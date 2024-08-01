Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Frosty The Polar Bear (FROSTY) on August 1, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the FROSTY/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





Frosty The Polar Bear (FROSTY) is the coolest meme coin on Solana, bringing strategic play and frosty fun to the blockchain.

Introducing FROSTY: the chillest meme coin on Solana

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Frosty The Polar Bear (FROSTY), the newest and coolest meme coin on the Solana blockchain. $FROSTY is not just another meme token; it brings a unique blend of strategic gameplay, clever maneuvering, and a frosty presence in the crypto world. As Frosty navigates the icy realms of blockchain, he outsmarts other meme coins, ensuring a solid footprint in this exciting space.

Frosty The Polar Bear is designed with a community-first approach. The project's roadmap includes building a robust community, engaging influencers, and creating a strong social media presence. With zero percent tax, a revoked contract, and burnt liquidity, $FROSTY ensures transparency and fairness for all its holders. The initial phases focus on organic growth, community building, and achieving significant milestones such as reaching 10,000 holders and a 10 million market cap.

Looking ahead, $FROSTY plans to expand further by securing CEX listings, launching a mass retail marketing campaign, and increasing its holder base to 100,000. Beyond its financial goals, $FROSTY is committed to making a positive impact by starting a foundation to save polar bears. With its strategic moves, dedicated community, and philanthropic vision, $FROSTY is set to leave an indelible mark on the Solana ecosystem. Join us on this frosty adventure and be a part of something truly cool!

About FROSTY Token

Based on SOL, FROSTY has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The FROSTY token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 1:00 UTC on August 1, 2024.

Learn More about FROSTY Token:

Official Website: https://frostythepolarbear.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/FrostyOnSolana

Telegram: https://t.me/FrostyThePolarBear

Contract: https://solscan.io/token/2pngLT6YDApMFLV6uzhffDLR4aLJXTD3AenpkJNrrZZB

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

l YouTube

