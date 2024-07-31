State-of-the-art production facility starts operations in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, after 18 months of construction

Home appliance manufacturer produces large double-door refrigerators for the North American market

BSH is investing around 220 million euros and plans to create around 1,500 skilled jobs in the region with the factory

Europe's leading home appliance manufacturer, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, is expanding its global production network and will be manufacturing in Mexico into the future. In Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo Leon, large double-door, so-called French Door Bottom Mount refrigerators are now coming off the production line. The appliances produced under the Bosch and Thermador brands are specially tailored to the needs of consumers in the North American market.

With its first factory in Mexico, BSH is setting an important milestone for its strategic growth plans on the North American continent. The appliances will be produced in Monterrey and delivered from there primarily to the United States and Canada. The factory's capacity is designed for further growth. In a first step, BSH intends to create around 1,500 qualified jobs with the factory, thus contributing to growth in the region.

"Our first home appliance factory in Mexico is an important strategic milestone for us to strengthen our market position in North America and generate further growth. We want to continue to be the first choice of consumers in the luxury and premium segments in the future. The location in Mexico offers us the ideal conditions and framework for the production of innovative and high-performance refrigerators that are specially tailored to the needs of our North American consumers," explains Dr. Matthias Metz, CEO of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH.

The factory has state-of-the-art production processes and is designed according to demanding sustainability criteria. BSH is making an active contribution to the responsible use of resources. For example, all the energy required for factory operations and appliance production is generated by the company's own photovoltaic systems. In addition, special systems will ensure that water is used in a way that conserves resources. Like all other development and production sites worldwide, BSH will operate the site in a carbon-neutral manner.

With its Bosch, Thermador and Gaggenau brands, BSH is one of the leading suppliers in the premium and luxury segments in the North American market. The company manufactures and markets small and major home appliances from dishwashers, ranges, ovens, cooktops to fully automatic espresso machines and more.

About BSH Home Appliances Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Corporation produces and markets small and major home appliances that are known across North America for their high-quality and superior innovation. The company sells its Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch branded products throughout North America, through distributors, independent appliance dealers, national and regional retailers, builders and large buying groups. BSH Home Appliances Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a global leader in the home appliance industry. Manufacturing facilities are located in New Bern, North Carolina, LaFollette, Tennessee and Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. BSH Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville, Tennessee and New Bern, North Carolina. https://www.bsh-group.com/us

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with a total turnover of some EUR 14.8 billion and 60,000 employees in 2023, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company's brand portfolio includes twelve well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 38 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH is a Bosch Group company.

