. By embracing the mantra "Innovation Never Stops," CITIC Telecom CPC has adopted an "AI+ Cloud Network Security" strategy, establishing an intelligent cybersecurity framework. This approach has popularized "AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices" among enterprise customers, empowering them to shift from passive defense to proactive guardianship in the realm of cybersecurity.CITIC Telecom CPC's "AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices" are provided by a team of security professionals with deep industry expertise, enabling enterprises to assess weaknesses in their IT infrastructure landscape and applications to develop effective defense measures for maximum protection.In the "AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices", the "Red Team" performs all-encompassing assessments and simulations, including asset, strategy and process review, AI identification and vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, simulated phishing email drills, and provides risk assessment analysis to help enterprises identify potential weaknesses, vulnerabilities and risks. The "Blue Team" provides holistic defense services including staff training, risk consultation, application testing, analysis reports, device deployment, response and traceability. Complimentary with 24x7 managed services to strengthen defense capabilities against attacks, enabling holistic enterprise protection. The "AI-Red/Blue Cybersecurity Practices" conduct multi-faceted stress testing on the defense capabilities of enterprise production environment and systems to enhance employee security awareness and identify potential risks of enterprises for fast remediation, elevating enterprise-wide rapid response to cyber threats with proactive holistic defense framework.CITIC Telecom CPC will continue to use AI to integrate network, cloud computing and information security scenarios, effectively reinforcing the "AI+ Cloud Network Security" Innovation, and providing customers with a robust digital ICT infrastructure.- END -About the Brand Award - Best Practices of Applied Algorithms (BPAA)BPAA Competition aims to gather international algorithm resources, disseminate the benchmark of algorithm practices, develop model algorithm teams, create the algorithm industry ecology and build a global algorithm highland.As one of the main brand events of the WAIC, the BPAA has been successfully held for three sessions under the guidance of the Office of the Organizing Committee of the WAIC. A total of 700+ teams from more than 15 countries, 60 cities around the world participated in the competition. The competition annually releases a TOP50 list of applied algorithm models across various sectors such as public, industrial, financial, medical, commercial, and others, establishing a comprehensive library of advanced application algorithm cases and helped the overall rise of the AI industry.For more information, please visit https://www.worldaic.com.cn/activityq0About CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto "Innovation Never Stops", we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.comMedia Contacts:Catherine YuenCITIC Telecom CPC(852) 2170 7536Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom CPCCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.