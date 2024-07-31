Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp: Hier winken Topaussichten mit enormen Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.07.24
21:59 Uhr
8,470 US-Dollar
-0,300
-3,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSWAY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
31.07.2024 22:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway To Report Financial Results For Second Quarter 2024 On August 6

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2024, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 855227
International: 973-528-0011; Code: 855227
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51015

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 51015
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51015

About the Company

Kingsway (kingsway-financial.com) is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com).

For Media Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.