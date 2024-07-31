Net Income of $724 million and Operating Income of $730 million
Operating Income ROE of 19.7% and TSR1 of 20.0%
$358 million of Underwriting Income and Combined Ratio of 90.3%
Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions, today reported its second quarter 2024 results.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Total Shareholder Return of 20.0% annualized; 19.6% Net Income ROE and 19.7% Operating Income ROE
- Net Income of $724 million; Operating Income of $730 million driven by attritional underwriting margin improvement and strong net investment income generation
- $4.7 billion in gross written premium with year-over-year growth of 12.8%2 for the Group, 16.5%2 for Reinsurance, and 5.8%2 for Insurance
- Combined ratios of 90.3% for the Group, 88.9% for Reinsurance and 94.4% for Insurance
- Attritional combined ratios of 86.6% for the Group, 84.4% for Reinsurance and 92.8% for Insurance
- Pre-tax underwriting income of $358 million for the Group, $303 million for Reinsurance, and $54 million for Insurance
- $135 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of recoveries and reinstatement premiums versus $27 million in the prior year
- Net investment income improved to $528 million versus $357 million in the prior year second quarter, a company record, driven by a larger asset base as well as strong core fixed income and alternative investment returns
- Strong operating cashflow for the quarter of $1.3 billion versus $1.1 billion in the second quarter 2023
Footnote 1 denotes annualized figure; represents Total Shareholder Return or "TSR"
Footnote 2 denotes constant currency figure and excludes reinstatement premiums
"Everest produced another strong quarter and an excellent first half of the year, with second quarter results delivering an annualized Total Shareholder Return and operating ROE of 20%, driven by solid underwriting and net investment income," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "The fundamentals of our business are robust, creating significant momentum as we expand in areas with the strongest profit trajectory, while remaining focused on disciplined underwriting and risk selection. Our leading Reinsurance business continues to achieve excellent risk adjusted returns, again evidenced by our success through the most recent renewals. We made progress advancing our primary insurance strategy in key global markets, investing in, and expanding our platform with exceptional talent and capabilities to capitalize on market opportunities. As we move through the second half of 2024, we are capitalizing on this momentum, focused on achieving our primary objective of consistently generating industry leading returns."
Summary of Second Quarter 2024 Net Income and Other Items
- Net income of $724 million, equal to $16.70 per diluted share versus second quarter 2023 net income of $670 million, equal to $16.26 per diluted share
- Net operating income of $730 million, equal to $16.85 per diluted share versus second quarter 2023 net operating income of $627 million, equal to $15.21 per diluted share
- GAAP combined ratio of 90.3%, including 4.1 points of catastrophe losses, versus the second quarter 2023 figure of 87.7%, including 0.8 points of catastrophe losses
The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.
Net income and operating income
Q2
Year to Date
Q2
Year to Date
All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Everest Group
Net income (loss)
724
1,457
670
1,035
Net operating income (loss) (1)
730
1,439
627
1,070
Net income (loss) per diluted common share
16.70
33.57
16.26
25.74
Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share
16.85
33.17
15.21
26.61
Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized)
19.6%
20.1%
23.3%
18.3%
After-tax operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized)
19.7%
19.8%
21.8%
18.9%
Notes
(1) Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found on page 8 of this press release
Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share
Q2
Year to Date
Q2
Year to Date
All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Beginning shareholders' equity
13,628
13,202
9,014
8,441
Net income (loss)
724
1,457
670
1,035
Change unrealized gains (losses) Fixed inc. investments
(60)
(213)
(167)
82
Dividends to shareholders
(86)
(163)
(72)
(136)
Purchase of treasury shares
(65)
(100)
Public equity offering of shares
1,445
1,445
Other
41
(1)
11
36
Ending shareholders' equity
14,182
14,182
10,902
10,902
Common shares outstanding
43.3
43.4
Book value per common share outstanding
327.68
251.17
Less: Unrealized appreciation/depreciation of fixed maturity investments ("URAD")
(21.62)
(37.47)
Adjusted book value per common share outstanding excluding URAD
349.30
288.64
Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends
8.9%
18.1%
Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized
20.0%
25.3%
Common share dividends paid last 12 months
7.25
6.60
The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.
Underwriting information Everest Group
Q2
Year to Date
Q2
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Q2
Year to Date
Gross written premium
4,725
9,136
4,180
7,923
13.0%
15.3%
Net written premium
4,084
7,984
3,674
7,003
11.2%
14.0%
Loss Ratio:
Current year
58.5%
58.7%
59.5%
59.6%
(1.0) pts
(0.9) pts
Prior year
pts
pts
Catastrophe
4.1%
3.2%
0.8%
2.2%
3.3 pts
1.0 pts
Total Loss ratio
62.6%
61.9%
60.3%
61.8%
2.3 pts
0.1 pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
21.4%
21.4%
21.1%
21.2%
0.3 pts
0.2 pts
Other underwriting expenses
6.3%
6.2%
6.3%
6.4%
pts
(0.1) pts
Combined ratio
90.3%
89.6%
87.7%
89.4%
2.6 pts
0.2 pts
Attritional combined ratio (1)
86.6%
86.5%
86.8%
87.2%
(0.2) pts
(0.7) pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2)
135
220
27
137
Pre-tax net unfavorable (favorable) prior year reserve development
Notes
(1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war.
(2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums
Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights
- Gross written premiums grew 16.5% on a constant dollar basis and excluding reinstatement premiums, to approximately $3.2 billion. Growth was broad-based across geographies and lines as we continue to execute with precision and leverage our leading franchise.
- Growth was driven by a 31.4% increase in Property Pro-Rata, 25.0% in Property Catastrophe XOL, and 19.6% in Casualty Pro-Rata (driven by increased rate), when adjusting for reinstatement premiums
- Attritional loss ratio improved 60 basis points over last year to 57.0%, while the attritional combined ratio improved 30 basis points to 84.4% versus a year ago.
- Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $120 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, driven primarily by a number of mid-sized international events.
- Risk-adjusted returns remain very attractive, particularly in property and specialty lines.
Underwriting information Reinsurance segment
Q2
Year to Date
Q2
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Q2
Year to Date
Gross written premium
3,209
6,385
2,747
5,368
16.8%
18.9%
Net written premium
3,033
5,975
2,621
5,059
15.7%
18.1%
Loss Ratio:
Current year
56.7%
56.9%
57.6%
57.7%
(0.9) pts
(0.8) pts
Prior year
pts
pts
Catastrophe
5.0%
4.0%
1.2%
3.1%
3.8 pts
0.9 pts
Total Loss ratio
61.7%
60.9%
58.8%
60.8%
2.9 pts
0.1 pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
24.6%
24.6%
24.5%
24.7%
0.1 pts
(0.1) pts
Other underwriting expenses
2.6%
2.6%
2.6%
2.7%
pts
(0.1) pts
Combined ratio
88.9%
88.1%
85.8%
88.2%
3.1 pts
(0.1) pts
Attritional combined ratio (1)
84.4%
84.4%
84.7%
85.3%
(0.3) pts
(0.9) pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2)
120
200
27
135
Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
Notes
(1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war.
(2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums
Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights
- Gross written premiums rose to $1.5 billion, a 5.8% increase year-over-year in constant dollars. Our International business continued to gain traction, and we received regulatory approval for new operations in Australia, Colombia, and Mexico.
- As we continue to proactively change our mix of business, growth was driven by a 31.1% increase in Property/Short Tail and 26.0% in Other Specialty, led by growth in aviation, energy, surety, and construction. Growth was partially offset by a decrease of 37.4% in Accident and Health and 18.0% in Workers' Compensation as we continue to focus on lines of business with better expected margins.
- Attritional loss ratio improved 70 basis points over last year to 63.7%.
- Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $15 million, net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, a modest increase over the prior year quarter, which benefited from benign catastrophe losses.
- Pricing continues to exceed loss trend in aggregate.
- There was a meaningful acceleration in pricing across North American long-tail lines (excluding financial lines).
Underwriting information Insurance segment
Q2
Year to Date
Q2
Year to Date
Year on Year Change
All values in USD millions except for percentages
2024
2024
2023
2023
Q2
Year to Date
Gross written premium
1,515
2,752
1,433
2,555
5.7%
7.7%
Net written premium
1,051
2,009
1,053
1,944
(0.2)%
3.3%
Loss Ratio:
Current year
63.7%
63.8%
64.4%
64.4%
(0.7) pts
(0.6) pts
Prior year
pts
pts
Catastrophe
1.5%
1.0%
0.1%
1.5 pts
0.9 pts
Total Loss ratio
65.3%
64.9%
64.4%
64.5%
0.9 pts
0.4 pts
Commission and brokerage ratio
12.2%
12.1%
12.1%
12.0%
0.1 pts
0.1 pts
Other underwriting expenses
16.9%
16.7%
16.2%
15.9%
0.7 pts
0.8 pts
Combined ratio
94.4%
93.7%
92.6%
92.4%
1.8 pts
1.3 pts
Attritional combined ratio (1)
92.8%
92.7%
92.6%
92.3%
0.2 pts
0.4 pts
Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2)
15
20
2
Pre-tax net prior year reserve development
Notes
(1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 lossesand losses from the Russia/Ukraine war.
(2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums
Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of June 30, 2024
- Total invested assets and cash of $39.1 billion versus $37.1 billion on December 31, 2023
- Shareholders' equity of $14.2 billion vs. $13.2 billion on December 31, 2023, including $936 million of unrealized net losses on AFS fixed maturity investments
- Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments of $15.1 billion versus $13.9 billion on December 31, 2023
- Book value per share of $327.68 versus $304.29 at December 31, 2023
- Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments of $349.30 versus $320.95 at December 31, 2023
- Common share repurchases of $65.0 million during the quarter, representing 173,718 shares at an average price of $374.17 per share
- Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $2.00 per share equal to $86 million
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations based on assumptions we believe are reasonable but are not guarantees of performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our SEC filings, including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Everest
Everest Group, Ltd. (Everest) is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.
Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.
Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.
A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2024. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's website at https://www.everestglobal.com/investor-relations.
Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's website to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestglobal.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.
_______________________________________________
The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
Amount
Per Diluted Share
After-tax net operating income (loss)
730
16.85
627
15.21
1,439
33.17
1,070
26.61
After-tax net gains (losses) on investments
(14
(0.32
4
0.11
(20
(0.45
10
0.25
After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense)
7
0.17
39
0.94
37
0.86
(45
(1.12
Net income (loss)
724
16.70
670
16.26
1,457
33.57
1,035
25.74
(Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)
Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period are not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.
--Financial Details Follow--
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
REVENUES:
Premiums earned
3,693
3,251
7,345
6,352
Net investment income
528
357
985
617
Net gains (losses) on investments
(17
5
(24
10
Other income (expense)
23
38
54
(42
Total revenues
4,227
3,650
8,360
6,936
CLAIMS AND EXPENSES:
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
2,311
1,960
4,548
3,927
Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees
790
686
1,571
1,347
Other underwriting expenses
234
205
458
405
Corporate expenses
22
17
44
36
Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense
37
33
75
65
Total claims and expenses
3,395
2,901
6,696
5,779
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES
832
750
1,664
1,157
Income tax expense (benefit)
108
80
207
122
NET INCOME (LOSS)
724
670
1,457
1,035
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period
(70
(169
(227
77
Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss)
9
2
14
5
Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period
(60
(167
(213
82
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(1
(38
30
Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss)
24
25
1
Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period
24
25
1
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(36
(168
(227
113
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
688
502
1,230
1,148
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic
16.70
16.26
33.57
25.74
Diluted
16.70
16.26
33.57
25.74
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30,
December 31,
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except par value per share)
2024
2023
(unaudited)
ASSETS:
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value
(amortized cost: 2024, $30,134; 2023, $28,568, credit allowances: 2024, $(42); 2023, $(48))
29,031
27,740
Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost
(fair value: 2024, $788; 2023, $854, net of credit allowances: 2024, $(8); 2023, $(8))
787
855
Equity securities, at fair value
219
188
Other invested assets
4,994
4,794
Short-term investments
2,464
2,127
Cash
1,570
1,437
Total investments and cash
39,065
37,142
Accrued investment income
360
324
Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(45); 2023, $(41))
5,403
4,768
Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(29); 2023, $(26))
254
164
Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables
2,151
2,098
Funds held by reinsureds
1,189
1,135
Deferred acquisition costs
1,422
1,247
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
806
713
Income tax asset, net
927
868
Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2024, $(9); 2023, $(9))
983
941
TOTAL ASSETS
52,560
49,399
LIABILITIES:
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
25,853
24,604
Unearned premium reserve
7,313
6,622
Funds held under reinsurance treaties
13
24
Amounts due to reinsurers
869
650
Losses in course of payment
289
171
Senior notes
2,349
2,349
Long-term notes
218
218
Borrowings from FHLB
819
819
Accrued interest on debt and borrowings
22
22
Unsettled securities payable
175
137
Other liabilities
458
582
Total liabilities
38,378
36,197
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; (2024) 74.3 and (2023) 74.2
outstanding before treasury shares
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
3,785
3,773
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit)
of $(162) at 2024 and $(99) at 2023
(1,160
(934
Treasury shares, at cost; 31.0 shares (2024) and 30.8 shares (2023)
(4,008
(3,908
Retained earnings
15,565
14,270
Total shareholders' equity
14,182
13,202
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
52,560
49,399
EVEREST GROUP, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Six Months Ended
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
2024
2023
(unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
1,457
1,035
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable
(685
(584
Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net
(66
(5
Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables
(236
(21
Decrease (increase) in income taxes
4
56
Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums
(130
(40
Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
1,388
1,142
Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums
744
732
Increase (decrease) in amounts due to reinsurers
258
63
Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment
122
75
Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships
(177
(56
Distribution of limited partnership income
60
49
Change in other assets and liabilities, net
(292
(293
Non-cash compensation expense
33
25
Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount)
(65
(11
Net (gains) losses on investments
24
(10
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,439
2,158
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale
1,707
1,137
Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale
1,085
168
Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity
109
61
Proceeds from equity securities sold
15
46
Distributions from other invested assets
209
133
Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale
(4,475
(3,396
Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity
(36
(15
Cost of equity securities acquired
(35
(3
Cost of other invested assets acquired
(314
(298
Net change in short-term investments
(299
(625
Net change in unsettled securities transactions
18
41
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(2,016
(2,752
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense
(21
(19
Proceeds from public offering of common shares
1,445
Purchase of treasury shares
(100
Dividends paid to shareholders
(163
(136
Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards
(21
(20
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(305
1,269
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
14
(7
Net increase (decrease) in cash
133
668
Cash, beginning of period
1,437
1,398
Cash, end of period
1,570
2,067
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Income taxes paid (recovered)
203
73
Interest paid
74
64
NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS:
Non-cash limited partnership distribution
23
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240731807366/en/
Contacts:
Media: Dawn Lauer
Chief Communications Officer
908.300.7670
Investors: Matt Rohrmann
Head of Investor Relations
908.604.7343