Working In Her Shoes: Aloha Browser Launches Its Private AI Assistant

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Today, Aloha announces the release of its privacy-first AI assistant, built into the browser and available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPad, and Android platforms, reaching millions of users worldwide.





Aloha Browser Logo





Starting from July 30th, 2024, Aloha's Private AI Assistant powered by ChatGPT 3.5 becomes available for all regular users for free, by ChatGPT 3.5 and 4.0 (up to 50 requests daily) available for Premium users for 7.99 USD per month, and by ChatGPT 4 Turbo available for Premium Plus users for 19.99 USD per month. To get started with the Aloha AI Assistant, users need to download Aloha Browser application or desktop version. All active users will automatically gain access to the Aloha AI Assistant after July 30th, 2024.

Aloha AI Assistant features a chatbot interface that enables users to ask questions and get immediate answers, ensuring privacy for users with both free and premium subscriptions. User can privately use Aloha AI assistant while they browse the web, use a media player, manage files, or create and generate content online. It allows users to perform essential AI tasks with complete confidentiality, such as addressing sensitive inquiries, drafting confidential correspondence, and conducting discreet business research, such as competitive analysis.

Aloha AI Assistant does not collect, share, sell or monetize any user data in any way, such as current website, history, or location. The company's business model is instead built on some of its users buying premium VPN and AI subscription services.

Before official launch, the beta version of the Private AI assistant was available only for 20% of Aloha Browser's global users. Based on their feedback Aloha made some improvements in the final version. For example, for users who are uncomfortable with using AI despite its privacy protection, Aloha developed a special button to disable AI, called "Kill All AI". Unlike other available AI assistants that can't be completely turned off and still have access to page content and history, Aloha AI Assistant runs in its own sandbox.

Private and secure Aloha Browser includes a free encrypted and unlimited VPN with no logs, built-in AdBlock, enhanced privacy features like biometrics-locked tabs, a powerful file manager and a media player with native VR video support.

"Aloha is the only one who can truly provide this level of complete privacy and anonymity by preventing their queries from being 'fingerprinted'. At Aloha, we achieve the highest available level of privacy by blending all potentially fingerprinting data together so no outside party can determine who is asking what. Because all queries are mixed together and stripped of any external data like time zone, operating system, or IP address, it becomes impossible to identify individual users," stated Aloha Founder Andrew Frost Moroz.

Unique product features that make Aloha different from others:

Media Player: Allows users to enjoy videos and music, and supports background playing, a highly desired feature for many users. Only Aloha offers this; none of its competitors do.

File Manager: A fully protected, full-scale file manager that secures files with the highest grade of encryption and includes biometric protected tabs and files. Only Aloha offers this; none of its competitors do.

Unlimited Free VPN, TOR Support, Built-in Ad-blocker. Only some of its competitors do.

U.S. Study Results

In a recent U.S. YouGov survey[1] commissioned by Aloha Browser, 84% of respondents cited online privacy as a fundamental human right, while 74% felt threatened by the potential of AI to "destroy" their privacy. 53% of respondents cited "Privacy, Safety and Security" as their #1 concern with AI.

Aloha goes the extra mile for privacy by never using any open-source elements that could compromise privacy in any way. For the open-source elements that it does use, Aloha's team of developers verifies their safety daily to ensure there are no trackers. All other proprietary browser elements and features are designed in-house. Further, the browser is regularly audited by third parties to ensure the highest privacy and security standards.

Frank Heidt, Chief Executive Officer of Seattle-headquartered Leviathan Security Group, which audits Aloha's security solutions, stated: "For the past three years, we have been regularly auditing the company's solutions and can confidently assert that they meet the highest security standards and effectively protect users from vulnerabilities."

Find free to publish images here and video here. Media Contact: mediarelations@workinginyourshoes.com

About Aloha

Since 2015, Cyprus-based Aloha Browser has set out to make digital freedom and digital privacy accessible to everyone. Aloha is now seeing approximately 10 million active monthly users and more than 250 million downloads. Find out more at https://alohabrowser.com.

[1] "How Does AI Affect Digital Privacy?" was conducted in May 2024. Total sample: 2115 Residents of USA, 18+

Contact Information

Marina Levina

marina.levina@workinginyourshoes.com

+31623559145

Lana Rahimova

lana@workinginyourshoes.com

Related Files

infographic 2

Private AI Settings

SOURCE: Aloha Browsee

View the original press release on newswire.com.