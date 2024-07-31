Reliant Holdings Inc.: Reliant Holdings, Inc. Appoints Claude Zdanow as New CEO

Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:RELT) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Claude Zdanow as its new Chief Executive Officer. Zdanow brings a wealth of experience from his extensive career, having built and scaled companies across various industries and worked with renowned businesses such as 7-Eleven, Pernod Ricard, Disney, Rolls Royce, and Microsoft.

July 31, 2024

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to address you as the new CEO of Reliant Holdings, Inc. Throughout my career, I have built and scaled companies across various industries, working with businesses ranging from small companies to Fortune 500 companies such as 7-Eleven, Pernod Ricard, Disney, Rolls Royce, and Microsoft. I am excited to bring this experience to Reliant Holdings. I am committed to fostering an engaging relationship with all of you and regularly sharing updates as we embark on this exciting new chapter. Together, we will navigate the opportunities for growth and invitation ahead.

At my previous firm, I led the company to become a global brand valued at over nine figures through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. I plan to replicate this strategy at Reliant. I hope you will join the existing investors in ONAR (pronounced "honor"), who are now shareholders in Reliant following ONAR's recent reverse merger, in being part of Reliant's next chapter.

Our strategic long-term vision is to expand beyond our traditional focus areas and take the company in a new direction. We are leveraging new technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. These tools allow us to help our customers analyze and grow diversified marketing and advertising solutions that create revenue growth. This new direction will not only enhance our service offerings but also should lead to increased shareholder value. In addition, our focus will be on organic growth and expanding our global footprint.

Recent Reverse Merger

We recently completed a significant milestone in the company's journey: a reverse merger with the company I have been leading called ONAR (pronounced "honor"), formerly known as Integrum Worldwide. This merger brings substantial benefits, including enhanced market presence, diversified revenue, and a platform we can use to build on for the future. We will also apply to FINRA to change the company name from Reliant to ONAR to align our company and its stock ticker with what is now the core asset of our business.

About ONAR

ONAR, a leading marketing agency group, brings extensive expertise and a dynamic business model that will help enhance our market value. ONAR provides a host of services specifically focused on middle-market companies that need the flexibility of both specialized and holistic marketing services. ONAR currently operates three wholly owned and highly specialized marketing agencies: Storia, an artificial intelligence-enabled digital performance marketing agency; VMED, a healthcare marketing agency; and Chalk, an experiential marketing agency.

As a network of marketing agencies, ONAR is structured for strategic mergers and acquisitions. Beyond organic growth, ONAR capitalizes on the rising cost of capital and decreasing multiples for marketing agency owners. Agencies acquired by ONAR can leverage our platform and resources to monetize their business better and lower their expenses. Additionally, by leveraging public equities, we offer sellers/partners the chance to secure future liquidity at higher valuations, backed by our extensive experience, making it attractive for them to join the ONAR family.

ONAR's agencies currently serve B2B and B2C clients across diverse industries, including consumer products, manufacturing, business services, technology, e-commerce, healthcare, and more. The top productized services offered by ONAR agencies include paid digital advertising, search engine optimization, conversion rate optimization, web development, creative, field marketing, and experiential marketing.

Go Forward Strategy and Growth Plans

Our strategy focuses on aggressive growth through organic initiatives and strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A). M&A will be crucial for our expansion, enabling us to scale quickly, enter new markets, and acquire advanced technologies. We will target companies that complement our agencies' core competencies or enhance their service offerings. Specifically, we seek highly specialized marketing firms with recurring revenue, productized offerings, a diversified client base with low revenue concentration, and leading-edge marketing technologies utilizing artificial intelligence and sophisticated data practices. We are also committed to expanding our global presence, building on our existing team members across five continents. This approach will help us create a diversified and resilient business model, ensuring sustained shareholder value.

Welcoming New Shareholders

As a result of the reverse merger and the bridge round, we are pleased to welcome new shareholders to the Reliant family. These shareholders bring their investments, a wealth of industry knowledge, and networks that will be valuable as we navigate this new chapter. Their confidence in our vision reinforces our commitment to delivering on our strategic goals and achieving exceptional performance.

Establishment of a New Board of Directors

We will announce new members to our board of directors in the coming months. We have a list of qualified board members that we are working through based on proper corporate governance, values, and ability to impact our business through relationships and experience. These new members come from various industries and varying experiences that will add significant perspective and value to our company. This initiative will also lay the groundwork for establishing a transparent and balanced governance for our company, setting us up for future success.

Establishment of an Employee Stock Option Plan

We have an incredible and diverse group of over 50 employees worldwide, a network of freelancers, and more than 60% of our workforce lives outside the United States. As part of their work and dedication to the business, we want our employees to be vested in sharing in the overall company's success. As such, we will establish an employee stock option plan (ESOP) in the coming months to reward existing talent and incentivize new talent to join our team.

Departure of Elijah May as CEO & Change of Control

Elijah's departure was a mutually agreed decision, marking a new chapter and opening new doors for Reliant Holdings. His contributions have been invaluable, and he remains a supportive shareholder. This transition allows us to bring fresh perspectives and new leadership to drive our company forward.

Future Updates and Plans for the Year

Regular communication will be a core focus for the company going forward. We plan to provide regular updates on our progress, with quarterly reports detailing our financial performance, strategic initiatives, and critical developments. Additionally, we plan to hold an annual shareholder meeting to discuss our achievements and outline our plans in detail.

For the remainder of the year, our focus is on the seamless integration of ONAR, executing our growth strategy, and exploring new expansion opportunities. Our dedicated team, combined with the strategic assets from ONAR, will help begin to drive value creation for our shareholders.

We will attend the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference on August 1st and invite you to tune in and learn more about what we are looking to accomplish and plan to share with the market in the coming months and quarters. We plan to attend all relevant business, industry, and public company conferences annually. We will communicate our attendance in advance to any shareholders who may be interested in attending.

Thank you for your continued support and trust. We are committed to maintaining open communication and engaging with you, our valued shareholders. Together, we are poised to achieve remarkable success and build a stronger, more prosperous future for Reliant Holdings, Inc.

Sincerely,

Claude Zdanow

CEO

Reliant Holdings, Inc.

About ONAR

ONAR, formerly Integrum Worldwide, is a collective of specialized marketing agencies that provide comprehensive solutions in branding, digital marketing, and experiential marketing. The company focuses on middle-and upper-market clients and delivers scalable, measurable, and integrated marketing solutions. ONAR's global reach ensures best-in-class results for its clients, driven by a mission to serve with honor and candor.

