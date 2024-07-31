Half-year report on IPSOS' liquidity contract - June 2024

July 31, 2024

Half-year report on IPSOS' liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at June 30, 2024:

20,202 IPSOS shares

€652,701

During the 1st half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 128,453 shares €8,107,247 1,485 transactions Sale 115,352 shares €7,308,512 1,118 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (December 31, 2023):

7,052 IPSOS shares

€1,423,021

During the 2nd half 2023, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 109,338 shares €5,097,321 1,138 transactions Sale 117,484 shares €5,586,114 1,110 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

12,527 IPSOS shares

€926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: