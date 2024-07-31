SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: SUIC's I.Hart Group Opens Two Monga Stores in China, Aims for 100 in a Year and Organizes Team Targets Tri-State Area for Major U.S. Expansion

SUIC recently organized the largest distribution, OEM and franchising teams for the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as part of its strategic expansion in the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC:SUIC) and its partner, I.Hart Group, celebrate the most anticipated grand openings of 2 new Monga© stores in Shangdong and Fujian provinces, China and expect to open one hundred stores within a year according to their press release on July 7. SUIC recently organized the largest distribution, OEM and franchising teams for the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as part of its strategic expansion in the U.S.

I.Hart Group's Monga© Taiwan style fried chicken has expanded its network to over 95 stores in 11 countries. Recently, the company has successfully held the grand opening of new restaurants in Fujian and Shandong, China last July 6th. Monga© offers fresh and flavorsome signature delicacies, and the Taiwan style fried chicken steak boasting distinctive layered, complex flavors made of special velvety sauces and spices that make it so good that just clinches the customers' fondness to Monga© dishes.

Guo Yujie, chairman of I.Hart Group, said: "We are deeply excited about the successful entry of Monga© chicken steak into the mainland market. The opening of these two new stores is not only an important step in realizing our internationalization strategy, but also shows our commitment to Monga© chicken steak, igniting strong confidence in brand value. We are going to open hundreds of stores in the next year, and to more than a thousand stores within two years. Our motivation and spirit not only reflect a deep understanding of market demand, but also demonstrate the group's excellent capabilities in marketing strategy and brand execution."

In the US, SUIC is making headway in the East Coast and has organized the distribution, OEM and franchising teams for the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The tri-state teams are planning to set up two food processing factories in the tri-state area to address the requirements for production, distribution, OEM production of institutional organizations such as supermarkets, hotels, hospitals and etc.

These teams has started due diligence on developing the conversion approach for the transformation of old restaurants and setting up of new franchisees. We plan to replicate this marketing strategy to other states, including in Georgia, Texas and West Coast. SUIC and I.Hart Group will cooperate with and support each state with its unique multi-brand business model using its AI Smart programs and LED fleet that could expedite business development and food delivery.

"SUIC is the biggest investor, shareholder and major operating partner of Beneway USA. SUIC's US development strategy on OEM and franchising is advancing inclusive growth plans in the USA, which supports Beneway's global chain and franchising expansion. We are dedicating our resources and assets to strengthen the competitiveness, brand building and development of the special multi-brand business model as one of the key goals for this year, attaining more profitable business and creating prosperity for all stakeholders." said Hank Wang, CEO.

