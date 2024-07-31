Kaelin Drakeford Teams Up with ZetrOZ Systems as Brand Ambassador

The football star finds that ultrasound treatment with the sam® sustained acoustic medicine device facilitates recovery and peak performance.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Kaelin Drakeford, starting safety for his football team, was feeling shoulder pain after practices for the upcoming season. He found relief and healing from treatments with the sam® wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems - and that positive experience led him to sign on as the newest sam® Brand Ambassador.









ZetrOZ Systems' sam® is the only FDA-cleared long-duration ultrasound device designed to treat chronic inflammatory diseases and accelerate soft tissue healing. The wearable device is designed to be used at home and accommodate the patient's everyday activities, typically applied from one to four hours daily for six to eight weeks, depending on the injury.

The sam® device's effectiveness - documented in more than 40 peer-reviewed publications - has made the treatment popular with amateur, collegiate and professional athletes and sports teams.

Drakeford, a fifth-year starter who consistently makes several solo tackles per game, found impacts during practices this past spring left him with shoulder inflammation and pain. Drakeford noticed teammates also using the sam® device and he decided to try it. Over the next two to four weeks, he found that sam® treatments significantly reduced the pain and inflammation.

"As college athletes, our schedules are pretty tight, and getting into the training room for rehab and recovery is essential to performing at the highest level," Drakeford said. "With my sam® device, I'm able to utilize my time more effectively by being able to get ultrasound treatment outside of the athletic training facility."

Drakeford said the device is simple to use and fits into his daily routine as a student. "I can still do daily activities such as going to class, cooking, or studying while using the device," he said. "It has made my recovery process much more convenient, and I would recommend sam® to anyone going through rehab or everyday soreness!"

The sam® Ambassador Program includes athletes like Drakeford, as well as athletic trainers, healthcare providers and sports enthusiasts. Ambassadors provide testimonials and social media posts to help boost awareness of sam®'s effectiveness to both the professional and amateur sports communities and the public at large.

Drakeford joins the hundreds of thousands of people treated successfully with the sam® sustained acoustic medicine technology, which has been proven effective in promoting injury healing in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies.

For more information on ZetrOZ Systems, please visit?www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems???

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.??

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.