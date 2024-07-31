'The Firing Squad', a New Christian Film from Epoch Studios, Receives Glowing Praise from Gov. Mike Huckabee

Cuba Gooding Jr. and Kevin Sorbo Discuss Powerful New Christian Movie on 'Huckabee on TBN'

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Acclaimed actors Cuba Gooding Jr. and Kevin Sorbo recently sat down with Governor Mike Huckabee on his popular TBN television show to discuss their roles in the upcoming Christian film, The Firing Squad, from Epoch Studios. Set to hit theaters nationwide this Friday, August 2, 2024, with a special preview in select theaters on Thursday, the powerful film is poised to inspire audiences with its gripping story of faith and redemption, even in the darkest moments of our lives.

During the interview, Governor Huckabee praised the film and its talented cast, noting the significance of two of the greatest actors in our film world today starring together in a faith-based film.

Sorbo shared with Huckabee, "I think right now, more than anything in our hate-filled, divisive, crazy world, I think people are looking for hope."

Inspired by a real-life 2015 saga that captured worldwide attention, The Firing Squad delves into the harrowing journey of three men who find themselves on the brink of execution in an Indonesian prison. As the countdown to their deaths begins, a remarkable sequence of events unfolds leading to a stunning twist at the end of the film.

"If people don't go out and see and support this movie, shame on them," said Huckabee. "The last place one would think that there would be faith bubbling up is in an Indonesian prison, right? So, this is an unlikely place where God finds people."

The Firing Squad has hosted special preview events in theaters across America, receiving praise from many pastors for the strong evangelistic message.

Governor Huckabee continued to express his admiration for the film, saying to Sorbo and Gooding, Jr., "When people see it, they'll be totally blown away by the story and the message and your portrayal of the characters, and it is absolutely stellar."

Gooding Jr. and Sorbo, both known for their impressive film careers, shared their excitement about bringing this meaningful story to the big screen. Gooding Jr. commented on the unique and challenging roles they embraced, while Sorbo highlighted the film's potential to touch hearts and inspire viewers.

"I know that God has given me this gift to bring truth to emotion, and here was a long-awaited opportunity to use that gift in a movie that is faith-based and serves Him," said Gooding, Jr., who was moved to lead an altar call following the Los Angeles premiere. "I'm at a time in my life to let the world know that this is who I am. This is my foundation, my spiritual foundation."

Marking Epoch Studios' first foray into faith-based cinema, The Firing Squad is a testament to the redemption available to all through Jesus Christ. The film is set to hit theaters nationwide on August 2, 2024.

Click here to watch the full "Huckabee on TBN" interview.

For more information about The Firing Squad and to find showtimes at a theater near you, visit firingsquadfilm.com/theaters.

About Epoch Studios

Epoch Studios is a division of The Epoch Times, the fastest-growing independent nonpartisan news media in the country, dedicated to truthful reporting. Epoch Studios is the co-producer of The Firing Squad movie.

