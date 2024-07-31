Sensiba LLP Named 2024 Top 100 Firm by Inside Public Accounting

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Sensiba LLP, a leading U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, is proud to announce it has been listed at number 75 on INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) Top 100 Firms for 2024. This achievement marks Sensiba's first appearance on IPA's annual ranking of the nation's foremost public accounting firms.

"Our inclusion in the IPA Top 100 Firms list is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team and their commitment to excellence in client service. This recognition reflects our ongoing efforts to innovate and lead in the professional services industry while staying true to our core values," says John Sensiba, Managing Partner at Sensiba. "We're proud of this achievement and honored to be recognized alongside our esteemed peers. We remain focused on delivering superior service and making a positive impact on our clients, staff, and communities."

An esteemed industry benchmark, the IPA Top 100 Firms are annually ranked by net U.S. revenue and compiled by analyzing 629 responses to this year's survey. This is IPA's 34th annual ranking of the leading accounting firms in the nation.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

