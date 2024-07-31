U & I Financial Corp. : U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported a quarterly Net Loss of $827 thousand or $0.15 loss per share in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.4 million of Net Income or $0.44 earnings per share for the same quarter of 2023. Net income decreased by $3.2 million or $0.59 per share, primarily due to an increase in the Provision for Credit Losses of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to no provision during the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2024, Total Assets was $572.6 million, a decrease of $34.6 million or 5.7% from $607.2 million at June 30, 2023. Net Loans were $441.5 million at June 30, 2024, decreasing by $40.5 million or 8.4% from $482.1 million at June 30, 2023. Total Deposits decreased by $65.0 million or 12.6% to $451.9 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $516.9 million a year earlier.
As mentioned in previous earnings releases, the Bank has experienced credit deterioration from Bank borrowers with "commercial-equipment" loans. These loans had provided financing to borrowers to purchase equipment from manufacturers. The manufacturers also service the equipment through operating arrangements with the respective borrowers. The Bank will continue to monitor equipment loans and will continue to adjust our reserves as needed. As of June 30, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans and ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure were $17.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, as compared to $5.1 million and $15 thousand, respectively, as of June 30, 2023. Additional information on credit quality is presented in the tables below.
"During the second quarter the Bank continued to face challenges caused by commercial-equipment loans," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon. "It will take time to work through these problems so that the Bank can resume its prior growth."
STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Jun-24
Mar-24
Jun-23
Jun-24
Jun-23
Dec-23
(Dollars in thousands except EPS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
Interest Income
$
9,362
$
9,285
$
9,955
$
18,647
$
18,730
$
37,652
Interest Expense
4,769
4,698
3,723
9,467
6,623
15,388
Net Interest Income
4,593
4,587
6,232
9,180
12,107
22,264
Provision for Credit Losses
2,966
-
-
2,966
-
26,411
Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales
179
-
-
179
824
1,410
Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization
175
184
172
359
377
624
Other Non-interest Income
195
185
329
380
502
851
Non-interest Income
549
369
501
918
1,703
2,885
Salaries & Benefits
1,445
1,989
2,395
3,434
5,029
8,241
Occupancy Expense
189
192
175
381
354
729
Other Expense
1,629
1,184
1,055
2,813
2,006
3,712
Non-interest Expense
3,263
3,365
3,625
6,628
7,389
12,682
Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
(1,087
)
1,591
3,108
504
6,421
(13,944
)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
(260
)
322
738
62
1,376
(3,136
)
Net Income (Loss)
$
(827
)
$
1,269
$
2,370
$
442
$
5,045
(10,808
)
Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)
5,477
5,476
5,441
5,477
5,441
5,466
Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
$
(0.15
)
$
0.23
$
0.44
$
0.08
$
0.93
$
(1.98
)
Statement of Condition (Unaudited)
Jun-24
Mar-24
Jun-23
Variance
Variance
Dec-23
(Dollars in thousands)
Qtr End
Qtr End
Qtr End
Prior Qtr
Prior Year
Qtr End
Cash and Due from Banks
$
46,299
$
46,495
$
48,684
$
(196
)
$
(2,385
)
$
61,254
Investments
50,996
52,355
49,714
(1,359
)
1,282
51,346
Loans Held for Sale
-
6,110
-
(6,110
)
-
-
Gross Loans
459,196
471,081
487,126
(11,885
)
(27,930
)
490,636
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans
(17,680
)
(14,634
)
(5,076
)
(3,046
)
(12,604
)
(25,950
)
Net Loans
441,516
456,447
482,050
(14,931
)
(40,534
)
464,686
Fixed Assets
6,140
6,268
6,702
(128
)
(562
)
6,438
Other Assets
27,676
27,029
20,089
647
7,587
26,325
Total Assets
$
572,627
$
594,704
$
607,239
$
(22,077
)
$
(34,612
)
$
610,049
Checking
$
88,860
$
95,698
$
107,476
$
(6,838
)
$
(18,616
)
$
100,135
NOW
10,925
13,025
13,905
(2,100
)
(2,980
)
13,504
Money Market
144,471
151,058
213,825
(6,587
)
(69,354
)
200,966
Savings
6,895
7,468
9,744
(573
)
(2,849
)
8,063
Certificates of Deposit
200,758
207,696
171,986
(6,938
)
28,772
191,733
Total Deposits
451,909
474,945
516,936
(23,036
)
(65,027
)
514,401
Borrowed Funds
54,000
52,000
10,000
2,000
44,000
20,000
ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure
2,176
2,256
15
(80
)
2,161
5,551
Other Liabilities
3,387
3,039
3,177
348
210
8,678
Total Liabilities
511,472
532,240
530,128
(20,768
)
(18,656
)
548,630
Shareholders' Equity
61,155
62,464
77,111
(1,309
)
(15,956
)
61,419
Total Liabilities & Equity
$
572,627
$
594,704
$
607,239
$
(22,077
)
$
(34,612
)
$
610,049
Financial Ratios
Jun-24
Mar-24
Jun-23
Jun-24
Jun-23
Dec-23
(Dollars in thousands except BVS)
QTD
QTD
QTD
YTD
YTD
YTD
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets*
(0.57
%)
0.86
%
1.59
%
0.15
%
1.72
%
(1.85
%)
Return on Average Equity*
(5.29
%)
8.25
%
12.48
%
1.42
%
13.59
%
(14.53
%)
Net Interest Margin*
3.21
%
3.10
%
4.32
%
3.16
%
4.24
%
3.83
%
Efficiency Ratio
63.43
%
67.87
%
53.85
%
65.63
%
53.51
%
50.36
%
*Quarterly results are annualized
Well
Capital
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**
10.22
%
10.22
%
13.11
%
5.00
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**
12.82
%
12.56
%
16.31
%
6.50
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**
12.82
%
12.56
%
16.31
%
8.00
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **
14.10
%
13.83
%
17.36
%
10.00
%
Book Value per Share (BVS)
$
11.17
$
11.41
$
14.17
**Represents Bank capital ratios
Asset Quality
Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
$
0
$
14,611
$
(942
)
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %
3.85
%
3.11
%
1.04
%
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets
1.02
%
0.78
%
0.00
%
Additional Credit Disclosures
Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (in thousands):
June 30, 2024
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
199,692
$
24,254
$
492
$
-
$
-
$
224,438
Residential real estate
172,278
-
-
-
-
172,278
Commercial - equipment
28,072
2,972
15,319
2,985
-
49,348
Commercial - all other
9,267
-
-
-
-
9,267
Multifamily
2,844
-
-
-
-
2,844
Construction and land
932
-
-
-
-
932
Consumer and other
89
-
-
-
-
89
$
413,174
$
27,226
$
15,811
$
2,985
$
-
$
459,196
March 31, 2024
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
205,433
$
25,360
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
230,793
Residential real estate
174,798
-
-
-
-
174,798
Commercial - equipment
31,270
2,975
15,394
3,005
-
52,644
Commercial - all other
8,951
-
-
-
-
8,951
Multifamily
2,864
-
-
-
-
2,864
Construction and land
955
-
-
-
-
955
Consumer and other
76
-
-
-
-
76
$
424,347
$
28,335
$
15,394
$
3,005
$
-
$
471,081
Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows :
Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficent risk to warrant adverse classification.
Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.
Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.
Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (in thousands):
June 30, 2024
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
1,182
$
113
$
4
$
-
$
-
$
1,299
Residential real estate
3,124
-
-
-
-
3,124
Commercial - equipment
865
1,972
7,281
2,985
-
13,103
Commercial - all other
120
-
-
-
-
120
Multifamily
3
-
-
-
-
3
Construction and land
27
-
-
-
-
27
Consumer and other
4
-
-
-
-
4
$
5,325
$
2,085
$
7,285
$
2,985
$
-
$
17,680
March 31, 2024
Special
Portfolio Segment
Pass
Mention
Substandard
Doubtful
Loss
Total
Commercial real estate
$
1,059
$
111
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,170
Residential real estate
2,141
-
-
-
-
2,141
Commercial - equipment
467
1,487
6,274
2,989
-
11,217
Commercial - all other
70
-
-
-
-
70
Multifamily
3
-
-
-
-
3
Construction and land
30
-
-
-
-
30
Consumer and other
3
-
-
-
-
3
$
3,773
$
1,598
$
6,274
$
2,989
$
-
$
14,634
Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (in thousands):
June 30, 2024
30 - 59 Days
60 - 89 Days
90 Days or
Total
Total
Portfolio Segment
Past Due
Past Due
More
Past Due
Current
Loans
Commercial real estate
$
220
$
1,053
$
572
$
1,845
$
222,593
$
224,438
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
172,278
172,278
Commercial - equipment
5,562
5,058
3,448
14,068
35,280
49,348
Commercial - all other
-
-
-
-
9,267
9,267
Multifamily
-
-
-
-
2,844
2,844
Construction and land
-
-
-
-
932
932
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
89
89
$
5,782
$
6,111
$
4,020
$
15,913
$
443,283
$
459,196
March 31, 2024
30 - 59 Days
60 - 89 Days
90 Days or
Total
Total
Portfolio Segment
Past Due
Past Due
More
Past Due
Current
Loans
Commercial real estate
$
220
$
79
$
-
$
299
$
230,494
$
230,793
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
174,798
174,798
Commercial - equipment
247
2,585
162
2,994
49,650
52,644
Commercial - all other
-
-
-
-
8,951
8,951
Multifamily
-
-
-
-
2,864
2,864
Construction and land
-
-
-
-
955
955
Consumer and other
-
-
-
-
76
76
$
467
$
2,664
$
162
$
3,293
$
467,788
$
471,081
Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (in thousands):
June 30, 2024
Portfolio Segment
Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses
Total Nonaccrual
Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
2,402
$
2,402
$
-
Commercial - equipment
-
3,448
3,448
-
$
-
$
5,850
$
5,850
$
-
March 31, 2024
Portfolio Segment
Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses
Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses
Total Nonaccrual
Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing
Commercial real estate
$
-
$
1,883
$
1,883
$
-
Commercial - equipment
-
2,747
2,747
-
$
-
$
4,630
$
4,630
$
-
Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure - The Bank has originated certain loans in the commercial-equipment segment with government guarantees and has subsequently sold many of the guaranteed portions of these loans in the secondary market. Upon defaults by the borrowers, the Bank would be required to repurchase the guaranteed portions of the loans and submit the repayment requests to the respective government agency. The agency may decide not to honor the guarantees if certain conditions are not met. Guarantees, as defined under ASC 460, Guarantees , that create off-balance sheet credit exposure are in the scope of ASC 326-20 (CECL) when such guarantees for loans have an implicit repurchase arrangement and thus may present an off-balance sheet credit risk . As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 the Bank had $3.5 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of such guarantees sold of commercial-equipment loans that were graded below Pass. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for these sold guarantees was $2.2 million and $2.3 million as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
