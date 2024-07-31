Pompa Program Named as One of Utah Business Magazine's 2024 Fast 50 Emerging Companies

Finalist Placement to be Announced August 23, 2024

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Pompa Program, a leading provider of innovative health and wellness solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Utah Business Magazine's Fast 50 Emerging Companies list. Pompa Program leadership was recently notified about making the list of up-and-coming companies and will announce its ranking after August 23rd.





Pompa Program

Pompa Program logo





This honor highlights Pompa Program's exceptional growth, accomplishments, and impact in the health and wellness industry, solidifying its position as one of Utah's most dynamic and rapidly expanding companies. The company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and, most importantly, its clients' health and well-being have fueled this rapid growth. This recognition further validates Pompa Program's positive trajectory as an emerging company.

The company will be featured in the September issue of Utah Business magazine. The Pompa Program team eagerly anticipates celebrating this achievement at the Fast 50 luncheon on Friday, August 23rd, at the Grand America Hotel. The event itinerary includes revealing the Emerging Companies, including Pompa Program, before ranking Fast 50 companies, which will be announced in reverse order until reaching the #1 company on the list.

Pompa Program will share an update with event highlights and its ranking, so keep an eye out for updates after August 23rd.

Daniel Pompa, CEO of Pompa Program, expressed his enthusiasm for this recognition: "We're honored to be named one of Utah's Fast 50. Our goal is to grow to help reach the demand of the people nationwide who are suffering and looking for a lasting solution. Our growth is a result of an incredible mission, an incredible team, and God's blessing on an answer the world needs."

What Pompa Program Does for the Utah, National, and Global Communities

In 2020, Pompa Program was launched as a family-run business to transform lives by helping people identify and repair neurotoxic challenges. Pompa Program's cellular healing program offers clients informed strategies and supportive coaching to restore and empower the extraordinary healing potential God gave to the human body.

For more details about the Pompa Program, visit the Pompa Program website.

Information provided is for general purposes and not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please seek the advice of a healthcare professional for your specific health concerns. Individual results may vary. Statements are not intended to diagnose, prevent, treat, or cure any disease.

Contact Information

Hannah Kohut

Marketing Manager

hannah.kohut@pompaprogram.com

7089905233

SOURCE: Pompa Program

View the original press release on newswire.com.