OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MidFirst Bank ("MidFirst" or the "Company"), the largest privately owned bank in the nation, today announced it has received all required regulatory approvals to complete the previously announced acquisition of the Houston, Texas banking locations of Amerant Bank, the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). MidFirst expects the acquisition to close on November 8, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Upon closing, MidFirst will add six Amerant Bank locations to the Company's footprint and will gain most of Amerant's Houston loan and deposit relationships. This transaction builds on MidFirst's recent growth in Texas and accelerates the Company's expansion strategy in the state. The additional Houston banking locations will better position MidFirst to deliver the Company's award-winning customer service in the Houston market and invest in the local community.

"We are pleased to have received regulatory approval of our acquisition and are excited to enhance our presence and services in the attractive and growing Houston market," said MidFirst Bank Chairman and CEO Jeff Records. "With a shared commitment to customer service and community support, we look forward to welcoming the Amerant Houston team and their clients to MidFirst."

Upon completion of the transaction, all Amerant Bank employees in Houston are expected to join MidFirst, and Amerant Bank locations will be operated as MidFirst Bank locations. MidFirst and Amerant will provide additional information to customers regarding next steps in the process over the coming months.

About MidFirst Bank

With $37.9 billion in assets, Oklahoma City-based MidFirst Bank is the largest privately owned bank in the nation and provides commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and mortgage servicing nationally. MidFirst Bank has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. MidFirst Bank serves California through 1st Century Bank, a division of MidFirst Bank.

