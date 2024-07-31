BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP Performance Share Award 2021-23 - vesting
BP p.l.c. announces that, on 30 July 2024, the vesting of shares previously awarded to the following Executive Directors of BP p.l.c. under the BP Executive Directors' Incentive Plan ("EDIP") occurred.
The remuneration committee of the board of BP p.l.c. determined that 75% of the shares awarded under the EDIP Performance Share Award 2021-23 would vest. The rationale behind this determination is detailed in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained in BP's Annual Report and Form 20-F 2023. Under the EDIP plan rules, the number of shares detailed below will be retained for a further period of three years before their release to the beneficiary.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
