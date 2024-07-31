Koverly Introduces Innovative No Cost Net Terms and Payment Collection Solution for Global Trade

Koverly announces a revolutionary online checkout experience for freight forwarders and customs brokers to offer clients that includes integrated 30-day net terms at zero cost and no risk.

Koverly , a leader in innovative payment solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new service for freight forwarders and customs brokers to offer clients 30-day net terms at zero cost and no risk. Koverly is the first and only company to offer 30 day net terms for free to both the payer and the payee, and assuming all credit risk at no charge.

Koverly's 30-day net terms and financing solutions seamlessly integrate into existing workflows for logistics companies and their clients, providing freight forwarders and customs brokers the flexibility to customize the platform to their brand and their specific business needs. It syncs effortlessly with top accounting systems and transportation management systems (TMS), ensuring a smooth and efficient payment process.

"Before Koverly, logistics providers had to manage credit risk themselves to offer clients net terms. If they needed payment sooner, they had to resort to costly factoring options. Koverly streamlines this process by paying freight forwarders and customs brokers when the invoice is issued and collecting from their clients 30 days later, all at no charge to either business" says Igor Ostrovsky, Koverly CEO. "This benefits both the forwarders and brokers issuing the invoices as well as the clients paying them, ensuring smoother cash flow and financial management."

Key Features and Benefits:

Zero Cost: Offer customized online checkout and 30-day net terms at no cost to the business presenting invoices, or its clients.

Cash Flow Optimization: 100% cash advance on client invoices, with payments securely deposited into bank account within 2 days.

Flexible Payment Options: After 30 days, clients can opt to pay in 12 fixed weekly installments with no prepayment penalty.

Same-Day Financing: Get approved in minutes for 30-day net terms and up to $1M in financing.

Branded Online Checkout: Businesses create a customized online checkout experience offering 30-day net terms for approved customers.

For more information about Koverly's solutions for freight forwarders and customs brokers, visit https://www.koverly.com/freightforward .

Koverly's innovative approach offers logistics providers a streamlined, secure, and cost-effective way to manage net terms and payment collections. This new service underscores Koverly's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance global trade efficiency.

About Koverly

Koverly is a pioneering payment solutions provider dedicated to transforming the way businesses manage payments, collections and financing globally. With a focus on innovation, security, and seamless integration, Koverly offers tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide. For more information, visit www.koverly.com or contact our media relations team at hello@koverly.com.

