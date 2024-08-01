Global IT firm FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ebm-papst, a global manufacturer of fans and motors headquartered in Germany with 30 production sites worldwide. This partnership will see the two companies' commitment to driving digital transformation and co-innovating to enhance industry standards.

Given the rising trend of integrating advanced technologies in the manufacturing sector, FPT Software will assist ebm-papst in enhancing operational efficiency, quality, and sustainability. The solutions to be applied include IoT and Digital Twins technologies, which create replicas of objects and conditions in the physical world for effective management, while gathering data to drive performance, conduct testing, and anticipate issues before they occur.

"FPT Software will help us fulfill our mission of delivering sustainable, intelligent, and innovative air and heating technology solutions to customers worldwide," said ebm-papst's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Tomáš Smetana.

"FPT Software has been a trusted digital transformation partner of several manufacturing giants around the world. With our global workforce, wealth of experience, and diversified delivery model, we are well-positioned to accompany ebm-papst in their digital transformation journey. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will set a new benchmark for the manufacturing sector," said FPT Software's Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Delivery Officer, Le Hai.

The partnership with a top-tier company like ebm-papst reaffirms FPT Software's position as a trusted partner in digital transformation and highlights the company's extensive experience in the European market. Since establishing its presence in Europe in 2012, FPT Software has dedicated over 1,000 employees globally to projects in this region, providing digital transformation services and solutions to Europe's leading companies across industries, including E.ON, Schaeffler, Viessmann, Covestro, and Siemens. Specifically for the manufacturing domain, the company leverages advanced technologies such as Cloud, AI, RPA, and digital twins to enable resilient and agile businesses, helping clients adapt their infrastructure and smart manufacturing operations.

