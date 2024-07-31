Goose Creek Candle Company: Popsicle and Good Humor X Goose Creek Launches July 2024

Lighting up summer with a refreshing, new candle collection.

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Goose Creek is set to refresh your senses with an invigorating new collaboration with Popsicle® and Good Humor®, the iconic frozen treat brands loved by people of all ages. The Popsicle® and Good Humor® x Goose Creek partnership melts together the essence of summertime fun and the art of home fragrance, introducing an exclusive line of candles that encapsulates the vibrant and iconic scents of Popsicle and Good Humor.





Popsicle® and Good Humor® x Goose Creek collaboration





This new collection of six fragrances invites you to bask in the nostalgia of summer with scents that remind you of your favorite Popsicle® and Good Humor® moments. From the dreamy sweetness of Creamsicle® to the refreshing iciness of classic Cherry, each candle in the collection is sure to fill your home with the joyous, carefree spirit of summer.

Jordan Meece, Goose Creek's Chief Marketing Officer, shares his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're beyond excited to collaborate with Popsicle® and Good Humor® and bring these iconic summer scents to life in a whole new way. Each candle has been carefully crafted to capture the essence of Popsicle® and Good Humor® - it's like holding a piece of summer in your hands. We can't wait for everyone to experience these playful, mouth-watering fragrances."

Since its founding in 1998, Goose Creek has prided itself on producing premium, meticulously crafted candles that stand out for their long-lasting, aromatic excellence. Available online, with a selection of favorite scents stocked in nationwide Walmart stores, Goose Creek candles guarantee a clean, potent, and lead-free burn, priced accessibly between $13.99 and $25.50.

The Popsicle® and Good Humor® x Goose Creek collaboration continues Goose Creek's legacy of crafting memorable and high-quality scent experiences. The full collection is available now for purchase on www.goosecreekcandles.com, offering fans a refreshing way to enhance their living spaces with the exuberant scents of summer.

Stay tuned to Goose Creek, Popsicle®, and Good Humor® on social media for the latest news on this exciting collaboration and others in the pipeline.

Discover the joy of summer with the Popsicle® and Good Humor® x Goose Creek candle collection - where every scent is a story, and every flame a memory.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

SOURCE: Goose Creek

