Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway To Report Financial Results For Second Quarter 2024 On August 6

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2024 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.
Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2024, to discuss the results and to field questions.
Conference Call Information
Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 855227
International: 973-528-0011; Code: 855227
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51015
Conference Call Replay Information
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 51015
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/51015
About the Company
Kingsway (kingsway-financial.com) is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."
The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).
The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com).
