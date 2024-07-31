Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") announces that it has closed on an initial tranche of the private placement (the "Offering") of Units and Flow-Through Units originally announced on June 20, 2024 and extended on July 19, 2024.

The Company issued a total of 6,157,668 Units and 700,000 FT Units, each at a price of $0.03, for aggregate gross proceeds of $205,730.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one non-transferrable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") entitling the warrant holder to purchase an additional Common Share for $0.05 and expiring on the earlier of a) 30 days following written notice by the Company to the warrant holder that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than CA$0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (b) 24 months from the date of issuance. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one Common Share and one half of one Warrant, each of which shall be issued as a "flow through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Offering is being offered to qualified subscribers in the Provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and in other jurisdictions as the Company may in its discretion determine, in reliance upon exemptions from the registration and prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation.

The proceeds of $184,730 from the sale of Units in this tranche are intended to be used for general working capital and corporate overhead, including the payment of management fees to officers of the Company, and the proceeds of $21,000 from the sale of FT Units will be reserved for mineral property exploration.

No commissions or finder's fees were paid with respect to this tranche of the Offering.

The Offering remains open, with 10,509,000 Units and 16,966,668 FT Units remaining under the maximum Offering, until August 18, 2024.

The Offering is subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

