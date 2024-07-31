Acclaimed Indie Poetry Collection Featured in LibraryBub Selection for August

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poetry anthology on the theme of masculinity "aims to showcase the diversity of what it means to be a man and what it means to embrace its multitudes". The selected poems "emphasize that masculinity is not a monolithic concept, but a dynamic, evolving force that can be shaped by culture, society and personal experiences". In his poetry collection Blameforest, Jason Stocks addresses themes connected to identity and masculinity, including the rage and violence that "runs deep for no real reason" among American men. A Kirkus review describes the collection as "provocative, explicit poetry written with muscular swagger". This year it was a finalist in contemporary poetry in the American Legacy Book Awards.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Pulitzer laureate Jericho Brown recalls that when he was a child, his mother would drop him off at the library on her way to doing errands. He confesses that he was intimidated by prose but found poetry books, with their slender page count and ample white space, very approachable. So he eagerly read Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson, Langston Hughes and Phillis Wheatley, Gwendolyn Brooks and Robert Pinsky, Sylvia Plath and Anne Sexton. He discloses, "I didn't understand a word of them, and I didn't care... I could disinterestedly and distractedly read just for the sound of the poems and the beauty of the images." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Blameforest by Jason Stocks ISBN: 978-1736841020

The Hermit by Katerina Grishakova ISBN: 979-8988717324

The Inevitable Loss of Innocence by Zara D. Macias ISBN: 978-1637351925

Scar Songs: Stories by W. Royce Adams ISBN: 979-8986488523

Mystery & Thriller

Unsettled States by Tom Casey ISBN: 979-8988717355

NONFICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Where the Light Gets In: stories about the transformative power of one action by Jill Tremlett Large ISBN: 978-1956897418

Business

Disruptive Leadership: 8 counterintuitive secrets for running a successful business by Christopher Catranis ISBN: 978-1943386468

Don't Buy the Watch by Andrew Dupy ASIN: B09X6SLXFJ

The Elon Musk Method: business principles from the world's most powerful entrepreneur by Randy Kirk ISBN: 978-1943386444

Lead To Disrupt: 7 keys to success in the changing world by Kumar R. Parakala ISBN: 978-1637352618

Next Level Cybersecurity by Sai Huda ISBN: 978-1943386413

Pocket Mentor: the entrepreneur's guide to building a lasting business from scratch by Mark Nureddine ISBN: 978-1943386291

Think Like A Black Sheep: unlock your inner superpower and break free from the crowd by Aaron Poynton ISBN: 978-1637353080

Why They Buy: a bulletproof method to closing any sale by David Fuess ISBN: 978-1943386321

Politics & Social Sciences

Lies People Tell: an FBI agent's toolkit for catching liars and cheats by Frank Runles ISBN: 978-1667810898

Self-Help

Becoming Miss Right: a holistic journey to fulfillment by Demee Koch ISBN: 979-8862181944

Retirement Runway: a story about family and legacy by Joseph A. Clark ISBN: 978-1637352700

Children's

Tax and His Friends: the first lessons on tax education for your children by Maria Claudia Hoepers ASIN: B0D77N114X

"LibraryBub made my book visible to nearly 3,500 libraries," Dr. Meg Van Deusen enthuses, "and their newsletter, mentioning my book Stressed in the U.S. was picked up by major television networks." Given that experience, she highly recommends this service to any self-published author.

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/Independent publishers should go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

