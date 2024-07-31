San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - The James Coffee Co. Team is thrilled to contribute to ongoing sustainability initiatives through its Glass Jar Exchange Program, to tackle single-use packaging waste.

James Coffee Co.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8977/217978_2v1a4041_1.jpg

Nearly half (47%) of U.S. plastic waste is from single-use products and packaging, and the restaurant industry as a whole wastes an alarming 1 million tons of plastic waste every single year according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This waste primarily comes from single-use plastic items, such as utensils, cups and straws, but also through its takeout containers.

Actions have been taken including the ban of plastic bags and straws in 12 states, California included, but James Coffee Co. was committed to being a catalyst for change in the business, which sparked the idea for its program. In 2022, James Coffee Co.'s Glass Jar Exchange Program was born.

For a minimal one-time deposit, customers will receive their drink in a reusable glass jar. On their next visit, they can bring their clean/rinsed set to avoid paying a new deposit. They can let the baristas know they are returning your glass and they will serve their drink in a sanitized glass.

James Coffee Co. believes in practical solutions to environmental challenges. Its Glass Jar Exchange Program not only reduces waste but also fosters a community committed to sustainability. By opting for reusable glass jars, customers actively participate in promoting reusing and minimizing their environmental footprint.

By choosing reusable glass jars over traditional single-use packaging, the community is contributing to waste reduction and fostering a greener future for everyone.

It is the responsibility of the owners of all eating facilities to be the change that will help make the planet a better and safer place. The actions and initiatives of a single institution can initiate a domino effect, encouraging others to join in - James Coffee Co. aims to be that catalyst.



James Coffee Company's Glass Jar Exchange Program is more than a service; it represents a movement towards a more sustainable world. Together, great coffee and a greener planet can be enjoyed.

To learn more about James Coffee Co.'s Wholesale Services, visit https://jamescoffeeco.com/pages/ and follow them on social media for daily updates. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jamescoffeeco/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JamesCoffeeCo

Media Contact:

Fifth & Cor

Lexie Becker

lexie@fifthandcor.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/217978

SOURCE: Hexa PR Wire