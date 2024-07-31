Beijing SinoHy Energy Co,. Ltd. d.b.a. Hygreen Energy: Hygreen Energy and Voltan Group Sign Agreement to Provide After-Sales Maintenance and Technical Support for Electrolyzer Projects in Europe

Hygreen Energy ("Hygreen" or "the Company"), a global electrolyzer manufacturer, and Voltan Group, a renowned technical services provider for the energy sector, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to offer after-sales service to Hygreen Energy's electrolyzer customers in Europe.

Under the agreement, the two companies will establish a collaborative relationship to provide after-sales services to Hygreen Energy clients for the Company's electrolyzers and related hydrogen production system supplies. This joint collaboration will strengthen local support capabilities, resources and know-how to better support customers across the European market.

Voltan Group will bring its extensive technical expertise in the installation, commissioning and maintenance of renewable energy and renewable gas plants, ensuring an efficient implementation of innovative solutions by Hygreen Energy, while Hygreen Energy will bring its innovation and extensive experience in green hydrogen production technologies to offer compelling electrolyzer products and systems.

The scope of services will include Installation and Commissioning, After-Sales Services of Operational Plants, and Operation & Maintenance (O&M). Under the agreement, Hygreen Energy will provide Voltan's engineers, technicians and support staff with a complete training program, and Voltan Group will set up local warehousing of spare parts from Hygreen Energy to enhance servicing efficiency.

"With the rapid growth in the green hydrogen sector, we are keen to develop our collaboration with Hygreen Energy as a key player for electrolyzers solutions," said Miguel Estramiana Sagastume, Voltan Group's Commercial and Business Development Director. "What we see is that customers are keen for after-sales support and maintenance services, so our collaborative approach offers more compelling solution for green hydrogen projects."

"Voltan's extensive experience in providing technical services in the renewable energy sector will allow Hygreen Energy to offer more assurance to our customers across the European market," said Daniel Fernandez de Salamanca, Managing Director of EMEA at Hygreen Energy. "Our customers in Europe will ultimately benefit from a more comprehensive and tailored suite of after-sales support, maintenance, and technical services as a result of this collaboration with Voltan."

About Hygreen Energy

Hygreen Energy is a world leading electrolyzer manufacturer that offers comprehensive solutions to green hydrogen production. Specializing in Alkaline and PEM technologies, Hygreen electrolyzers are rigorously tested and proven with extensive in-field usage, and we continue to advance our technologies with the development of AEM electrolyzers. With over 17 years of experience and over 300 electrolyzer projects under its belt, Hygreen engineers are some of the world's most experienced experts in supporting EPCs and hydrogen project developers. By reshaping the electrolyzer industry with an unmatched combination of efficiency, safety, cost, durability and modularity, Hygreen Energy is enabling our clean energy transition with electrolyzers that are now in use by customers worldwide. Say hello to a greener future with Hygreen Energy. Visit us at www.hygreenenergy.com.

About Voltan Group

Voltan provides high quality, high added value technical services in the energy sector, specialising in the construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of a variety of assets, including renewable energy generation plants and energy transition technologies, as well as power lines and substations. The company focuses on meeting the needs of its clients with a highly qualified team, guaranteeing safety, quality and compliance with costs and deadlines in each project. Voltan is a 'one-stop-shop' services provider, covering the entire asset lifecycle and reducing risks by offering solutions to the challenges that can arise in large energy projects. Learn more at voltangroup.com.

Hygreen Energy Media Inquiries:

Ethan Hugh | Global Marketing Director | ehugh@hygreenenergy.com

Voltan Group Media Inquiries:

Gisele Ciarallo | Marketing Manager | giseleciarallo@voltangroup.com

SOURCE: Beijing SinoHy Energy Co,. Ltd. d.b.a. Hygreen Energy

View the original press release on accesswire.com