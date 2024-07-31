Endo, Inc.: Endo Announces Effectiveness of Form S-1 Registration Statement for Existing Shares

MALVERN, Pa., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) ("Endo" or the "Company"), a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 related to the registration for resale of certain existing shares of the Company's common stock held by current shareholders (the "Registration Statement"). The Company filed the Registration Statement with the goal of providing greater liquidity to shareholders and creating an orderly trading market in its common stock.

As previously announced, Endo is neither issuing nor selling new shares of its common stock in connection with the Registration Statement, and there will be no change to the number of outstanding shares. The Company is now subject to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, requiring it to, among other things, file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K with the SEC on an ongoing basis.

Endo, which is focused on creating long-term value for stakeholders through a diversified portfolio of on-market medicines and a pipeline of innovative and differentiated product candidates, is targeting to have the Company's shares of common stock begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) later in 2024, subject to required approvals and other customary conditions.

Shares of Endo's common stock currently trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and trading statistics, including Real-Time Level 2 quotes, for Endo on www.otcmarkets.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, any statements related to the listing, uplisting or trading of the Company's equity on NYSE, including the timing and outcome of the NYSE's review, the Company's products, therapies and pipeline, and any statements that refer to expected, estimated or anticipated future results or that do not relate solely to historical facts. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intends," "guidance," "future," "potential" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect Endo's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, they involve risks and uncertainties, some of which Endo may not currently be able to predict. Although Endo believes that these forward-looking statements and other information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, readers should not place undue reliance on these or any other forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially and adversely from current expectations based on a number of factors. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional information concerning risk factors, including those referenced above, can be found in press releases issued by Endo and in Endo's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Endo's recently filed final prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in connection with Endo's Form S-1/A.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530208/Endo_International_plc_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/endo-announces-effectiveness-of-form-s-1-registration-statement-for-existing-shares-302211566.html