Cresa Boston: Cresa Introduces New Industrial/Flex Properties Markets Report

Quarterly report dives deep into occupier opportunities of this exciting segment

Cresa Boston, a leading tenant-only commercial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the release of the first edition of its Industrial/Flex Market Report. After decades of experience with industrial and flex properties, Cresa's research and advisory teams began tracking the rent, vacancy, and sublease data as well as notable transactions for this evolving market. The report includes the Q2 market data and a nuanced analysis of the trends and emerging opportunities for occupiers in the industrial sector.

"We are excited to share our first Industrial/Flex Market Report," said Mark Mulvey, Managing Principal at Cresa Boston. "Our team works diligently to study this market and remain leading advisors in the field, and we are committed to providing our clients with the data and forecasts they need to make strategic real estate decisions."

A new addition to Cresa's long-standing research program, this sector-specific report will be released at the end of each quarter with an expanded year-end edition following the new year. The data captures Greater Boston properties along the Route 128 and 495 corridors as well as parts of southern New Hampshire.

As occupiers navigate these evolving markets, Cresa's reports will provide valuable insights into the local market dynamics and how to leverage them for long-term success.

The Industrial Real Estate Market Report is available for download here . For additional information or to arrange an interview with Cresa's research and senior leadership teams, please contact:

Jeff Lavery, Principal

Pedigree Public Relations

jefflavery@pedigreepr.com

508.361.7539

