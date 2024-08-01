Robert Swaak to step down as CEO of ABN AMRO in the first half of 2025





ABN AMRO Bank N.V. announced today that CEO Robert Swaak will not complete his term of office at the bank. In consultation with the Supervisory Board, it has been decided that he will step down in the first half of 2025.



Robert Swaak: "Over these past years, I have led ABN AMRO with great dedication and pleasure. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together to execute ABN AMRO's strategy. When I was asked to serve a second term as CEO last year, I considered the possibility that I would make way for a successor at an appropriate time before the end of the term. Now that the bank is entering a new strategic period, the Supervisory Board should be given the opportunity to find a successor in time. It goes without saying that - until a successor has been appointed - I will continue to dedicate myself fully to the bank, to our clients, investors, colleagues and other stakeholders in the coming period."



Tom de Swaan, Chairman of ABN AMRO's Supervisory Board: "Robert remains fully committed to the bank and we are very pleased with that. This will ensure continuity and give us the opportunity to find a successor in time. We are grateful to Robert for his dedication to the bank, his leadership and the way in which he has represented ABN AMRO. Under his leadership, ABN AMRO has set the course to become a personal bank in the digital age."

Robert Swaak was appointed as the CEO of ABN AMRO in April 2020 and was reappointed in April 2024. The process of finding a successor has been initiated.





This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).





