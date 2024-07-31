Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc.: Jericho Energy Announces Amendments to Convertible Debentures and Warrants

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. ("Jericho" or the "Company") (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM)(OTC PINK:JROOF) announces that further to its news release dated April 5, 2024 and receipt of conditional TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, the Company has amended the conversion price of outstanding convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of CDN$5,703,568 (the "Debentures") and their maturity, and also amended the exercise price of 6,839,920 of the original 8,147,954 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") that were previously issued concurrently with the Debentures due to the TSXV limitation of no more than 10% of the total number of Warrants eligible to be repriced for insiders of the Company (the "Insider Participation").

The conversion price of the Debentures has been amended from CDN$0.70 to CDN$0.20 and the maturity date has been extended by one year to January 7, 2026. The exercise price of the Warrants has been amended to CDN$0.25 with all other terms of the Warrants remaining the same.

The Insider Participation in the amendments to the Debentures and Warrants is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") by virtue of the exemptions contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 based on that the fair market value of such Insider Participation does not exceed 25% of Jericho's market capitalization.

The above amendments to the Debentures and Warrants are subject to final TSXV approval.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low- carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward- looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Jericho's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Jericho's control. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will" or "may not" occur. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among others, TSX Venture Exchange approval of the amendments of the terms of debentures and warrants and shares for interest debt settlement.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes; changes to the definition of, or interpretation of, foreign private issuer status; the impacts of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases; general economic conditions; industry conditions; current and future commodity prices and price volatility; significant and ongoing stock market volatility; currency and interest rate fluctuation; governmental regulation of the energy industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; liabilities and risks inherent in oil and gas exploration, development and production operations; liabilities and risks inherent in early stage hydrogen technology projects, energy storage, carbon capture and new energy systems; changes in government environmental objectives or plans; and the other factors described in Jericho's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions of Jericho concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory regimes, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, expansion of consumer adoption of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') technologies and products, results of DCC feasibility studies and the success of investments, all of which are subject to change based on market conditions, potential timing delays and other risk factors. Although Jericho believes that these assumptions and the expectations are reasonable based on information currently available to management, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Jericho does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

