Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces that its 2024 Half-year Financial Report is now available on its website.
It includes:
- the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2024;
- the half-year activity report;
- the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and
- the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.
This document is available in French and in English, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information
- in Groupe SEB's website publications: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications
Next key dates 2024
October 24 after market closes
9-month 2024 sales and financial data
December 12 |
ESG Investor Day
World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.
