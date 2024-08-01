Landmark Worldwide Nears Completion of Difficult, Yet Transformational Four-Year Transition

Landmark, a global leader in personal and professional growth programs, today announced the final stage of a significant reorganization plan designed to ensure the company's long-term sustainability and its commitment to expanding its services. This strategic move comes as the company addresses the remaining impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic to Landmark's business and positions the company for future expansion and success.

Adapting to a New Reality

The COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to Landmark's business model, particularly in North America, which traditionally relied on in-person group programs conducted in leased facilities. The sudden halt of these programs at the pandemic's onset led to a dramatic decrease in revenue, and the necessity to redesign Landmark's delivery methods. In response, Landmark transitioned many of its programs to an online format, enabling it to provide the unique value of its programs to Landmark's customers. The transition has been extremely difficult, as it has been for so many other companies. But, the shift to an online format made Landmark's transformative programs much more accessible to a wider and broader global audience.

Now, four years later, Landmark is nearing the completion of this significant transition. While enormously challenging, the events of the last four years were also essential to Landmark's evolution as an enterprise.

During this time, Landmark began and continues a comprehensive transformation of its enterprise and business, focusing on several key areas, including:

Technology Upgrades: Updating the technology infrastructure to better meet the needs of its clients, customers, and employees.

New Products: New and flexible live offerings, On-Demand audio and video recordings, self-paced interactive courses, as well as fun AI tools based on Landmark's ideas and distinctions.

Cultural Evolution: Beginning three years ago, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic culture through ongoing and regular diversity conversations and training.

Workplace Environment: Designing and ongoingly implementing enhancements to create a more productive workplace with better work life balance.

New Leadership and Advisory Board: Transitioning to new leadership and the creation of an Advisory Board of top experts to include people in the fields of business, personal development, technology, health, and workplace environment.

Professional Certification: Establishing the Landmark Training Academy to make available to its customers a new level of powerful training and development opportunities along with certification.

Community Opportunities: Creating a Landmark App and Landmark Subscription to support Landmark's customers with affordable and flexible access to programs and new opportunities to connect to the global Landmark community.

As Landmark engages in the final phase of this transition, it is reorganizing the North American operations, which were hardest hit by the pandemic. Having moved from an exclusively in-person program delivery company with 27 brick-and-mortar locations in North America, the organization has remained saddled by the empty and unused facilities in North America. After honoring its lease obligations for years - in spite of the fact that the facilities sat virtually empty and unused, Landmark is using a focused and very limited bankruptcy of one of its subsidiaries that is associated with the six last remaining pre-pandemic in-person leases to resolve its last remaining and unsustainable COVID-related economic burden. As part of the process, the facility owners will receive a payout of cash and the return of their facilities to re-lease to new tenants. This process will not involve, and will have no impact on Landmark's customers or any of its North America and worldwide operations.

With the completion of all these actions, Landmark is bringing its business, its operations, and its industry-leading programs into a new era that is a match for today's evolving world.

"While the last few years have been difficult, we are excited about what we've accomplished, including how we continue to transform our organization. We are even more excited about our expanded opportunity to provide the unique value of our programs to our customers around the world," said Kelly Wolf, corporate spokesperson for Landmark. "In all of this, we are grateful to the Landmark community, including our current and past customers and staff for their continued support."

For further information, please visit our website or contact our media relations team:

Michelle Tennant

International Publicist

Wasabi Publicity, Inc.

(828) 749-3200

publicrelations@landmarkworldwide.com

https://landmarkworldwide.com/

SOURCE: Landmark





View the original press release on accesswire.com