Plantations International Holdings PTE. LTD.: Plantations International Sponsors Thailand Golf Tournament

Plantations International Sponsors the Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Classic Golf Tournament

Plantations International Thailand is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Classic Golf Tournament, set to take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at the prestigious Royal Lakeside Golf Club just outside of Bangkok. The event promises to be a remarkable occasion, drawing together key figures from Thailand's thriving travel and hospitality sector for a day of friendly competition and networking.









Plantations International is a renowned leader in sustainable agricultural investment and management, specializing in high-value, tree-based crops. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and community development, the company has established a significant presence in Thailand, offering innovative solutions that support sustainable farming practices. Its projects not only aim to generate lucrative returns for its clients but also to contribute positively to the local economy and ecosystem. By sponsoring events like the Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Classic, Plantations International demonstrates its dedication to fostering community engagement and promoting sustainable growth within Thailand.

Chris Watson, the event organizer, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. "I am very much looking forward to working again with Plantations International and thank them for their support," Watson said. "The Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Classic Bangkok is the ideal networking opportunity for local hoteliers, restaurateurs, local business owners, and those involved in the travel industry to come together in a relaxed environment."

The Royal Lakeside Golf Club, known for its scenic beauty and challenging course, provides the perfect setting for this year's tournament. Participants will enjoy a day of golf on the lush greens while forging new connections and strengthening existing relationships within the industry. The event aims to highlight the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving the success of Thailand's travel and hospitality sector.

As the sponsor, Plantations International Thailand will play a pivotal role in the tournament, engaging with attendees to discuss sustainable agricultural practices and other opportunities. Its presence at the event underscores the company's ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into various aspects of Thai society, including tourism and hospitality.

The Amazing Thailand Travel and Hospitality Classic Golf Tournament is expected to attract a diverse group of professionals, from seasoned industry veterans to emerging entrepreneurs. The event will feature a range of activities, including a welcome breakfast, a shotgun start golf game, and a closing awards ceremony, where outstanding participants will be recognized for their achievements on the course.

Plantations International's sponsorship of the tournament is a testament to its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community involvement. By supporting this prestigious event, it is helping to create a platform for industry leaders to collaborate, share ideas, and promote sustainable growth within Thailand's vibrant travel and hospitality landscape.

For more information, including registration, please Click Here to visit Plantations International's events page.

Contact Information

Marvin Lee

Director of Communications

marvin.lee@plantationsinternational.com

+852 5808 3775

SOURCE: Plantations International

View the original press release on newswire.com.