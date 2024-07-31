Today Is The Q2, 2024 Deadline For Form 941: TaxBandits Offers Reliable E-filing Solutions For Businesses And Tax Pros

Today is the IRS deadline for filing Form 941 for Q2 2024. For employers, it is crucial to file 941 forms on time and report withheld federal income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare taxes from employee wages to the IRS by the due date.

Streamlined 941 E-filing for Q2 2024

Even if employers have not paid any wages to employees, it is necessary to file Form 941 and report zero taxes. TaxBandits also assists in reporting zero taxes in a few simple steps.

Disaster-Related Tax Relief for Q2 2024

The IRS has announced a tax relief program for certain states. Due to a severe disaster in West Virginia and Kentucky, the second quarter deadline for Form 941 has been postponed. Employers in these states can now file their Q2 941 by November 1, 2024, providing some relief from the usual tax deadlines.

Consequences of Late Filing of Form 941

It is important to note that late filing of Form 941 can result in severe penalties and tax issues. Employers must understand these consequences and submit this significant payroll tax form promptly to avoid any problems. Penalties for late filing include:

Initial Penalty: Businesses will incur a penalty of 5% of the total tax amount owed.

Continued Failure Penalty: An additional penalty of 5% will be imposed if the return is not submitted to the IRS.

Interest on Continued Failure: If Form 941 is not filed after a five-month period, the IRS will impose an interest amount.

Failure to Pay Reported Taxes: If the balance due reported on the filed Form 941 is not paid, the IRS will send a CP161 notice regarding the penalty.

Ease 941 Filing with TaxBandits Features

Copy Return: Tax professionals can copy information from previously filed tax returns to the current filing, reducing the risk of errors and making the process easier.

Bulk Upload: Clients can file in a single go using the 941 Excel template , reducing manual effort and minimizing errors.

Zero Reporting: Supports 941 zero reporting for employers.

Built-in Error Checks: TaxBandits forms are validated using IRS business rules. Any errors identified are prompted for immediate correction, ensuring error-free returns.

941 Schedule B and Schedule R: Supports 941 Schedule B for semi-weekly depositors and 941 Schedule R for CPEOs and reporting agents.

Dedicated Customer Support: A reliable customer support team provides quick assistance through phone, email, and live chat.

