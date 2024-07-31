Regulatory News:

Groupe Berkem (ISIN code: FR00140069V2 ticker: ALKEM) (the Group »), a leading player in bio-based chemistry, following the Company's publication on July 18, 2024, announces:

The final completion of the contribution-in-kind by Kenercy 1 of 100% of its Groupe Berkem shares to Kenerzeo 2

of 100% of its Groupe Berkem shares to Kenerzeo In accordance with the reciprocal purchase and sale agreements signed on July 17, 2024, the off-market cash sale by Danske Bank Asset Management of 1,322,931 Groupe Berkem shares, representing 7.46% of Groupe Berkem's share capital, at a price of €3.10 per share, to Kenerzeo. Settlement-delivery of the shares sold in cash will take place no later than August 2, 2024

The issue by Kenerzeo of the first tranches of convertible bonds subscribed by funds managed by Eurazeo for an initial amount of 10.5 million euros and the entry into force of a shareholders' agreement between Kenercy and Eurazeo.

On August 2, 2024, Kenerzeo will hold 75.38% of Groupe Berkem's share capital.

Early October 2024, Kenerzeo will file on a mandatory basis, a simplified tender offer project for the remaining outstanding shares of Groupe Berkem, at a price of €3.10 per share. Kenerzeo intends to implement a mandatory squeeze-out at the end of the tender offer if the Company's minority shareholders who have not tendered their shares to the offer represent less than 10% of Groupe Berkem's share capital and voting rights.

1 Limited liability company (RCS 804 788 503) with Olivier FAHY as manager.

2 Simplified joint-stock company (RCS 928 791 813) with Kenercy as Chairman.

