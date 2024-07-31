U & I Financial Corp. : U & I Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported a quarterly Net Loss of $827 thousand or $0.15 loss per share in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.4 million of Net Income or $0.44 earnings per share for the same quarter of 2023. Net income decreased by $3.2 million or $0.59 per share, primarily due to an increase in the Provision for Credit Losses of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to no provision during the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2024, Total Assets was $572.6 million, a decrease of $34.6 million or 5.7% from $607.2 million at June 30, 2023. Net Loans were $441.5 million at June 30, 2024, decreasing by $40.5 million or 8.4% from $482.1 million at June 30, 2023. Total Deposits decreased by $65.0 million or 12.6% to $451.9 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $516.9 million a year earlier.

As mentioned in previous earnings releases, the Bank has experienced credit deterioration from Bank borrowers with "commercial-equipment" loans. These loans had provided financing to borrowers to purchase equipment from manufacturers. The manufacturers also service the equipment through operating arrangements with the respective borrowers. The Bank will continue to monitor equipment loans and will continue to adjust our reserves as needed. As of June 30, 2024, the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans and ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure were $17.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, as compared to $5.1 million and $15 thousand, respectively, as of June 30, 2023. Additional information on credit quality is presented in the tables below.

"During the second quarter the Bank continued to face challenges caused by commercial-equipment loans," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon. "It will take time to work through these problems so that the Bank can resume its prior growth."

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)





































Jun-24



Mar-24



Jun-23



Jun-24



Jun-23



Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

QTD



QTD



QTD



YTD



YTD



YTD

Interest Income

$ 9,362



$ 9,285



$ 9,955



$ 18,647



$ 18,730



$ 37,652

Interest Expense



4,769





4,698





3,723





9,467





6,623





15,388

Net Interest Income



4,593





4,587





6,232





9,180





12,107





22,264

Provision for Credit Losses



2,966





-





-





2,966





-





26,411

Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales



179





-





-





179





824





1,410

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization



175





184





172





359





377





624

Other Non-interest Income



195





185





329





380





502





851

Non-interest Income



549





369





501





918





1,703





2,885

Salaries & Benefits



1,445





1,989





2,395





3,434





5,029





8,241

Occupancy Expense



189





192





175





381





354





729

Other Expense



1,629





1,184





1,055





2,813





2,006





3,712

Non-interest Expense



3,263





3,365





3,625





6,628





7,389





12,682

Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes



(1,087 )



1,591





3,108





504





6,421





(13,944 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit)



(260 )



322





738





62





1,376





(3,136 ) Net Income (Loss)

$ (827 )

$ 1,269



$ 2,370



$ 442



$ 5,045





(10,808 )















































Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)



5,477





5,476





5,441





5,477





5,441





5,466

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$ (0.15 )

$ 0.23



$ 0.44



$ 0.08



$ 0.93



$ (1.98 )















































Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

















































Jun-24



Mar-24



Jun-23



Variance



Variance



Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands)

Qtr End



Qtr End



Qtr End



Prior Qtr



Prior Year



Qtr End

















































Cash and Due from Banks

$ 46,299



$ 46,495



$ 48,684



$ (196 )

$ (2,385 )

$ 61,254

Investments

50,996





52,355





49,714





(1,359 )



1,282





51,346

Loans Held for Sale

-





6,110





-





(6,110 )



-





-

Gross Loans

459,196





471,081





487,126





(11,885 )



(27,930 )



490,636

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans

(17,680 )



(14,634 )



(5,076 )



(3,046 )



(12,604 )



(25,950 ) Net Loans

441,516





456,447





482,050





(14,931 )



(40,534 )



464,686

Fixed Assets

6,140





6,268





6,702





(128 )



(562 )



6,438

Other Assets

27,676





27,029





20,089





647





7,587





26,325

Total Assets

$ 572,627



$ 594,704



$ 607,239



$ (22,077 )

$ (34,612 )

$ 610,049

















































Checking

$ 88,860



$ 95,698



$ 107,476



$ (6,838 )

$ (18,616 )

$ 100,135

NOW

10,925





13,025





13,905





(2,100 )



(2,980 )



13,504

Money Market

144,471





151,058





213,825





(6,587 )



(69,354 )



200,966

Savings

6,895





7,468





9,744





(573 )



(2,849 )



8,063

Certificates of Deposit

200,758





207,696





171,986





(6,938 )



28,772





191,733

Total Deposits

451,909





474,945





516,936





(23,036 )



(65,027 )



514,401

Borrowed Funds

54,000





52,000





10,000





2,000





44,000





20,000

ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

2,176





2,256





15





(80 )



2,161





5,551

Other Liabilities

3,387





3,039





3,177





348





210





8,678

Total Liabilities

511,472





532,240





530,128





(20,768 )



(18,656 )



548,630

Shareholders' Equity

61,155





62,464





77,111





(1,309 )



(15,956 )



61,419

Total Liabilities & Equity

$ 572,627



$ 594,704



$ 607,239



$ (22,077 )

$ (34,612 )

$ 610,049







Financial Ratios





































Jun-24



Mar-24



Jun-23



Jun-24



Jun-23



Dec-23

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

QTD



QTD



QTD



YTD



YTD



YTD

Performance Ratios



































Return on Average Assets*



(0.57 %)



0.86 %



1.59 %



0.15 %



1.72 %



(1.85 %) Return on Average Equity*



(5.29 %)



8.25 %



12.48 %



1.42 %



13.59 %



(14.53 %) Net Interest Margin*



3.21 %



3.10 %



4.32 %



3.16 %



4.24 %



3.83 % Efficiency Ratio



63.43 %



67.87 %



53.85 %



65.63 %



53.51 %



50.36 % *Quarterly results are annualized

























Well

Capitalized

Minimum





























































Capital











































Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**



10.22 %



10.22 %



13.11 %



5.00 %















Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**



12.82 %



12.56 %



16.31 %



6.50 %















Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**



12.82 %



12.56 %



16.31 %



8.00 %















Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **



14.10 %



13.83 %



17.36 %



10.00 %















Book Value per Share (BVS)

$ 11.17



$ 11.41



$ 14.17

























**Represents Bank capital ratios































































































Asset Quality















































Net Credit Charge-Offs (Recoveries)

$ 0



$ 14,611



$ (942 )























Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %



3.85 %



3.11 %



1.04 %























Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets



1.02 %



0.78 %



0.00 %



























Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (in thousands):

June 30, 2024







Special

























Portfolio Segment

Pass



Mention



Substandard



Doubtful



Loss



Total

Commercial real estate

$ 199,692



$ 24,254



$ 492



$ -



$ -



$ 224,438

Residential real estate



172,278





-





-





-





-





172,278

Commercial - equipment



28,072





2,972





15,319





2,985





-





49,348

Commercial - all other



9,267





-





-





-





-





9,267

Multifamily



2,844





-





-





-





-





2,844

Construction and land



932





-





-





-





-





932

Consumer and other



89





-





-





-





-





89



$ 413,174



$ 27,226



$ 15,811



$ 2,985



$ -



$ 459,196

















































March 31, 2024









Special

































Portfolio Segment

Pass



Mention



Substandard



Doubtful



Loss



Total

Commercial real estate

$ 205,433



$ 25,360



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 230,793

Residential real estate



174,798





-





-





-





-





174,798

Commercial - equipment



31,270





2,975





15,394





3,005





-





52,644

Commercial - all other



8,951





-





-





-





-





8,951

Multifamily



2,864





-





-





-





-





2,864

Construction and land



955





-





-





-





-





955

Consumer and other



76





-





-





-





-





76



$ 424,347



$ 28,335



$ 15,394



$ 3,005



$ -



$ 471,081





Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows :

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficent risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (in thousands):

June 30, 2024







Special

























Portfolio Segment

Pass



Mention



Substandard



Doubtful



Loss



Total

Commercial real estate

$ 1,182



$ 113



$ 4



$ -



$ -



$ 1,299

Residential real estate



3,124





-





-





-





-





3,124

Commercial - equipment



865





1,972





7,281





2,985





-





13,103

Commercial - all other



120





-





-





-





-





120

Multifamily



3





-





-





-





-





3

Construction and land



27





-





-





-





-





27

Consumer and other



4





-





-





-





-





4



$ 5,325



$ 2,085



$ 7,285



$ 2,985



$ -



$ 17,680

















































March 31, 2024









Special

































Portfolio Segment

Pass



Mention



Substandard



Doubtful



Loss



Total

Commercial real estate

$ 1,059



$ 111



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 1,170

Residential real estate



2,141





-





-





-





-





2,141

Commercial - equipment



467





1,487





6,274





2,989





-





11,217

Commercial - all other



70





-





-





-





-





70

Multifamily



3





-





-





-





-





3

Construction and land



30





-





-





-





-





30

Consumer and other



3





-





-





-





-





3



$ 3,773



$ 1,598



$ 6,274



$ 2,989



$ -



$ 14,634





Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (in thousands):

June 30, 2024

30 - 59 Days



60 - 89 Days



90 Days or



Total









Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due



Past Due



More



Past Due



Current



Loans

Commercial real estate

$ 220



$ 1,053



$ 572



$ 1,845



$ 222,593



$ 224,438

Residential real estate



-





-





-





-





172,278





172,278

Commercial - equipment



5,562





5,058





3,448





14,068





35,280





49,348

Commercial - all other



-





-





-





-





9,267





9,267

Multifamily



-





-





-





-





2,844





2,844

Construction and land



-





-





-





-





932





932

Consumer and other



-





-





-





-





89





89



$ 5,782



$ 6,111



$ 4,020



$ 15,913



$ 443,283



$ 459,196

















































March 31, 2024

30 - 59 Days



60 - 89 Days



90 Days or



Total











Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due



Past Due



More



Past Due



Current



Loans

Commercial real estate

$ 220



$ 79



$ -



$ 299



$ 230,494



$ 230,793

Residential real estate



-





-





-





-





174,798





174,798

Commercial - equipment



247





2,585





162





2,994





49,650





52,644

Commercial - all other



-





-





-





-





8,951





8,951

Multifamily



-





-





-





-





2,864





2,864

Construction and land



-





-





-





-





955





955

Consumer and other



-





-





-





-





76





76



$ 467



$ 2,664



$ 162



$ 3,293



$ 467,788



$ 471,081



Non-accrual loans - Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 (in thousands):

June 30, 2024



Portfolio Segment

Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses



Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses



Total Nonaccrual



Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$ -



$ 2,402



$ 2,402



$ -

Commercial - equipment



-





3,448





3,448





-



































$ -



$ 5,850



$ 5,850



$ -

































March 31, 2024



Portfolio Segment

Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses



Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses



Total Nonaccrual



Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$ -



$ 1,883



$ 1,883



$ -

Commercial - equipment



-





2,747





2,747





-



































$ -



$ 4,630



$ 4,630



$ -



Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure - The Bank has originated certain loans in the commercial-equipment segment with government guarantees and has subsequently sold many of the guaranteed portions of these loans in the secondary market. Upon defaults by the borrowers, the Bank would be required to repurchase the guaranteed portions of the loans and submit the repayment requests to the respective government agency. The agency may decide not to honor the guarantees if certain conditions are not met. Guarantees, as defined under ASC 460, Guarantees , that create off-balance sheet credit exposure are in the scope of ASC 326-20 (CECL) when such guarantees for loans have an implicit repurchase arrangement and thus may present an off-balance sheet credit risk . As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 the Bank had $3.5 million and $3.9 million, respectively, of such guarantees sold of commercial-equipment loans that were graded below Pass. The Allowance for Credit Losses on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure for these sold guarantees was $2.2 million and $2.3 million as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

