Root Number Network Information Services Co., Ltd: RN Network Information Services Co., Ltd. Announces Strategic Expansion into Japanese Market, Solidifying Global Advertising Presence

RN Network Information Services Co., Ltd. announced that it will enter the Japanese market and further expand its global advertising business.

Against the backdrop of the rapid development of the global advertising industry, Root Number Network Information Services Co., Ltd., referred to as RN, recently announced that it will officially enter the Japanese market and further expand its global business. This move marks another important milestone in RN's strategic layout in the global market, and also demonstrates its leadership and innovation in the field of global advertising technology.

RN Network Information Services Co., Ltd. was established in 2017. Headquartered in the global financial technology center, the company is committed to providing innovative, efficient and personalized advertising solutions to global customers through advanced technical means such as artificial intelligence and big data analysis. RN's core mission is to improve and optimize the effectiveness of advertising, help brands enhance their influence globally, and improve user experience and customer satisfaction.

RN's main business areas include advertising operations, elevator media, short video advertising and new media financial business. In terms of advertising operations, RN combines artificial intelligence, big data analysis and programmatic buying technology to provide brands with comprehensive and accurate advertising solutions. In terms of elevator media, RN installs intelligent elevator advertising systems in high-end commercial buildings and residential buildings around the world to display dynamic advertising content and enhance advertising memory points. In terms of short video advertising, RN actively cooperates with platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to produce creative and attractive short video ads to enhance brand awareness and user conversion rate.

RN has always been at the forefront of the industry in terms of technological innovation and R&D. The company's R&D center is located in Silicon Valley, gathering top scientists and engineers from all over the world, focusing on cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analysis and blockchain technology. Through these technological innovations, RN continuously optimizes the personalization and precision delivery of advertisements to improve advertising effectiveness.

RN's market performance is very impressive. The company's business has expanded to more than 30 countries around the world, and has established partnerships with hundreds of top companies, covering a wide range of industries such as finance, e-commerce, and entertainment. By providing efficient and customized advertising services, RN has successfully attracted and maintained a large and active customer base, and its annual revenue growth rate has continued to remain above 20%.

This entry into the Japanese market is an important step in RN's internationalization strategy. As the world's third largest economy, Japan has a huge advertising market and unique market demand. RN will work with local Japanese advertising agencies and technology suppliers to deeply understand and adapt to the unique needs of the Japanese market and provide customized advertising solutions. At the same time, RN will set up a regional office in Tokyo to strengthen its connection and cooperation with local customers and further enhance its competitiveness in the Japanese market.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

RN Network Information Services Company is leading the future development of the advertising industry through its innovative advertising technology and strategic layout of the global market. This entry into the Japanese market marks another major breakthrough for RN in the global advertising industry. RN will continue to uphold the core values ??of innovation, efficiency and customer first, provide better advertising services to global customers, and jointly promote the intelligent and interactive development of the global advertising industry.

RN - Connecting the future, innovating advertising, and opening a new chapter in the global market.

Contact Details

Company: Root Number Network Information Services Co., Ltd.

Official website: www.rnnis.vip

Contact: MICHAEL DAVID

Email: admin@rnnis.vip

City: New York

Country: United States

SOURCE: Root Number Network Information Services Co., Ltd





