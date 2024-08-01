Mondi Plc - Half-year Report

Results for the six months ended 30 June 2024

Mondi, a global leader in the production of sustainable packaging and paper, today announces its results for the six months to 30 June 2024 ("first half" or "H1 2024").

H1 2024 - key points

•Robust performance with underlying EBITDA of €565 million - trading in line with our expectations

•Second quarter underlying EBITDA benefitted from rescheduled maintenance shuts and a higher than expected forestry fair value gain, together totalling approx. €40 million

•Continued progress delivering organic growth investments - on track and on budget

•Supporting shareholder distributions through ordinary and special dividends

Andrew King, Mondi Group Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Our underlying EBITDA of €565 million in the first six months, although lower than the comparable period last year, reflected an encouraging performance, supported by improving market conditions resulting in stronger order books and higher sales volumes. This enabled us to implement a number of price increases across our paper grades. Alongside lower input costs, we delivered a sequential improvement in underlying EBITDA when compared to the second half of 2023. The benefit of the price increases will continue into the second half of the year. The second half is expected to be impacted by higher planned maintenance shuts and a likely forestry fair value loss.

"We continue to invest through-cycle to grow our business, enhancing our unique packaging and paper platform and broad product offering. Of our €1.2 billion organic growth investments, we will have invested around 80% by the end of this year, with operations currently ramping up following the modernisation of our Kuopio mill, the debottlenecking of our Swiecie mill and the two expanded box plants in Poland. Overall, our organic growth investments are expected to deliver a meaningful EBITDA contribution from 2025."

€ million, except where noted Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 31 December 2023 From continuing operations Group revenue 3,739 3,881 3,449 Underlying EBITDA1 565 680 521 Underlying EBITDA margin1 15.1% 17.5% 15.1% Profit before tax 296 418 264 Basic underlying earnings per share (euro cents)1, 2 50.5 67.0 40.8 Basic earnings per share (euro cents)2 44.5 63.7 39.8 Interim dividend per share (euro cents)2 23.33 23.33 Special dividend per share (euro cents)2 160.00 Cash generated from operations 372 554 758 Net debt to underlying EBITDA (times)1 1.5 0.8 0.3 Return on capital employed (ROCE)1 10.8% 19.1% 12.8%

Notes:

1 The Group presents certain measures that are not defined or specified according to International Financial Reporting Standards. Refer to the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) section at the end of this document for further detail.

2 Per share metrics for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (except for the special dividend) include the impact of the share consolidation effective in January 2024. Refer to notes 7, 8 and 10 in the condensed consolidated financial statements for further information.

Mondi delivered a robust performance in the first half of 2024 on the back of improving market conditions. This performance was supported by our continued focus on quality, reliability and offering our customers a broad range of sustainable packaging and paper solutions.

Underlying EBITDA of €565 million with margin of 15.1% was below the comparable period (H1 2023: €680 million, 17.5%) primarily due to lower average selling prices and inflationary personnel and operating cost pressures despite the improvement in sales volumes and the reduction in input costs.

Whilst improving market demand and customer restocking led to an increase in our volumes in the first half of the year, prices were, on average, lower than the first half of 2023 as a result of the substantial price declines seen throughout 2023. However, the improving market conditions enabled a number of price increases to be implemented across all our paper grades over the course of the first half of the year. The full benefit of these increases are expected to come through in the second half of this year.

Overall, input costs were lower in the period compared to the first half of 2023, mostly due to lower wood and energy prices. As we enter the second half of 2024, overall input costs are stable despite recent increases in paper for recycling prices.

Return on capital employed was lower at 10.8% (31 December 2023: 12.8%), calculated on a rolling 12-months basis.

The Group continues to generate good cash flows and maintains a strong financial position, which provides the platform to continue investing in the business through-cycle alongside paying dividends to shareholders. Cash generated from operations of €372 million was lower than the prior year (H1 2023: €554 million) mainly due to an increase in working capital in line with the improving market environment.

Net debt to underlying EBITDA at 30 June 2024 was 1.5 times due to ongoing investment in the business and payment of a special dividend.

An interim dividend of 23.33 euro cents per share has been declared (H1 2023: 23.33 euro cents per share).

Further progress on delivering our strategy

Mondi has a clear strategy to deliver value accretive growth, sustainably. This includes extending our market leadership positions and scale in our key packaging markets. For Flexible Packaging, our focus is on leveraging our unique platform by building on our global leadership positions in kraft paper and paper bags and developing our niche positions in consumer flexibles, while bringing together the capabilities from across the platform to deliver innovative, sustainable packaging solutions. For Corrugated Packaging, our focus remains on growing in Europe and adjacent markets given our strong and integrated positions in these regions. In Uncoated Fine Paper we continue to optimise our existing assets and market leading positions in selected regional markets.

We continue to invest in upstream and downstream assets to deliver organic growth, enhance cost competitiveness, improve environmental performance and drive synergistic benefits of our integrated business model. This enables us to further strengthen our broad range of innovative sustainable solutions, and partner with customers to contribute to a circular economy. Our people are at the heart of our business, and we are committed to fostering a safe, motivating and inclusive work environment, aligned with our values of Performance, Care and Integrity.

Delivering organic growth investments - on track and on budget

We seek to invest through-cycle, by leveraging our strong financial position, leading market positions and confidence in the long-term structural growth of the packaging markets we operate in.

We are making good progress on our organic growth investments. Our €1.2 billion of organic growth investments remain on track and on budget. These projects are diversified across our value chain, products and geographic reach and comprise €0.6 billion of investments in Corrugated Packaging and €0.6 billion of investments in Flexible Packaging. By the end of 2024, we will have invested around 80% of the €1.2 billion.

Our projects are expected to take two to three years to achieve full production following their start-up, and deliver mid-teen returns through-cycle when fully operational. We expect these projects to deliver a meaningful EBITDA contribution from 2025.

Advancing our sustainability performance through the Mondi Action Plan 2030

We have a long track record of delivering sustainably and continue to be recognised as a leader in sustainable practices. During the period, we maintained our top 'A' scores for forestry and water security and an 'A-' score in climate change in CDP's 2023 disclosures. We also achieved Platinum status in EcoVadis' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ratings, placing us among the top 1% of global companies assessed for the eighth consecutive year. These achievements, alongside other awards and recognitions, underscore our continued dedication to sustainable practices and transparent reporting towards achieving our ambitious commitments set out in the Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030).

We are making good progress delivering circular solutions to our customers as we continue to develop innovative packaging and paper products that are sustainable by design. For example, we developed TrayWrap, a secondary paper packaging solution made with Mondi's kraft paper that replaces plastic shrink film for wrapping bundles of food and drinks. This new solution is being used by a coffee brand to securely transport its coffee packages across Sweden. Another innovation includes FlexiBag Reinforced, a recyclable and cost-effective mono-material plastic packaging solution incorporating post-consumer recycled content offering high barrier protection, making it the ideal solution for German pet food producer mera's 'pure green' dry pet food packaging range.

Our relentless focus on employee safety, wellbeing and personal development continues to be a top priority for the Group. Our initiatives support and provide opportunities for our people to build skills that support long-term employability, empower decision making and provide purposeful employment in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

We continue to take action on climate and make good progress towards achieving our 2030 milestone in support of our Net-Zero commitment by 2050. Our investments to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and make our operations more energy efficient are progressing well, most notably the modernisation investment at our Dynas mill (Sweden) and the installation of a power boiler at our Richards Bay mill (South Africa).

Business unit review

Corrugated Packaging

Mondi is a leading producer of corrugated packaging with a cost-competitive asset base and strong customer offering focused on quality and reliability. We are the leading virgin containerboard producer in Europe and the largest containerboard producer in emerging Europe. Our virgin containerboard is a high-quality product with excellent properties for specialised end-use applications, ideal to meet our customers' needs around the globe.

We are also a leading corrugated solutions producer across central and emerging Europe. We leverage our integrated production network and partner with our customers to create fully recyclable corrugated boxes and packaging.

€ million, except for percentages Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 31 December 2023 Segment revenue 1,103 1,187 1,093 Underlying EBITDA 143 188 122 Underlying EBITDA margin 13.0% 15.8% 11.2% ROCE 5.2% 15.8% 7.7%

Corrugated Packaging delivered underlying EBITDA of €143 million with a margin of 13.0%. This was down on the prior year (H1 2023: €188 million, 15.8%) mainly due to lower average containerboard selling prices and inflationary personnel and operating cost pressures exceeding the benefit of lower input costs. Corrugated Solutions delivered a stable financial performance.

In Containerboard, our sales volumes were broadly flat compared to the comparable prior year period as the business continued to deliver its strong customer offering with its broad range of high-quality paper grades. Selling price increases were successfully achieved during the period across all paper grades. Average prices for the period were however below average prices in the first half of 2023 and at similar levels to the second half of 2023. As we enter the second half of the year, prices are now higher than the first half of 2024.

Corrugated Solutions achieved 3% box volume growth compared to H1 2023 supported by the growing demand for eCommerce and sustainable packaging solutions, together with improving demand in consumer end-use applications. We anticipate recent paper price increases to be passed through our converting operations as we progress through the second half of the year.

We continue to invest through-cycle in our high-quality asset base. In Containerboard, we are ramping up capacity following the completion of our €125 million modernisation investment at our Kuopio mill (Finland). This project will increase semi-chemical fluting capacity by 55,000 tonnes while enhancing efficiency and improving environmental performance. We have also recently completed the €95 million debottlenecking project at our Swiecie mill (Poland) which will increase kraftliner capacity by 55,000 tonnes. Our €200 million investment at our Duino mill (Italy) to convert the existing paper machine into a high-quality, cost-competitive recycled containerboard machine with an annual capacity of 420,000 tonnes is ongoing. Start-up of the machine is expected in the first half of 2025.

In our Corrugated Solutions' converting operations, we recently started up the investments at our Simet and Warsaw plants in Poland, transforming these sites into state-of-the-art corrugated packaging facilities tailored to serve the specialised needs of our customers in Poland and beyond.

Flexible Packaging

We are a global flexible packaging producer, integrated across the value chain with a unique portfolio of solutions. As a global leader in the production of kraft paper and paper bags, our well-invested mills produce high-quality kraft paper that is converted into strong, lightweight paper-based packaging. With our high level of integration across the value chain, our customers come to us for scale, security of supply and global reach.

We are also a leading producer of consumer flexible packaging in Europe and have broad coating capabilities which together provide an extensive and unique range of paper, plastic and hybrid packaging solutions.

€ million, except for percentages Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 31 December 2023 Segment revenue 2,024 2,062 1,804 Underlying EBITDA 276 343 294 Underlying EBITDA margin 13.6% 16.6% 16.3% ROCE 12.1% 17.2% 14.4%

Flexible Packaging's underlying EBITDA was €276 million with margin of 13.6% (H1 2023: €343 million, 16.6%) as higher sales volumes and reduced input costs were offset by lower average selling prices, inflationary personnel and operating cost pressures and a €32 million one-off currency loss from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound in the period, as previously reported.

In Kraft Paper, improvements in market demand and our continued focus on innovative solutions supporting our customers seeking sustainable packaging solutions, led to higher sales volumes compared to H1 2023. As a response to stronger order books, the business successfully achieved selling price increases during the period. As we enter the second half of the year, prices are now higher than the first half of 2024.

In Paper Bags, sales volumes were at similar levels to the prior year but improved as we progressed over the period. Average pricing was however lower compared to H1 2023 mainly as a result of lower paper input costs. We anticipate recent paper price increases will be passed through our converting operations as we progress through the second half of the year.

Consumer Flexibles and Functional Paper and Films delivered good performances with improved margins compared to the H1 2023, continuing to offer customers a broad range of innovative packaging solutions.

We are making good progress on our organic growth investments across our platform. Our €400 million investment in a new 210,000 tonne per annum kraft paper machine and pulp mill upgrade at our Steti mill (Czech Republic) is progressing well, with ramp up expected from the first half of 2025. We also have a number of investments across our converting plant network including expanding and upgrading the global reach of our paper bag network, investments to consolidate our leading position in European pet food packaging, and projects to enhance our European coating capabilities.

During the period we completed the acquisition of the Hinton Pulp mill in Alberta (Canada) for USD 5 million and have a strong leadership team in place focused on optimising the pulp mill and undertaking feasibility studies for a kraft paper machine. The mill has the capacity to produce around 250,000 tonnes of pulp per annum and provides the Group with access to local, high-quality fibre from a well-established wood basket.

Uncoated Fine Paper

Our Uncoated Fine Paper business produces a wide range of home, office, converting and professional printing papers at our mills in central Europe and South Africa. We have strong customer relationships, leveraging our leading positions in these regions. We also produce and sell market pulp to customers around the world.

€ million, except for percentages Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 31 December 2023 Segment revenue 669 690 602 Underlying EBITDA 166 168 121 Forestry fair value gain 49 86 42 Underlying EBITDA excluding forestry fair value gain 117 82 79 Underlying EBITDA margin 24.8% 24.3% 20.1% ROCE 20.1% 33.2% 20.6%

In Uncoated Fine Paper, underlying EBITDA was €166 million with margin of 24.8%. The business delivered higher sales volumes and exhibited good cost control, however lower average selling prices and a lower forestry fair value gain resulted in a similar underlying EBITDA to the prior year (H1 2023: €168 million).

European uncoated fine paper market conditions improved while in South Africa, market demand was lower than the comparable prior year period.

Uncoated fine paper price increases were implemented at the start and during the period. As we enter the second half of the year, prices are broadly in line with H1 2024 average prices. Pulp prices increased sharply during the period and were on average similar to the comparative prior year period.

The forestry fair value gain was €49 million in the first half of 2024 (H1 2023: €86 million). Due to the decrease in wood prices in South Africa since the balance sheet date, current prices would likely lead to a forestry fair value loss in the second half of 2024.

Our Uncoated Fine Paper business remains well placed, with strong customer relationships, underpinned by a broad product portfolio, integrated asset base and excellent service.

Finance review

Group performance

Mondi delivered Group revenue of €3,739 million and underlying EBITDA of €565 million (H1 2023: €3,881 million and €680 million, respectively). Lower average selling prices and inflationary personnel and operating cost pressures mitigated by a reduction in input costs led to an underlying EBITDA margin of 15.1% (H1 2023: 17.5%).

Personnel, maintenance and other net operating expenses were higher compared to H1 2023 driven by inflationary cost pressures, a lower forestry fair value gain, a one-off currency loss in the period from the devaluation of the Egyptian pound and income received in the prior year from an insurance claim.

The impact of maintenance shuts during the period was lower than previously expected due to the rescheduling of the maintenance shut at our Richards Bay mill (South Africa) from the second quarter of the year to the third quarter. We therefore expect the underlying EBITDA impact from shuts in the second half of the year to be around €80 million when compared to around €20 million impact in the first half of the year.

Depreciation and amortisation charges of €210 million were up year-on-year (H1 2023: €199 million) as a result of the Group's ongoing capital investment programme. We continue to expect the full year's charges at €425-450 million.

Net finance costs of €31 million were lower than the comparable period (H1 2023: €43 million) driven mainly by currency mix effects. Following the issuance of a €500 million Eurobond in May 2024, further strengthening the liquidity position and extending the maturity profile of the Group's debt, our full year expectation for net finance costs is around €80 million.

The underlying tax charge for the year was €71 million giving an effective tax rate of 22.0% (H1 2023: €102 million, 23.2%). We expect the full year's effective tax rate to remain around 22-23%.

The Group paid a €1.60 per share special dividend to shareholders during the period, returning the net proceeds received from the sale of all the Group's Russian assets as planned. The special dividend was accompanied by a share consolidation whereby shareholders received 10 new ordinary shares for every 11 existing ordinary shares held. Including the impact of the share consolidation, basic underlying earnings were 50.5 euro cents per share (H1 2023: 67.0 euro cents per share based on weighted average number of shares prior to consolidation).

After taking the effect of special items into account, which comprised the closure of a paper bags plant in Maastricht, Netherlands (€14 million) and costs relating to the aborted all-share combination with DS Smith plc (€13 million), basic earnings were 44.5 euro cents per share (H1 2023: 63.7 euro cents per share, special items after tax charge of €16 million).

Return on capital employed was 10.8% (31 December 2023: 12.8%), calculated on a rolling 12-months basis.

Cash flow

Cash generated from operations was €372 million (H1 2023: €554 million), which included an increase in working capital of €160 million in line with the improving market environment in the period (H1 2023: €37 million). As a percentage of revenue, working capital was broadly in line with the first half of last year at 17.9% (H1 2023: 17.0%). We expect this to reduce over the second half of the year and end the year towards our 12-14% through-cycle range.

Capital expenditure cash payments were €397 million (H1 2023: €310 million) as we progress with our organic growth investment projects. Our total capital expenditure cash payments in 2024 are expected to be towards the upper end of our previously guided range at around €900 million due to the timing of expected cash payments.

Tax paid was €71 million (H1 2023: €91 million) and interest paid was €61 million (H1 2023: €68 million) including derivative interest.

The Group returned €978 million of dividends to shareholders during the period. This comprised the payment of the 2023 final ordinary dividend in May 2024 totalling €209 million (H1 2023: €231 million) and a €1.60 per share special dividend in February 2024 from the disposal of the Group's Russian operations in 2023 totalling €769 million.

Liquidity, treasury and borrowings

The Group continues to maintain a strong financial position. Net debt at 30 June 2024 was €1,603 million, up from €419 million at 31 December 2023, due to the ongoing investment in the business and the payment of dividends to shareholders. Net debt at 31 December 2023 included the proceeds received in 2023 from the disposal of the Group's previously owned Russian operations, which were subsequently distributed to shareholders in February 2024. As a result, net debt to underlying EBITDA at 30 June 2024 was 1.5 times (31 December 2023: 0.3 times).

In April 2024, the Group redeemed a €500 million Eurobond on maturity and in May 2024, issued a 3.750% €500 million Eurobond with an 8-year tenor, thereby extending the Group's maturity profile and further strengthen our liquidity position. At 30 June 2024, we had available liquidity of €1.2 billion comprising €754 million of undrawn committed debt facilities and cash and cash equivalents of €411 million. The weighted average maturity of our committed debt facilities was 3.9 years at 30 June 2024 with no significant short-term debt maturities. Our financing agreements do not contain financial covenants.

The Group maintains its investment grade credit ratings and has an A- (stable outlook) credit rating from Standard & Poor's and a Baa1 (stable outlook) credit rating from Moody's Investors Service.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Board is responsible for the effectiveness of the Group's risk management activities and internal control processes. It has put procedures in place for identifying, evaluating, and managing the risks faced by the Group. In combination with the Audit Committee, the Board conducted, in 2024, a robust assessment of the Group's principal and emerging risks to which Mondi is exposed and it is satisfied that the Group has effective systems and controls in place to manage these risks within the risk appetite levels established.

There were no changes to the Group's principal risks as set out on pages 69 to 79 of the Integrated report and financial statements 2023.

Risk management is by its nature a dynamic and ongoing process. Risk management is of key importance given the diversity of the Group's locations, markets and production processes. Our internal controls aim to provide reasonable assurance as to the accuracy, reliability and integrity of our financial information, non-financial disclosures and the Group's compliance with applicable laws, regulations and internal policies as well as the effectiveness of internal processes.

Strategic risks

The industries and geographies in which we operate expose us to specific long-term risks which are accepted by the Board as a consequence of the Group's chosen strategy and operating footprint.

We continue to monitor recent capacity announcements, demand developments and how consumers are demanding more sustainable packaging. We continue to develop our understanding of climate change risks and its impact whilst continuing to improve our disclosures and improve our responses.

The Executive Committee and Board monitor our exposure to these risks and evaluate investment decisions against our overall exposures so that our strategic capital allocation takes advantage of the opportunities arising from our deliberate exposure to such risks.

Our principal strategic risks relate to the following:

• Industry productive capacity

• Product substitution

• Fluctuations and variability in selling prices or gross margins

• Country risk

• Climate change risks

Financial risks

We aim to maintain an appropriate capital structure and to manage our financial risk exposures in compliance with all laws and regulations.

An attentive approach to financial risk management remains in response to tax risks and ongoing short-term currency volatility.

Our principal financial risks relate to the following:

• Capital structure

• Currency risk

• Tax risk

Operational risks

As a Group we focus on operational excellence and investment in our people and are committed to the responsible use of resources.

Our investments to improve our energy efficiency, engineer out our most significant safety risks and improve operating efficiencies reduce the likelihood of operational risk events.

Our principal operational risks relate to the following:

• Cost and availability of raw materials

• Energy security and related input costs

• Technical integrity of our operating assets

• Environmental impact

• Employee and contractor health and safety

• Attraction and retention of key skills and talent

• Cyber security risk

Compliance risk

We have a zero tolerance approach to non-compliance. Our strong culture and values underpin our approach. These are emphasised in every part of our business with a focus on integrity, honesty and transparency.

Our principal compliance risk relates to Reputational risk.

Going concern

The directors have reviewed the Group's current financial position and performance expectations for the period until 31 December 2025, including consideration of the principal risks which may impact the Group's performance in the near term.

The Group continues to maintain a strong financial position. Net debt at 30 June 2024 was €1,603 million, up from €419 million at 31 December 2023, due to the ongoing investment in the business and the payment of dividends to shareholders. Net debt at 31 December 2023 included the proceeds received in 2023 from the disposal of the Group's previously owned Russian operations, which were subsequently distributed to shareholders in February 2024. As a result, net debt to underlying EBITDA at 30 June 2024 was 1.5 times (31 December 2023: 0.3 times).

In April 2024, the Group redeemed a €500 million Eurobond on maturity and in May 2024, issued a 3.750% €500 million Eurobond with an 8-year tenor, thereby extending the Group's maturity profile and further strengthen our liquidity position. At 30 June 2024, we had available liquidity of €1.2 billion comprising €754 million of undrawn committed debt facilities and cash and cash equivalents of €411 million. The weighted average maturity of our committed debt facilities was 3.9 years at 30 June 2024 with no significant short-term debt maturities. Our financing agreements do not contain financial covenants.

The Group has prepared a base case forecast reflecting recent trading performance in the first half of the year and expectations for market developments over the period to 31 December 2025. The base case forecast was sensitised to reflect a severe but plausible downside scenario including possible future impacts of the principal risks on Group performance. In such a scenario, there remains significant liquidity headroom.

In addition to its modelled downside going concern scenario, the Board has reverse stress tested the model to determine the extent of downturn which would result in no liquidity headroom. A decline of 73% to the planned underlying EBITDA in the period until 31 December 2025, well in excess of that contemplated in the severe but plausible downside scenario, would need to persist throughout the observed period to result in no liquidity headroom, which is considered very unlikely. This reverse stress test also does not incorporate mitigating actions such as reductions and deferrals of capital and operational expenditure or cash preservation responses, which the Group would implement in such an event.

Following its assessment, the directors have formed a judgement, at the time of approving the condensed consolidated financial statements, that there are no material uncertainties that cast doubt on the Group's going concern status and that it is a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. For this reason, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024.

Directors' responsibility statement

The directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

• the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting', as adopted for use in the United Kingdom and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority and that the half-year results announcement includes a fair review of the information required by DTR 4.2.7 and DTR 4.2.8, namely:

• the half-year results announcement includes a fair review of the significant events during the six months ended 30 June 2024 and their impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year ending 31 December 2024;

• there have been no significant individual related party transactions during the first six months of the financial year; and

• there have been no significant changes in the Group's related party relationships from those reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2023.

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements, and related notes, were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 31 July 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

Andrew KingMike Powell

Director Director

31 July 2024

Condensed consolidated income statement

for the six months ended 30 June 2024

Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 € million Notes Underlying Special items(Note 4) Total Underlying Special items(Note 4) Total From continuing operations Group revenue 3 3,739 - 3,739 3,881 - 3,881 Materials, energy and consumables used (1,859) - (1,859) (2,113) - (2,113) Variable selling expenses (331) - (331) (333) - (333) Gross margin 1,549 - 1,549 1,435 - 1,435 Maintenance and other indirect expenses (180) - (180) (170) - (170) Personnel costs (612) (12) (624) (554) (7) (561) Other net operating expenses (192) (15) (207) (31) (11) (42) EBITDA 3 565 (27) 538 680 (18) 662 Depreciation, amortisation and impairments (210) - (210) (199) (3) (202) Operating profit 3 355 (27) 328 481 (21) 460 Net loss from joint ventures (2) - (2) (2) - (2) Net monetary gain arising from hyperinflationary economies 1 - 1 3 - 3 Investment income 19 - 19 14 - 14 Foreign currency losses (3) - (3) - - - Finance costs (47) - (47) (57) - (57) Profit before tax 323 (27) 296 439 (21) 418 Tax (charge)/credit 6 (71) - (71) (102) 5 (97) Profit from continuing operations 252 (27) 225 337 (16) 321 From discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations1 - (4) Profit for the period 225 317 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 26 12 Shareholders 199 305 Earnings per share (EPS) attributable to shareholders2 euro cents From continuing operations Basic EPS 7 44.5 63.7 Diluted EPS 7 44.5 63.7 Basic underlying EPS 7 50.5 67.0 Diluted underlying EPS 7 50.5 67.0 From continuing and discontinued operations Basic EPS 7 44.5 62.9 Diluted EPS 7 44.5 62.9

Notes:

1 Discontinued operations represent the Group's Russian packaging operations and the Syktyvkar mill until the disposal completed on 30 June 2023 and 4 October 2023, respectively. Details on the transaction and information on the financial performance and cash flows of the discontinued operations for the year ended 31 December 2023 were disclosed in note 28 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2023.

2 On 13 February 2024, the Group returned the net proceeds from the sale of the Group's Russian assets to its shareholders by way of a special dividend. In addition, in order to maintain the comparability, so far as possible, of Mondi plc's share price before and after the special dividend, the special dividend was accompanied by a share consolidation, which took effect on 29 January 2024, resulting in shareholders receiving 10 new ordinary shares for every 11 existing ordinary shares. Further details are provided in notes 7, 8 and 10.

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2024

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Profit for the period 225 317 Items that may subsequently be or have been reclassified to the condensed consolidated income statement Fair value losses arising from cash flow hedges of continuing operations (2) - Exchange differences on translation of foreign continuing non-euro operations 52 (106) Exchange differences on translation of foreign discontinued non-euro operations - (192) Reclassification of foreign currency translation reserve to the condensed consolidated income statement on disposal of business of discontinued operations - 34 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to the condensed consolidated income statement Remeasurements of retirement benefits plans of continuing operations 4 (12) Remeasurements of retirement benefits plans of discontinued operations - 2 Tax effect thereof (1) 3 Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 53 (271) Total comprehensive income for the period 278 46 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 33 - Shareholders 245 46 Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period attributable to shareholders arises from: Continuing operations 245 206 Discontinued operations - (160)

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

as at 30 June 2024

€ million Notes As at 30 June 2024 As at 31 December 2023 Property, plant and equipment 4,835 4,619 Goodwill 766 765 Intangible assets 70 68 Forestry assets 9 567 519 Investments in joint ventures 6 8 Financial instruments 29 28 Deferred tax assets 18 24 Net retirement benefits asset 5 5 Other non-current assets 3 5 Total non-current assets 6,299 6,041 Inventories 1,138 1,049 Trade and other receivables 1,552 1,254 Current tax assets 20 14 Financial instruments 11 14 Cash and cash equivalents 13b 415 1,592 Total current assets 3,136 3,923 Total assets 9,435 9,964 Short-term borrowings 11 (61) (559) Trade and other payables (1,353) (1,219) Current tax liabilities (56) (78) Provisions (37) (21) Financial instruments (12) (4) Total current liabilities (1,519) (1,881) Medium and long-term borrowings 11 (1,959) (1,460) Net retirement benefits liability (154) (159) Deferred tax liabilities (354) (322) Provisions (31) (27) Other non-current liabilities (18) (19) Total non-current liabilities (2,516) (1,987) Total liabilities (4,035) (3,868) Net assets 5,400 6,096 Equity Share capital 10 97 97 Own shares (14) (17) Retained earnings 4,663 5,434 Other reserves 181 141 Total attributable to shareholders 4,927 5,655 Non-controlling interests in equity 473 441 Total equity 5,400 6,096

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements, and related notes 1 to 18, were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 31 July 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

Andrew KingMike Powell

Director Director

Mondi plc company registered number: 6209386

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 30 June 2024

€ million Equityattributable to shareholders Non-controlling interests Total equity At 1 January 2024 5,655 441 6,096 Total comprehensive income for the period 245 33 278 Profit for the period 199 26 225 Other comprehensive income 46 7 53 Hyperinflation monetary adjustment 4 - 4 Transactions with shareholders in their capacity as shareholders Dividends (978) (4) (982) Purchases of own shares (5) - (5) Injection from non-controlling interests - 3 3 Other 6 - 6 At 30 June 2024 4,927 473 5,400

€ million Equityattributable to shareholders Non-controlling interests Total equity At 1 January 2023 5,794 460 6,254 Total comprehensive income for the period 46 - 46 Profit for the period 305 12 317 Other comprehensive expense (259) (12) (271) Hyperinflation monetary adjustment 5 - 5 Transactions with shareholders in their capacity as shareholders Dividends (231) (4) (235) Purchases of own shares (4) - (4) Non-controlling interests bought out 21 (28) (7) Other 4 - 4 At 30 June 2023 5,635 428 6,063

Equity attributable to shareholders

€ million As at 30 June 2024 As at 31 December 2023 Share capital 97 97 Own shares (14) (17) Retained earnings 4,663 5,434 Cumulative translation adjustment reserve (475) (520) Post-retirement benefits reserve (53) (53) Share-based payment reserve 15 19 Cash flow hedge reserve - 1 Merger reserve 667 667 Other sundry reserves 27 27 Total 4,927 5,655

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

for the six months ended 30 June 2024

€ million Notes Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from continuing operations 13a 372 554 Income tax paid (71) (91) Net cash generated from operating activities from discontinued operations - 159 Net cash generated from operating activities 301 622 Cash flows from investing activities Investment in property, plant and equipment (397) (310) Investment in intangible assets (8) (6) Investment in forestry assets 9 (23) (22) Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 2 Proceeds from the disposal of financial asset investments - 1 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents 12 (6) (37) Loans advanced to related and external parties (1) (1) Interest received 22 12 Other investing activities 11 17 Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations - (10) Net cash used in investing activities (399) (354) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of Eurobond 11 496 - Repayment of Eurobond 11 (500) - Proceeds from other medium and long-term borrowings 13c 215 - Repayment of other medium and long-term borrowings 13c (215) - Proceeds from short-term borrowings 13c 8 17 Repayment of short-term borrowings 13c (11) (32) Repayment of lease liabilities 13c (13) (11) Interest paid (43) (42) Dividends paid to shareholders 8 (978) (231) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (4) (4) Purchases of own shares (5) (4) Injection from non-controlling interests 3 - Non-controlling interests bought out - (7) Net cash outflow from debt-related derivative financial instruments 13c (23) (40) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations - (5) Net cash used in financing activities (1,070) (359) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,168) (91) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,592 1,381 Cash movement in the period 13c (1,168) (91) Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates 13c (13) (99) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 13b 411 1,191

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

for the six months ended 30 June 2024

1Basis of preparation

These condensed consolidated financial statements as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2024 comprise Mondi plc and its subsidiaries (referred to as the 'Group'), and the Group's share of the results and net assets of its associates and joint ventures.

The Group's condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting' as adopted for use in the United Kingdom (UK) and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules sourcebook of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority. They should be read in conjunction with the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2023, prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under those standards.

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as discussed in the commentary under the heading 'Going concern', which is incorporated by reference into these condensed consolidated financial statements.

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditors have reported on those accounts; their report was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The financial information set out above has been reviewed, not audited.

These condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, as modified by forestry assets, pension assets, certain financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit and loss, assets acquired and liabilities assumed in a business combination and accounting in hyperinflationary economies.

The preparation of these condensed consolidated financial statements includes the use of estimates and assumptions. Although the estimates used are based on management's best information about current circumstances and future events and actions, actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these condensed consolidated financial statements, the critical accounting judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and significant accounting estimates as identified in the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2023 were the same. Refer to note 9 for details on the valuation of forestry assets.

2Accounting policies

The same accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation have been followed in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2024 as were applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, except as follows:

• A number of amendments to IFRS Accounting Standards became effective for the financial period beginning on 1 January 2024, but the Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make any retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these amendments.

• Consistent with previous half year reports, taxes on income in the interim period are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual profits or losses. The Group's assessment of the OECD Pillar 2 model rules is provided in note 6.

Alternative Performance Measures

The Group presents certain measures of financial performance, position or cash flows in the condensed consolidated financial statements that are not defined or specified according to IFRS Accounting Standards. These measures, referred to as APMs, are defined at the end of this document and where relevant reconciled to IFRS Accounting Standards.

3Operating segments

The Group's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the Executive Committee, the chief operating decision-making body. The operating segments are managed based on the nature of the underlying products produced by those businesses and comprise three distinct segments. Each of the operating segments represents a reportable segment and derives its income from the sale of manufactured products.

Six months ended 30 June 20241

€ million, unless otherwise stated Corrugated Packaging Flexible Packaging Uncoated Fine Paper Corporate Intersegment elimination Total continuing operations Segment revenue 1,103 2,024 669 - (57) 3,739 Internal revenue (11) (18) (28) - 57 - External revenue 1,092 2,006 641 - - 3,739 Underlying EBITDA 143 276 166 (20) - 565 Depreciation (75) (95) (32) - - (202) Amortisation (3) (4) (1) - - (8) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 65 177 133 (20) - 355 Special items before tax - (14) - (13) - (27) Capital employed 2,512 3,321 1,222 (52) - 7,003 Trailing 12-month average capital employed 2,074 3,039 1,097 (122) - 6,088 Additions to non-current non-financial assets 133 219 69 - - 421 Capital expenditure cash payments 137 218 42 - - 397 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 13.0 13.6 24.8 - - 15.1 Return on capital employed (%) 5.2 12.1 20.1 - - 10.8 Average number of employees (thousands)2 6.5 11.9 2.7 0.1 - 21.2

Notes:

1 See definitions of APMs at the end of this document.

2 Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis.

Six months ended 30 June 20231

€ million, unless otherwise stated Corrugated Packaging Flexible Packaging Uncoated Fine Paper Corporate Intersegment elimination Total continuing operations Segment revenue 1,187 2,062 690 - (54) 3,885 Internal revenue2 (13) (19) (26) - 54 (4) External revenue 1,174 2,043 664 - - 3,881 Underlying EBITDA 188 343 168 (19) - 680 Depreciation (69) (88) (33) (1) - (191) Amortisation (3) (4) (1) - - (8) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 116 251 134 (20) - 481 Special items before tax - - (21) - - (21) Capital employed 2,217 3,161 1,077 (49) - 6,406 Trailing 12-month average capital employed 2,092 3,045 1,064 (67) - 6,134 Additions to non-current non-financial assets 173 176 50 - - 399 Capital expenditure cash payments 132 154 24 - - 310 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 15.8 16.6 24.3 - - 17.5 Return on capital employed (%) 15.8 17.2 33.2 - - 19.1 Average number of employees (thousands)3 6.5 11.7 2.9 0.1 - 21.2

Notes:

1 See definitions of APMs at the end of this document.

2 Continuing operations' internal revenue of €4 million relates to transactions with discontinued operations.

3 Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis.

Year ended 31 December 20231

€ million, unless otherwise stated Corrugated Packaging Flexible Packaging Uncoated Fine Paper Corporate Intersegment elimination Total continuing operations Segment revenue 2,280 3,866 1,292 - (104) 7,334 Internal revenue2 (23) (33) (52) - 104 (4) External revenue 2,257 3,833 1,240 - - 7,330 Underlying EBITDA 310 637 289 (35) - 1,201 Depreciation and impairments3 (144) (183) (66) (1) - (394) Amortisation (7) (8) (2) - - (17) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 159 446 221 (36) - 790 Special items before tax - - (27) - - (27) Capital employed 2,318 3,167 1,095 (65) - 6,515 Trailing 12-month average capital employed 2,057 3,068 1,075 (65) - 6,135 Additions to non-current non-financial assets 379 427 129 - - 935 Capital expenditure cash payments 326 425 79 - - 830 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 13.6 16.5 22.4 - - 16.4 Return on capital employed (%) 7.7 14.4 20.6 - - 12.8 Average number of employees (thousands)4 6.5 11.6 2.8 0.1 - 21.0

Notes:

1 See definitions of APMs at the end of this document.

2 Continuing operations' internal revenue of €4 millionrelates to transactions with discontinued operations.

3 Includes only impairment not classified as special items.

4 Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis.

External revenue by location of contribution and by location of customer

External revenue by location of contribution External revenue by location of customer € million Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Africa South Africa 322 330 249 255 Rest of Africa 46 41 186 208 Africa total 368 371 435 463 Western Europe Austria 657 749 85 90 Germany 284 312 478 520 United Kingdom 1 2 100 102 Rest of western Europe 336 434 839 932 Western Europe total 1,278 1,497 1,502 1,644 Emerging Europe Czech Republic 370 355 130 134 Poland 648 657 366 368 Turkiye 225 171 254 210 Rest of emerging Europe 474 484 269 270 Emerging Europe total 1,717 1,667 1,019 982 North America 325 302 423 444 South America 5 - 43 50 Asia and Australia 46 44 317 298 Group revenue from continuing operations 3,739 3,881 3,739 3,881

4Special items

The Group separately discloses special items, an APM as defined at the end of this document, on the face of the condensed consolidated income statement to assist its stakeholders in understanding the underlying financial performance achieved by the Group on a basis that is comparable from year to year.

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Operating special items Impairment of assets - (3) Restructuring and closure costs: Personnel costs (12) (7) Other restructuring and closure costs (2) (11) Costs relating to the aborted all-share combination with DS Smith plc (13) - Total special items before tax (27) (21) Tax credit (see note 6) - 5 Total special items (27) (16)

The operating special items resulted in a cash outflow from operating activities for the six months ended 30 June 2024 of €18 million (six months ended 30 June 2023: €1 million).

The special items during the period ended 30 June 2024 comprised:

• Flexible Packaging

- Closure of a paper bags plant in Maastricht (Netherlands). Restructuring and closure costs of €14 million were recognised.

• Corporate

- €13 million of costs relating to the aborted all-share combination with DS Smith plc. On 19 April 2024, the Board announced it did not intend to make an offer for DS Smith plc following a period of due diligence and after carefully considering the value the all-share combination with DS Smith plc would deliver to Mondi's shareholders.

Details of the special items for the year ended 31 December 2023 were disclosed in note 3 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2023.

5Write-down of inventories to net realisable value

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value (43) (50) Aggregate reversal of previous write-downs of inventories 34 29

The reversal of previous write-downs of inventories relates to goods that had been written down to net realisable value and were subsequently sold above their carrying value.

6Tax charge

The Group's effective tax rate before special items, an APM as defined at the end of this document, was 22.0% for the six months ended 30 June 2024 (six months ended 30 June 2023: 23.2%).

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 UK corporation tax at 25% (2023: 23.5%) - - Overseas tax 48 67 Current tax in respect of prior periods (3) (3) Current tax 45 64 Deferred tax in respect of the current period 26 53 Deferred tax in respect of prior periods - (15) Tax charge before special items 71 102 Current tax on special items - (5) Tax credit on special items (see note 4) - (5) Tax charge for the period 71 97 Current tax charge 45 59 Deferred tax charge 26 38

On 24 May 2021, legislation was substantively enacted in the UK to increase the corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% with effect from 1 April 2023. In the year ended 31 December 2023, the 23.5% UK corporation tax rate referenced in the table above reflects the average tax rate that has applied during the year.

The Group is within the scope of the OECD Pillar 2 model rules as of 1 January 2024. It is expected that the effective tax rate (as calculated under the Pillar 2 rules) in the majority of countries in which the Group operates will exceed 15% for the year ending 31 December 2024. Additional Pillar 2 top-up tax of €0.3m has been included within the current tax charge for the six months ended 30 June 2024, mostly arising in a small number of jurisdictions benefiting from tax incentives on capital investments and tax holidays.

7Earnings per share (EPS)

On 13 February 2024, the Group returned the net proceeds from the sale of the Group's Russian assets to its shareholders by way of a special dividend (see note 8). In addition, in order to maintain the comparability, so far as possible, of Mondi plc's share price before and after the special dividend, the special dividend was accompanied by a share consolidation, which took effect on 29 January 2024, resulting in shareholders receiving 10 new ordinary shares for every 11 existing ordinary shares (see note 10).

The special dividend approximates the amount the Group would have paid if it had repurchased the shares at market price. For calculating basic and diluted EPS measures, the Board concluded that the overall effect of the share consolidation and special dividend was a share repurchase at fair value. Therefore, the reduction in the number of shares as a result of the share consolidation was reflected in the denominator in the current year prospectively from the day the dividend was paid (i.e. 13 February 2024). The weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding for 2023 was not restated.

EPS attributable to shareholders euro cents Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 From continuing operations Basic EPS 44.5 63.7 Diluted EPS 44.5 63.7 Basic underlying EPS 50.5 67.0 Diluted underlying EPS 50.5 67.0 From continuing and discontinued operations Basic EPS 44.5 62.9 Diluted EPS 44.5 62.9 Basic headline EPS 41.8 92.8 Diluted headline EPS 41.8 92.8

The calculation of basic and diluted EPS, basic and diluted underlying EPS and basic and diluted headline EPS is based on the following data:

Earnings € million Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders 199 305 Arises from: Continuing operations 199 309 Discontinued operations - (4) Special items (see note 4) 27 21 Related tax (see note 4) - (5) Total earnings for the period (prior to special items) 226 321 Arises from: Continuing operations 226 325 Discontinued operations - (4) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (2) - Restructuring costs (see note 4) (14) (18) Costs relating to the aborted all-share combination with DS Smith plc (see note 4) (13) - Gain on purchase of business before transaction-related costs (see note 12) (13) - Loss arising from sale and leaseback transaction 3 - Loss on disposal of business from discontinued operations - 46 Impairments included in loss from discontinued operations - 113 Related tax - (12) Headline earnings for the period 187 450

Underlying earnings, total earnings (prior to special items) and headline earnings represent APMs which are defined at the end of this document.

Weighted average number of shares million Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Basic number of ordinary shares outstanding 447.2 485.1 Diluted number of ordinary shares outstanding 447.2 485.1

8Dividends

The interim ordinary dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 of 23.33 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Friday 27 September 2024 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on Friday 23 August 2024. The dividend will be paid from distributable reserves of Mondi plc, as presented in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. The interim ordinary dividend is not recognised as a liability at 30 June 2024.

Six months ended 30 June 2024 Year ended 31 December 2023 euro cents

per share € million euro cents

per share € million Final ordinary dividend in respect of prior year 46.67 209 48.33 231 Special dividend 160.00 769 - - Interim ordinary dividend in respect of current year 23.33 103 23.33 114

The interim ordinary dividend declared for the year ended 31 December 2023 of 23.33 euro cents per ordinary share was paid in September 2023.

On 13 February 2024, the Group returned the net proceeds from the sale of the Group's Russian assets to shareholders by way of a special dividend of €1.60 per existing ordinary share (see note 10 for further details). The final ordinary dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 was declared after the share consolidation took effect and therefore, was declared based on the number of new ordinary shares.

Dividend timetable

The interim ordinary dividend for the year ending 31 December 2024 will be paid in accordance with the following timetable:

Last date to trade shares cum-dividend JSE Limited Tuesday 20 August 2024 London Stock Exchange Wednesday 21 August 2024 Shares commence trading ex-dividend JSE Limited Wednesday 21 August 2024 London Stock Exchange Thursday 22 August 2024 Record date Friday 23 August 2024 Last date for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) elections by Central Securities Depository Participants Thursday 29 August 2024 Last date for DRIP elections to UK Registrar and South African Transfer Secretaries South African Register Friday 30 August 2024 UK Register Monday 9 September 2024 Payment Date Friday 27 September 2024 DRIP purchase settlement date (subject to market conditions and the purchase of shares in the open market) UK Register Tuesday 1 October 2024 South African Register Friday 4 October 2024 Results of Dividend Reinvestment Plan announcement released Friday 11 October 2024 Currency conversion date ZAR/euro Thursday 1 August 2024 Euro/sterling Friday 13 September 2024

Share certificates on Mondi plc's South African register may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday 21 August 2024 and Friday 23 August 2024, both dates inclusive, nor may transfers between the UK and South African registers of Mondi plc take place between Wednesday 14 August 2024 and Friday 23 August 2024, both dates inclusive.

Information relating to the dividend tax to be withheld from Mondi plc shareholders on the South African branch register will be announced separately, together with the ZAR/euro exchange rate to be applied, on or shortly after Thursday 1 August 2024.

9Forestry assets

€ million As at 30 June 2024 As at 30 June 2023 As at 31 December 2023 At 1 January 519 485 485 Investment in forestry assets 23 22 48 Fair value gains 49 86 128 Felling costs (47) (41) (87) Currency movements 23 (60) (55) At 30 June / 31 December 567 492 519

The fair value of forestry assets is a level 3 measure in terms of the fair value measurement hierarchy (see note 16), consistent with prior years. The fair value of forestry assets continues to be determined using a market-based approach. The valuation process and key observable inputs were largely consistent with those applied for the year ended 31 December 2023, as described in note 14 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2023.

10Share capital

On 13 February 2024, the Group returned the net proceeds from the sale of the Group's Russian assets to shareholders by way of a special dividend of €1.60 per existing ordinary share. In addition, in order to maintain the comparability, so far as possible, of Mondi plc's share price before and after the special dividend, the special dividend was accompanied by a share consolidation, which took effect on 29 January 2024, resulting in shareholders receiving 10 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.22 each for every 11 existing ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.20 each.

To effect the share consolidation, the Group issued 3 additional ordinary shares prior to the record date for the share consolidation, increasing the number of ordinary shares from 485,553,780 ordinary shares to 485,553,783 ordinary shares, so that the number of the existing ordinary shares in issue at the time of the consolidation was exactly divisible by 11, such that there was no remaining fraction of a share. Following the share consolidation, the total number of ordinary shares issued decreased by 44,141,253 ordinary shares from 485,553,783 ordinary shares to 441,412,530 ordinary shares, while the total nominal value of the share capital of the Group remained unchanged at €97 million.

Number of shares € million At 31 December 20231 485,553,780 97 Shares issued 3 - Effect of share consolidation (44,141,253) - At 30 June 2024 441,412,530 97

Note:

1 There were no movements in the share capital of Mondi plc in 2023.

11Borrowings

Financing facilities

Group liquidity is provided through a range of committed debt facilities. The principal loan arrangements in place are the following:

€ million Maturity Interest rate % As at 30 June 2024 As at 31 December 2023 Financing facilities Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility June 2028 EURIBOR + margin 750 750 €500 million Eurobond April 2024 1.500% - 500 €600 million Eurobond April 2026 1.625% 600 600 €750 million Eurobond April 2028 2.375% 750 750 €500 million Eurobond May 2032 3.750% 500 - Long Term Facility Agreement December 2026 EURIBOR + margin 17 20 Other Various Various 4 4 Total committed facilities 2,621 2,624 Drawn (1,867) (1,870) Total committed facilities available 754 754

The Group's Eurobonds incur a fixed rate of interest. Swap agreements are utilised by the Group to raise non-euro-denominated currency to fund subsidiaries' liquidity needs, thereby exposing the Group to floating interest rates.

In April 2024, the Group repaid its €500 million Eurobond at maturity and, in May 2024, issued a new €500 million 8 year Eurobond maturing in May 2032 at a coupon of 3.750% per annum. The new Eurobond was issued under the Group's Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme and the proceeds were used for general corporate purposes.

The €750 million 5-year revolving multi-currency credit facility agreement (RCF) incorporates key sustainability targets linked to MAP2030, classifying the facility as a Sustainability Linked Loan. Under the terms of the agreement, the margin will be adjusted according to the Group's performance against specified sustainability targets.

Short-term liquidity needs are met by cash and the RCF.

As at 30 June 2024, the Group had no financial covenants in any of its financing facilities.

The Group currently has investment grade credit ratings from both Moody's Investors Service (Baa1, outlook stable) and Standard & Poor's (A-, outlook stable).

As at 30 June 2024 As at 31 December 2023 € million Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Secured Lease liabilities 23 109 132 21 104 125 Total secured 23 109 132 21 104 125 Unsecured Bonds - 1,841 1,841 500 1,345 1,845 Bank loans and overdrafts 38 9 47 38 11 49 Total unsecured 38 1,850 1,888 538 1,356 1,894 Total borrowings 61 1,959 2,020 559 1,460 2,019 Committed facilities drawn 1,867 1,870 Uncommitted facilities drawn 153 149

12Business combinations

To 30 June 2024

On 5 February 2024, the Group announced the completion of the acquisition of Hinton Pulp mill in Alberta (Canada) from West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd (West Fraser) for an agreed consideration of USD 5 million, before working capital adjustments. The mill has the capacity to produce around 250,000 tonnes of pulp per annum and will provide the Group with access to local, high-quality fibre from a well-established wood basket as part of a long-term partnership with West Fraser. The Group intends to invest in the mill to improve productivity and sustainability performance and, subject to pre-engineering and permitting, expand the facility primarily with a new kraft paper machine which will integrate its paper bag operations in the Americas and support future growth.

Hinton's revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2024 was €64 million with a loss after tax of €2 million. Since the date of acquisition, Hinton's revenue of €51 million and profit after tax of €2 million have been included in the condensed consolidated income statement.

Details of the net assets acquired, as adjusted from book to fair value, are as follows:

€ million Fair value Net assets acquired Property, plant and equipment 4 Inventories 15 Trade and other receivables 17 Total assets 36 Trade and other payables (11) Deferred tax liabilities (4) Other provisions (2) Total liabilities (17) Net assets acquired 19 Gain on purchase before transaction-related costs (13) Net cash paid per condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 6

Transaction costs of €4 million were charged to other net operating expenses in the condensed consolidated income statement.

The acquisition is a purchase of assets that constitutes a business accounted for under IFRS 3, 'Business Combinations'. The purchase price allocation resulted in a net gain on purchase of €9 million, net of transaction-related costs, as the fair value of net assets acquired was in excess of the consideration paid. The gain on purchase is attributable to the mill's loss-making operations at the time of the transaction and the need for investment to improve productivity and sustainability performance. The gain was recognised in other net operating expenses in the condensed consolidated income statement.

The fair values of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations are level 3 measures in terms of the fair value measurement hierarchy. Property, plant and equipment has been measured at fair value using relevant valuation methods accepted under IFRS 13, 'Fair Value Measurement', with related deferred tax adjustments. Management has considered the impact of environmental and climate risks on the estimated fair values of Hinton's property, plant and equipment. These considerations did not have a material impact. The fair value accounting of this acquisition is provisional pending final determination of the fair value of the assets and liabilities acquired. In particular, the fair values of the assets and liabilities disclosed above have only been determined provisionally because the independent valuations have not been finalised. If necessary, any adjustments to the fair values recognised will be made within 12 months of the acquisition date.

To 31 December 2023

On 12 January 2023, the Group completed the acquisition of the Duino mill near Trieste (Italy) from the Burgo Group. Details of this business combination were disclosed in note 25 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2023.

13Consolidated cash flow analysis

(a)Reconciliation of profit before tax from continuing operations to cash generated from continuing operations

€ million Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Profit before tax from continuing operations 296 418 Depreciation and amortisation 210 199 Share-based payments 6 5 Net pre-tax cash flow effect of current and prior period special items 9 20 Net finance costs 31 43 Net monetary gain arising from hyperinflationary economies (1) (3) Net loss from joint ventures 2 2 Increase/(decrease) in provisions 8 (16) Decrease in net retirement benefits (5) (10) Movement in working capital (160) (37) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (50) 152 (Increase)/decrease in operating receivables (275) 19 Increase/(decrease) in operating payables 165 (208) Fair value gains on forestry assets (49) (86) Felling costs 47 41 Net (gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (2) 1 Insurance reimbursements for property damages (11) (17) Other adjustments (9) (6) Cash generated from continuing operations 372 554

(b)Cash and cash equivalents

€ million As at 30 June 2024 As at 30 June 2023 As at 31 December 2023 Cash and cash equivalents per condensed consolidated statement of financial position 415 857 1,592 Bank overdrafts included in short-term borrowings (4) (20) - Cash and cash equivalents held by continuing operations (see note 13c) 411 837 1,592 Cash and cash equivalents classified as assets held for sale - 354 - Cash and cash equivalents per condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 411 1,191 1,592

The cash and cash equivalents of €415 million (as at 31 December 2023: €1,592 million) include money market funds of €216 million (as at 31 December 2023: €840 million) valued at fair value through profit and loss, with the remaining balance carried at amortised cost.

The Group operates in certain countries where the existence of exchange controls or access to hard currency may restrict the use of certain cash balances outside of those countries. These restrictions are not expected to have any material effect on the Group's ability to meet its ongoing obligations.

The fair value of cash and cash equivalents carried at amortised cost approximate their carrying values presented.

(c)Movement in net debt

The Group's net debt position is as follows:

€ million Cash and cash equivalents Current financial asset investments1 Debt due within one year2 Debt due after one year Debt-related derivative financial instruments Total net debt At 1 January 2024 1,592 1 (559) (1,460) 7 (419) Cash flow (1,168) - 516 (496) 23 (1,125) Cash movement in the period (1,168) - - - - (1,168) Proceeds from issue of Eurobond - - - (496) - (496) Repayment of Eurobond - - 500 - - 500 Proceeds from borrowings - - (8) (215) - (223) Repayment of borrowings - - 11 215 - 226 Repayment of lease liabilities - - 13 - - 13 Net cash outflow from debt-related derivative financial instruments - - - - 23 23 Additions to lease liabilities - - (7) (13) - (20) Disposal of lease liabilities - - - 1 - 1 Movement in unamortised loan costs - - - (1) - (1) Net movement in fair value of derivative financial instruments - - - - (29) (29) Reclassification - - (12) 12 - - Currency movements (13) - 5 (2) - (10) At 30 June 2024 411 1 (57) (1,959) 1 (1,603)

€ million Cash and cash equivalents Current financial asset investments1 Debt due within one year Debt due after one year Debt-related derivative financial instruments Total net debt At 1 January 2023 1,061 1 (96) (1,970) (7) (1,011) Cash flow (91) - 27 - 40 (24) Cash movement from continuing operations (235) - - - - (235) Proceeds from borrowings - - (17) - - (17) Repayment of borrowings - - 32 - - 32 Repayment of lease liabilities - - 11 - - 11 Net cash outflow from debt-related derivative financial instruments - - - - 40 40 Discontinued operations 144 - 1 - - 145 Additions to lease liabilities - - (7) (11) - (18) Disposal of lease liabilities - - - 1 - 1 Movement in unamortised loan costs - - - (1) - (1) Net movement in fair value of derivative financial instruments - - - - (36) (36) Reclassification - - (510) 510 - - Elimination of assets and liabilities previously classified as held for sale (34) - (1) (19) - (54) Currency movements (99) - 23 23 - (53) At 30 June 2023 837 1 (564) (1,467) (3) (1,196)

Notes:

1 Included in financial instruments in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position.

2 Excludes bank overdrafts of €4 million (as at 31 December 2023: €nil), which are included in cash and cash equivalents (see note 13b)

The Group incurred interest expense of €52 million in relation to bank overdrafts, loans and lease liabilities (six months ended 30 June 2023: €57 million). The Group paid €43 million (six months ended 30 June 2023: €42 million) relating to interest on borrowings and €18 million (six months ended 30 June 2023: €26 million) relating to forward exchange rates on derivative contracts. The settlement of debt-related derivatives shown as cash flow in the table above is recognised as net cash outflow from debt-related derivative financial instruments in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

14Capital commitments

As at 30 June 2024, capital expenditure contracted for but not recognised as liabilities is €635 million (as at 31 December 2023: €634 million).

15Contingent liabilities

There have been no significant changes to the nature of the contingent liabilities as disclosed in note 30 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2023.

16Fair value measurement

Assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value, or where the fair value of financial instruments has been disclosed in the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements, are based on the following fair value measurement hierarchy:

• level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

• level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

• level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

The assets measured at fair value on level 3 of the fair value measurement hierarchy are the Group's forestry assets as set out in note 9 and certain assets acquired or liabilities assumed in business combinations as set out in note 12.

As at 30 June 2024, the fair value of level 2 derivative financial assets is €11 million (as at 31 December 2023: €13 million), whereas the fair value of level 2 derivative financial liabilities is €13 million (as at 31 December 2023: €4 million).

Cash and cash equivalents include money market funds, which are carried at fair value through profit and loss, with the remaining balance carried at amortised cost. As at 30 June 2024, the level 1 fair valued money market funds are valued at €216 million (as at 31 December 2023: €840 million).

The Group did not measure any financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value on a non-recurring basis as at 30 June 2024.

There have been no transfers of assets or liabilities between levels of the fair value hierarchy during the period.

The fair values of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over-the-counter derivatives) are determined using generally accepted valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximise the use of observable market data and rely as little as possible on Group specific estimates.

Specific valuation methodologies used to value financial instruments include:

• the fair values of foreign exchange contracts are calculated as the present value of expected future cash flows based on observable yield curves and exchange rates; and

• other techniques, including discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine the fair values of other financial instruments.

Except as detailed below, the directors consider that the carrying values of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost in the condensed consolidated financial statements are approximately equal to their fair values.

Carrying amount Fair value € million As at 30 June 2024 As at 31 December 2023 As at 30 June 2024 As at 31 December 2023 Financial liabilities Borrowings 2,020 2,019 1,969 1,983

17Related party transactions

The Group and its subsidiaries, in the ordinary course of business, enter into various sale, purchase and service transactions with associated undertakings in which the Group has a material interest. The related party transactions entered into by the Group have been contracted on an arms-length basis. The level of these transactions is consistent with prior year.

Transactions between Mondi plc and its subsidiaries, which are related parties, and transactions between its subsidiaries have been eliminated on consolidation. There have been no significant changes to the nature of its related party transactions as disclosed in note 32 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2023.

18Events occurring after 30 June 2024

Aside from the interim ordinary dividend declared for the current financial year (see note 8), there have been no material reportable events since 30 June 2024.

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

The Group presents certain measures of financial performance, position or cash flows in the condensed consolidated financial statements that are not defined or specified according to IFRS Accounting Standards in order to provide additional performance-related measures to its stakeholders. These measures, referred to as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), are prepared on a consistent basis for all periods presented in this report.

By their nature, the APMs used by the Group are not necessarily uniformly applied by peer companies and therefore may not be comparable with similarly defined measures and disclosures applied by other companies. Such measures should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute to the equivalent IFRS Accounting Standards measure.

Internally, the Group and its operating segments apply the same APMs in a consistent manner in planning and reporting on performance to management, the Executive Committee and the Board. Three of the Group's APMs, underlying EBITDA, basic underlying EPS and ROCE, form part of the executive directors' and senior management's remuneration targets.

The most significant APMs used by the Group are described below, together with a reconciliation to the equivalent IFRS Accounting Standards measure. The reconciliations are based on Group figures and represent the continuing operations of the Group, unless otherwise stated. The reporting segment equivalent APMs are measured in a consistent manner.

APM description and purpose Financial statement reference Closest IFRS equivalent measure Special items Special items are generally material, non-recurring items from continuing operations that exceed €10 million. The Audit Committee regularly assesses the monetary threshold of €10 million on a net basis and considers the threshold in the context of both the Group as a whole and individual operating segment performance. The Group separately discloses special items on the face of the condensed consolidated income statement to assist its stakeholders in understanding the underlying financial performance achieved by the Group on a basis that is comparable from year to year. Examples of special item charges or credits include, but are not limited to, significant restructuring programmes, impairment of assets or cash-generating units, profits or losses from the disposal of businesses, and the settlement of significant litigation or claims. Subsequent adjustments to items previously recognised as special items, including any related credits received subsequently, continue to be reflected as special items in future periods even if they do not exceed the quantitative reporting threshold. Subsequent adjustments to items, or charges and credits on items that are closely related, which previously did not qualify for reporting as special items, continue to be reported in the underlying result even if the cumulative net charge/credit over the years exceeds the €10 million quantitative reporting threshold. Note 4 None Underlying EBITDA Operating profit before special items, depreciation, amortisation and impairments not recorded as special items provides a measure of the cash-generating ability of the Group's continuing operations that is comparable from year to year. For the Uncoated Fine Paper business unit review, the Group has disclosed underlying EBITDA excluding forestry fair value gain to improve relative comparability. Condensed consolidated income statement Operating profit Underlying EBITDA margin Underlying EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Group revenue (segment revenue for operating segments) provides a measure of the cash-generating ability of the Group's continuing operations relative to revenue. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Underlying EBITDA (see condensed consolidated income statement) 565 680 Group revenue (see condensed consolidated income statement) 3,739 3,881 Underlying EBITDA margin (%) 15.1 17.5 Underlying operating profit Operating profit before special items provides a measure of operating performance of the Group's continuing operations that is comparable from year to year. Condensed consolidated income statement Operating profit Underlying profit before tax Profit before tax and special items. Underlying profit before tax provides a measure of the Group's continuing operations' profitability before tax that is comparable from year to year. Condensed consolidated income statement Profit before tax Effective tax rate Underlying tax charge expressed as a percentage of underlying profit before tax. A measure of the tax charge of the Group's continuing operations relative to its profit before tax expressed on an underlying basis. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Tax charge before special items (see note 6) 71 102 Underlying profit before tax (see condensed consolidated income statement) 323 439 Effective tax rate (%) 22.0 23.2 Underlying earnings (and per share measure) Net profit after tax before special items arising from the Group's continuing operations that is attributable to shareholders. Underlying earnings (and the related per share measure based on the basic, weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding) provides a measure of the continuing operations' earnings. Note 7 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders (and per share measure) Total earnings (prior to special items) Net profit after tax before special items arising from the Group's continuing and discontinued operations that is attributable to shareholders. Total earnings provides a measure of the Group's earnings. Note 7 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders Headline earnings (and per share measure) The presentation of headline earnings (and the related per share measure based on the basic, weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding) is mandated under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and is calculated in accordance with Circular 1/2023, 'Headline Earnings', as issued by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. Note 7 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders (and per share measure) Capital employed (and related trailing 12-month average capital employed) Capital employed comprises total equity and net debt. Trailing 12-month average capital employed is the average monthly capital employed over the last 12 months adjusted for spend on major capital expenditure projects which are not yet in production. These measures provide the level of invested capital in the business. Trailing12-month average capital employed is used in the calculation of return on capital employed. Note 3 Total equity Return on capital employed (ROCE) Trailing 12-month underlying operating profit, including share of associate's and joint ventures' net profit/(loss), divided by trailing 12-month average capital employed. ROCE provides a measure of the efficient and effective use of capital in the business and is presented on the basis of the Group's continuing operations for comparability. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Year ended 31 December 2023 Trailing 12-month underlying operating profit 664 1,176 790 Trailing 12-month underlying net loss from joint ventures (5) (4) (5) Trailing 12-month underlying profit from operations and joint ventures 659 1,172 785 Trailing 12-month average capital employed of continuing operations (see note 3) 6,088 6,134 6,135 ROCE (%) 10.8 19.1 12.8 Net debt (and related trailing 12-month average net debt) A measure comprising short, medium, and long-term interest-bearing borrowings and the fair value of debt-related derivatives less cash and cash equivalents, net of overdrafts, and current financial asset investments. Trailing 12-month average net debt is the average monthly net debt over the last 12 months. Note 13c None Net debt to underlying EBITDA Net debt divided by trailing 12-month underlying EBITDA. A measure of the Group's net indebtedness relative to its cash-generating ability. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Year ended 31 December 2023 Net debt (see note 13c) 1,603 1,196 419 Trailing 12-month underlying EBITDA 1,086 1,586 1,201 Net debt to underlying EBITDA (times) 1.5 0.8 0.3 Working capital as a percentage of revenue Working capital, defined as the sum of trade and other receivables and inventories less trade and other payables, expressed as a percentage of annualised Group revenue, which is calculated based on an extrapolation of average monthly year-to-date revenue. A measure of the Group's effective use of working capital relative to revenue. None APM calculation: € million, unless otherwise stated Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Year ended 31 December 2023 Inventories (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) 1,138 1,203 1,049 Trade and other receivables (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) 1,552 1,367 1,254 Trade and other payables (see condensed consolidated statement of financial position) (1,353) (1,247) (1,219) Working capital 1,337 1,323 1,084 Annualised Group revenue 7,478 7,762 7,330 Working capital as a percentage of revenue 17.9 17.0 14.8

Production statistics

Six months ended 30 June 2024 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Continuing operations Containerboard 000 tonnes 1,171 1,178 Kraft paper 000 tonnes 640 557 Uncoated fine paper 000 tonnes 489 410 Pulp 000 tonnes 1,906 1,616 Internal consumption 000 tonnes 1,579 1,379 Market pulp 000 tonnes 327 237 Corrugated solutions million m² 935 916 Paper bags million units 2,792 2,837 Consumer flexibles million m² 1,006 945 Functional paper and films million m² 1,637 1,407

