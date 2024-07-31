Net Income of $724 million and Operating Income of $730 million

Operating Income ROE of 19.7% and TSR1 of 20.0%

$358 million of Underwriting Income and Combined Ratio of 90.3%

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today reported its second quarter 2024 results.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total Shareholder Return of 20.0% annualized; 19.6% Net Income ROE and 19.7% Operating Income ROE

Net Income of $724 million; Operating Income of $730 million driven by attritional underwriting margin improvement and strong net investment income generation

$4.7 billion in gross written premium with year-over-year growth of 12.8% 2 for the Group, 16.5% 2 for Reinsurance, and 5.8% 2 for Insurance

for the Group, 16.5% for Reinsurance, and 5.8% for Insurance Combined ratios of 90.3% for the Group, 88.9% for Reinsurance and 94.4% for Insurance

Attritional combined ratios of 86.6% for the Group, 84.4% for Reinsurance and 92.8% for Insurance

Pre-tax underwriting income of $358 million for the Group, $303 million for Reinsurance, and $54 million for Insurance

$135 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums versus $27 million in the prior year

Net investment income improved to $528 million versus $357 million in the prior year second quarter, a company record, driven by a larger asset base as well as strong core fixed income and alternative investment returns

Strong operating cashflow for the quarter of $1.3 billion versus $1.1 billion in the second quarter 2023



Footnote 1 denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR"

Footnote 2 denotes constant currency figure and excludes reinstatement premiums

"Everest produced another strong quarter and an excellent first half of the year, with second quarter results delivering an annualized Total Shareholder Return and operating ROE of 20%, driven by solid underwriting and net investment income," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "The fundamentals of our business are robust, creating significant momentum as we expand in areas with the strongest profit trajectory, while remaining focused on disciplined underwriting and risk selection. Our leading Reinsurance business continues to achieve excellent risk adjusted returns, again evidenced by our success through the most recent renewals. We made progress advancing our primary insurance strategy in key global markets, investing in, and expanding our platform with exceptional talent and capabilities to capitalize on market opportunities. As we move through the second half of 2024, we are capitalizing on this momentum, focused on achieving our primary objective of consistently generating industry leading returns."

Summary of Second Quarter 2024 Net Income and Other Items

Net income of $724 million, equal to $16.70 per diluted share versus second quarter 2023 net income of $670 million, equal to $16.26 per diluted share

Net operating income of $730 million, equal to $16.85 per diluted share versus second quarter 2023 net operating income of $627 million, equal to $15.21 per diluted share

GAAP combined ratio of 90.3%, including 4.1 points of catastrophe losses, versus the second quarter 2023 figure of 87.7%, including 0.8 points of catastrophe losses

The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2024 2024 2023 2023 Everest Group Net income (loss) 724 1,457 670 1,035 Net operating income (loss) (1) 730 1,439 627 1,070 Net income (loss) per diluted common share 16.70 33.57 16.26 25.74 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share 16.85 33.17 15.21 26.61 Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 19.6% 20.1% 23.3% 18.3% After-tax operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 19.7% 19.8% 21.8% 18.9% Notes (1) Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found on page 8 of this press release

Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2024 2024 2023 2023 Beginning shareholders' equity 13,628 13,202 9,014 8,441 Net income (loss) 724 1,457 670 1,035 Change unrealized gains (losses) Fixed inc. investments (60) (213) (167) 82 Dividends to shareholders (86) (163) (72) (136) Purchase of treasury shares (65) (100) Public equity offering of shares 1,445 1,445 Other 41 (1) 11 36 Ending shareholders' equity 14,182 14,182 10,902 10,902 Common shares outstanding 43.3 43.4 Book value per common share outstanding 327.68 251.17 Less: Unrealized appreciation/depreciation of fixed maturity investments ("URAD") (21.62) (37.47) Adjusted book value per common share outstanding excluding URAD 349.30 288.64 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 8.9% 18.1% Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 20.0% 25.3% Common share dividends paid last 12 months 7.25 6.60

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Group Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2024 2024 2023 2023 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 4,725 9,136 4,180 7,923 13.0% 15.3% Net written premium 4,084 7,984 3,674 7,003 11.2% 14.0% Loss Ratio: Current year 58.5% 58.7% 59.5% 59.6% (1.0) pts (0.9) pts Prior year pts pts Catastrophe 4.1% 3.2% 0.8% 2.2% 3.3 pts 1.0 pts Total Loss ratio 62.6% 61.9% 60.3% 61.8% 2.3 pts 0.1 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.4% 21.4% 21.1% 21.2% 0.3 pts 0.2 pts Other underwriting expenses 6.3% 6.2% 6.3% 6.4% pts (0.1) pts Combined ratio 90.3% 89.6% 87.7% 89.4% 2.6 pts 0.2 pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 86.6% 86.5% 86.8% 87.2% (0.2) pts (0.7) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 135 220 27 137 Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums grew 16.5% on a constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums, to approximately $3.2 billion. Growth was broad-based across geographies and lines as we continue to execute with precision and leverage our leading franchise.

Growth was driven by a 31.4% increase in Property Pro-Rata, 25.0% in Property Catastrophe XOL, and 19.6% in Casualty Pro-Rata (driven by increased rate), when adjusting for reinstatement premiums

Attritional loss ratio improved 60 basis points over last year to 57.0%, while the attritional combined ratio improved 30 basis points to 84.4% versus a year ago.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $120 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, driven primarily by a number of mid-sized international events.

Risk-adjusted returns remain very attractive, particularly in property and specialty lines.

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2024 2024 2023 2023 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,209 6,385 2,747 5,368 16.8% 18.9% Net written premium 3,033 5,975 2,621 5,059 15.7% 18.1% Loss Ratio: Current year 56.7% 56.9% 57.6% 57.7% (0.9) pts (0.8) pts Prior year pts pts Catastrophe 5.0% 4.0% 1.2% 3.1% 3.8 pts 0.9 pts Total Loss ratio 61.7% 60.9% 58.8% 60.8% 2.9 pts 0.1 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 24.6% 24.6% 24.5% 24.7% 0.1 pts (0.1) pts Other underwriting expenses 2.6% 2.6% 2.6% 2.7% pts (0.1) pts Combined ratio 88.9% 88.1% 85.8% 88.2% 3.1 pts (0.1) pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 84.4% 84.4% 84.7% 85.3% (0.3) pts (0.9) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 120 200 27 135 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums rose to $1.5 billion, a 5.8% increase year-over-year in constant dollars. Our International business continued to gain traction, and we received regulatory approval for new operations in Australia, Colombia, and Mexico.

As we continue to proactively change our mix of business, growth was driven by a 31.1% increase in Property/Short Tail and 26.0% in Other Specialty, led by growth in aviation, energy, surety, and construction. Growth was partially offset by a decrease of 37.4% in Accident and Health and 18.0% in Workers' Compensation as we continue to focus on lines of business with better expected margins.

Attritional loss ratio improved 70 basis points over last year to 63.7%.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $15 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, a modest increase over the prior year quarter, which benefited from benign catastrophe losses.

Pricing continues to exceed loss trend in aggregate.

There was a meaningful acceleration in pricing across North American long-tail lines (excluding financial lines).

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q2 Year to Date Q2 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2024 2024 2023 2023 Q2 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,515 2,752 1,433 2,555 5.7% 7.7% Net written premium 1,051 2,009 1,053 1,944 (0.2)% 3.3% Loss Ratio: Current year 63.7% 63.8% 64.4% 64.4% (0.7) pts (0.6) pts Prior year pts pts Catastrophe 1.5% 1.0% 0.1% 1.5 pts 0.9 pts Total Loss ratio 65.3% 64.9% 64.4% 64.5% 0.9 pts 0.4 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 12.2% 12.1% 12.1% 12.0% 0.1 pts 0.1 pts Other underwriting expenses 16.9% 16.7% 16.2% 15.9% 0.7 pts 0.8 pts Combined ratio 94.4% 93.7% 92.6% 92.4% 1.8 pts 1.3 pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 92.8% 92.7% 92.6% 92.3% 0.2 pts 0.4 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 15 20 2 Pre-tax net prior year reserve development Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war. (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of June 30, 2024

Total invested assets and cash of $39.1 billion versus $37.1 billion on December 31, 2023

Shareholders' equity of $14.2 billion vs. $13.2 billion on December 31, 2023, including $936 million of unrealized net losses on AFS fixed maturity investments

Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments of $15.1 billion versus $13.9 billion on December 31, 2023

Book value per share of $327.68 versus $304.29 at December 31, 2023

Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments of $349.30 versus $320.95 at December 31, 2023

Common share repurchases of $65.0 million during the quarter, representing 173,718 shares at an average price of $374.17 per share

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $2.00 per share equal to $86 million

About Everest

Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2024. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's website at https://www.everestglobal.com/investor-relations.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's website to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestglobal.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share After-tax net operating income (loss) 730 16.85 627 15.21 1,439 33.17 1,070 26.61 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments (14 (0.32 4 0.11 (20 (0.45 10 0.25 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) 7 0.17 39 0.94 37 0.86 (45 (1.12 Net income (loss) 724 16.70 670 16.26 1,457 33.57 1,035 25.74 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 3,693 3,251 7,345 6,352 Net investment income 528 357 985 617 Net gains (losses) on investments (17 5 (24 10 Other income (expense) 23 38 54 (42 Total revenues 4,227 3,650 8,360 6,936 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,311 1,960 4,548 3,927 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 790 686 1,571 1,347 Other underwriting expenses 234 205 458 405 Corporate expenses 22 17 44 36 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 37 33 75 65 Total claims and expenses 3,395 2,901 6,696 5,779 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 832 750 1,664 1,157 Income tax expense (benefit) 108 80 207 122 NET INCOME (LOSS) 724 670 1,457 1,035 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period (70 (169 (227 77 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 9 2 14 5 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period (60 (167 (213 82 Foreign currency translation adjustments (1 (38 30 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 24 25 1 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 24 25 1 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (36 (168 (227 113 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 688 502 1,230 1,148 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 16.70 16.26 33.57 25.74 Diluted 16.70 16.26 33.57 25.74

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, (In millions of U.S. dollars, except par value per share) 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: 2024, $30,134; 2023, $28,568, credit allowances: 2024, $(42); 2023, $(48)) 29,031 27,740 Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: 2024, $788; 2023, $854, net of credit allowances: 2024, $(8); 2023, $(8)) 787 855 Equity securities, at fair value 219 188 Other invested assets 4,994 4,794 Short-term investments 2,464 2,127 Cash 1,570 1,437 Total investments and cash 39,065 37,142 Accrued investment income 360 324 Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(45); 2023, $(41)) 5,403 4,768 Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(29); 2023, $(26)) 254 164 Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables 2,151 2,098 Funds held by reinsureds 1,189 1,135 Deferred acquisition costs 1,422 1,247 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 806 713 Income tax asset, net 927 868 Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(9); 2023, $(9)) 983 941 TOTAL ASSETS 52,560 49,399 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 25,853 24,604 Unearned premium reserve 7,313 6,622 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 13 24 Amounts due to reinsurers 869 650 Losses in course of payment 289 171 Senior notes 2,349 2,349 Long-term notes 218 218 Borrowings from FHLB 819 819 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 22 22 Unsettled securities payable 175 137 Other liabilities 458 582 Total liabilities 38,378 36,197 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; (2024) 74.3 and (2023) 74.2 outstanding before treasury shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,785 3,773 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of $(162) at 2024 and $(99) at 2023 (1,160 (934 Treasury shares, at cost; 31.0 shares (2024) and 30.8 shares (2023) (4,008 (3,908 Retained earnings 15,565 14,270 Total shareholders' equity 14,182 13,202 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 52,560 49,399

EVEREST GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended

June 30, (In millions of U.S. dollars) 2024 2023 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 1,457 1,035 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (685 (584 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (66 (5 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables (236 (21 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 4 56 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums (130 (40 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,388 1,142 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 744 732 Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers 258 63 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 122 75 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (177 (56 Distribution of limited partnership income 60 49 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (292 (293 Non-cash compensation expense 33 25 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) (65 (11 Net (gains) losses on investments 24 (10 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,439 2,158 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale 1,707 1,137 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale 1,085 168 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity 109 61 Proceeds from equity securities sold 15 46 Distributions from other invested assets 209 133 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale (4,475 (3,396 Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity (36 (15 Cost of equity securities acquired (35 (3 Cost of other invested assets acquired (314 (298 Net change in short-term investments (299 (625 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 18 41 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,016 (2,752 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (21 (19 Proceeds from public offering of common shares 1,445 Purchase of treasury shares (100 Dividends paid to shareholders (163 (136 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (21 (20 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (305 1,269 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 14 (7 Net increase (decrease) in cash 133 668 Cash, beginning of period 1,437 1,398 Cash, end of period 1,570 2,067 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 203 73 Interest paid 74 64 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS: Non-cash limited partnership distribution 23

