ACCESSWIRE
31.07.2024 20:26 Uhr
118 Leser
Inside IBM's Sustainability Strategy With Justina Nixon-Saintil, EP #91

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Originally published by Invested In Climate

As IBM's first Chief Impact Officer, Justina oversees the company's strategic alignment with business goals and ESG considerations, ensuring preparedness for regulatory changes and enhancing efforts in education and sustainability. With IBM's long history of corporate responsibility, her role emphasizes scaling impactful initiatives globally, particularly in AI and hybrid cloud. She focuses on training individuals in AI and ethical AI, leveraging these technologies for significant community impacts, and providing access to technology programs to help people succeed in the workplace. Her daily focus is on driving and scaling these efforts to align with IBM's leadership in the tech industry and measure their community impact.

Continue reading here

Listen to the podcast here

Image courtesy of Invested In Climate

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
