Lacerta Group Expands Leadership Team With Focus on Growth

Jim Pennoyer Appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Tim Julian Appointed as Chief Commercial Officer

MANSFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Lacerta Group ("Lacerta" or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable thermoformed packaging solutions, has announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Jim Pennoyer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Tim Julian as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Jim Pennoyer brings over 30 years of strategic financial management experience to the Lacerta executive leadership team. Mr. Pennoyer previously served as Executive Vice President & CFO of Metrea and Vice President & CFO of Textron's Specialized Vehicles division. As CFO, he will oversee all financial reporting, accounting, tax, risk management, FP&A and information technology, and will partner with CEO Paul Young and the entire organization to align Lacerta's finance function with its strategic agenda. "I am looking forward to working closely with the executive leadership team to support Lacerta's growth and uphold a strong financial framework and culture for our Company as we continue to deliver for our customers," said Mr. Pennoyer.

Tim Julian joins Lacerta with over 25 years of customer-facing experience, primarily in the packaging and specialty materials industry. Mr. Julian previously served as Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Industrial Labels Holdings and President of Nelipak's American division. He will join Lacerta's executive leadership team and lead all aspects of Lacerta's commercial strategy, including customer service, strategic account management, sales and marketing and execution on the Company's robust pipeline of new business opportunities.

"I am thrilled to join Lacerta at this exciting time in the Company's history," added Mr. Julian. "I look forward to building customer partnerships and driving future growth with the goal of expanding the reach of our high-quality product offerings."

"Jim and Tim are proven executives who bring a wealth of relevant knowledge and experience to Lacerta," said CEO Paul Young. "I look forward to partnering with Jim, Tim and the entire organization as we drive our strategic growth agenda and assert our leadership position in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions."

Lacerta continues to advance its strategy focused on Creating the Future of Packaging Together. To continue helping our customers meet their sustainability goals, Lacerta recently introduced its ReCERTA post-consumer recycled material across its entire PET product portfolio. Lacerta also recently launched its innovative Hot N' Sealed tamper-resistant packaging line to help food producers and retailers elevate their grab-and-go food offerings and keep consumers safe.

About Lacerta Group:

Lacerta Group is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable thermoformed packaging solutions. The Company offers a comprehensive range of custom PET packaging products, including a leading line of tamper-evident products sold under the "Fresh N' Sealed" brand. Lacerta has built its reputation on product quality, customer service and speed to market.

The Company provides a comprehensive product portfolio and in-house design capabilities, with a customer-centric business model focused on tailored solutions for food processors and supermarkets. Lacerta's fully integrated manufacturing platform includes capabilities across the product lifecycle in design & engineering, prototyping, mold-making & tooling, extrusion, thermoforming, and printing. The Company has also invested significantly in becoming a leader in delivering sustainable solutions to customers including offerings that incorporate substantial levels of post-consumer content. In recognition of its sustainability achievements, the company was recently awarded the EcoVadis Bronze medal. Headquartered in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lacerta operates seven facilities in the United States: four in Mansfield, MA, one in Attleboro, MA, one in Chatsworth, California, and one in Portage, Wisconsin.

Founded by the Lotfi family in 1993, Lacerta is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.lacerta.com.

