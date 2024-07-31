One Firefly Ranked #19 in TechNational's Top 100 Companies to Work For in 2024

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / One Firefly, a digital marketing agency that caters to technology professionals in the residential and commercial custom integration markets, is thrilled to announce that it has been ranked #19 in TechNational's Top 100 Companies to Work For in 2024. This prestigious list recognizes companies that go the extra mile to provide their employees with an outstanding experience.









TechNational's Top 100 Companies to Work For competition is judged by an expert panel, including Brenda Christensen, CEO and a 2024 Top 50 Woman in Tech; Elle Farrell-Kingsley, a member of the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics 2024; tech presenter and journalist Waseem Mirza; and Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani.

Other finalists in the Top100 include product experience insights platform Hotjar, software development company Monday.com, Google, and Salesforce, and global commerce company Shopify.

TechNational is a leading U.S.-based platform for the latest tech news. Our first Top 100 Companies to Work For competition has highlighted the innovation in the tech sector, which goes above and beyond what employees expect from their workplace. TechNational remains the best platform in the U.S. to showcase the talent, growth, and innovation in the tech industry.

The judges commended the innovation and hard work of all the entries and the entrepreneurs, especially in their efforts to solve real-life problems through Fintech, making payments or processing more streamlined and effective.

TechNational co-founder Daniel Tannenbaum said: "We were so impressed to see what companies are doing to improve the employee experience - from helping employees find a real work-life balance to offering truly unique perks. It's also amazing to see how some of these fully remote companies are creating togetherness and collaboration."

Judge Elle Farrell-Kingsley commented: "These companies exemplify the promise of tomorrow's future through their innovative solutions and visionary leadership. Their commitment to creativity, empowerment, and technological advancement is truly commendable, and I am confident that they will continue to make significant strides in their respective fields. The overall quality and potential of all applicants were truly impressive, reflecting the dynamic and forward-thinking nature of the tech industry."

One Firefly's Commitment to Excellence

Founded in 2007, One Firefly has grown to over 75 employees, all working remotely across North America and Mexico. One Firefly has been recognized four times on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S., with an average growth rate of 30% year-over-year since 2017.

One Firefly's culture is built on core values: Own It, Find a Way, Grow Together, Bring Good Vibes, and Speak Up. These values guide the company's interactions with clients, industry partners, and each other. The company offers full benefits, including competitive compensation, quarterly bonuses, 100% medical insurance coverage, 401k plans with a company match, office supply funds, professional development funds, and others.

Employees enjoy a flexible, fully remote work environment with policies that support a healthy work-life balance. One Firefly believes in investing in its team members, recognizing that the team they've built is their greatest asset. Recognition is a key aspect of One Firefly's culture, with platforms like Motivosity used to give Core Value Kudos shoutouts to team members. Since its implementation in April 2020, over 6,433 appreciations have been given.

In-person team-building events are also a core pillar of One Firefly's culture. The company organizes annual all-staff events, which in previous years have been held in diverse locations in the U.S., including New York, Dallas, and Denver. This year, the team will gather in Riviera Maya, Mexico, further fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among employees.

Ron Callis, CEO of One Firefly, expressed his excitement: "At One Firefly, we lead with our people. We are where we are because of them, and the incredible, talented team we've built is our greatest secret weapon and success. We are deeply honored to be recognized by TechNational as one of the top companies to work for in 2024. This accolade is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, and it reinforces our commitment to creating a supportive and innovative work environment every day."

About One Firefly

One Firefly is an award-winning marketing agency specializing in custom-tailored marketing solutions and recruiting and hiring growth solutions for technology professionals in residential and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2007 to help businesses in the AV and integration industry grow and succeed through effective branding, digital marketing, and web development. A four-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S., One Firefly is proud to have built a reputation for delivering purposeful marketing solutions to the niche audio-visual space. For more information, visit www.onefirefly.com.

About TechNational

At TechNational, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of the technology landscape. Our platform serves as a dynamic hub where tech experts from diverse fields converge to share their insights, experiences, and perspectives. Through our engaging articles, thought-provoking interviews, and in-depth analyses, our team of journalists aim to provide our audience with a profound understanding of the latest tech developments. For more information, visit www.thetechnational.com. For a press interview, please contact Co-Founder & Editor Daniel Tannenbaum at hello@thetechnational.com.

