BetterWork Media Group Enters Q3 With New Members, Website Redesign and First-Ever Summer Sale

Organization focused on workplace betterment completes first half of year with multiple milestones and long-term wins

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / BetterWork Media Group (BMG) announced today multiple milestones, kickstarting a strong Q3, including the addition of 10 new corporate members in Q2, the launch of its redesigned Chief Learning Officer (CLO) website and the introduction of its first-ever Summer Sale, offering 20 percent off all at-cost items, including its flagship event, the 2024 Chief Learning Officer Symposium.









In Q2, BMG successfully onboarded 10 new corporate members, reflecting its ongoing commitment to providing exceptional resources and networking opportunities for solution providers in the learning and talent development sectors. New members include:

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) Center for Creative Leadership Degreed Ease Learning Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC) Coalition for the Common Good Harvard Division of Continuing Education Randstad RiseSmart SweetRush Eller Executive Education at University of Arizona

The newly redesigned CLO website offers a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, allowing members and visitors to easily access the latest industry insights, event information and educational content.

BMG's inaugural Summer Sale features a 20 percent discount on all at-cost items, including registration for the 2024 Chief Learning Officer Symposium 20th Anniversary, happening Oct. 21-23, 2024, at the University of Arizona in Tucson; the first Chief Talent Officer Summit, taking place virtually Sept. 10-11, 2024; and the 2024 Chief Learning Officer Accelerator program, a seven-week, self-paced comprehensive and experiential development program focused on the most important topics and the latest research and best-practice findings for high-level learning executives. The Summer Sale ends Labor Day 2024.

"We are thrilled with the incredible momentum we've achieved in the first half of this year," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer at BetterWork Media Group. "The addition of new corporate members, our revamped website and the launch of our Summer Sale highlight our commitment to innovation and excellence within the workplace. We're excited to continue empowering learning and development and talent management professionals with valuable resources and insights as we head into an even more promising second half of the year."

About BetterWork Media Group

BetterWork Media Group is the leading voice for companies that care about their people, managing Chief Learning Officer and Chief Talent Officer. These brands serve workforce communities of C-suite and senior-level practitioners, executives, scholars, consultants and solutions providers in corporate learning and talent management. BMG provides a unique platform to connect, support and empower these communities through award-winning content, research, events, webinars and digital media. BMG's founders have more than 70 years of collective experience in the media industry.

For more information about BMG and its Corporate Membership, visit betterworkmedia.com.

Contact Information

Taylar Ramsey-Thompson

Director of Events & Marketing

taylar@betterworkmedia.com

(312) 690-3088

