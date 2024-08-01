HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: HDF Energy and Tunisian Ministry of Energy collaborate on developing an international green hydrogen production project



Tunis, August 1, 2024 - HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France), d eveloper of large-scale hydrogen infrastructure , h as signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy of the Republic of Tunisia, Mrs. Fatma Thabet Chiboub, to launch a large-scale green hydrogen production project in Tunisia. This project, with an initial investment of around 3 billion euros, will serve both the European market and domestic needs.

This partnership aligns with Tunisia's national strategy to become a leader in green hydrogen production, leveraging the country's abundant solar and wind resources.

The MoU outlines the development of a first large-scale green hydrogen project with a potential capacity of 1 GW of wind energy, 500 MW of photovoltaic energy, and 800 MW of electrolysers capable of producing up to 65,000 tonnes of hydrogen. This green hydrogen production is primarily intended for export to Europe via the SoutH2 corridor, a hydrogen pipeline initiative led by European gas transmission operators.

The project will engage local investors and communities, as well as the broader economic and industrial sectors in Tunisia, which is already a hub for renewable energy and gas industries.

Signing of the MoU on July 29, 2024 by Mrs. Fatma Thabet Chiboub, Minister of Industry, Mines, and Energy of the Republic of Tunisia, and Mr. Gilles Bouder, HDF Energy's VP for EMEA, in the presence of Mr. Ouael Chouch ène , Secretary of State in charge of Energy Transition, Mr. Samir Majoul, President UTICA, Mr. Khaled Selami, Board Member of UTICA, Mr. Arnaud Guigné, Head of the French Embassy's Regional Economic Service, and Mr. Sylvain Charrier, VP Public Affairs of HDF Energy.



This collaboration underscores HDF Energy's expertise in developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and represents a significant step forward in global energy transition efforts.

The signing of this agreement is part of a series of MoUs signed with HDF Energy and five other foreign companies.

The ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy of the Republic of Tunisia, declared:

"Through the signing of these six agreements, Tunisia aims to implement the national strategy for green hydrogen and its derivatives by 2050, by attracting investments exploiting available national resources as well as existing industrial and energy infrastructure . Tunisia positions itself to produce 8.3 million tons of green hydrogen and its derivatives by 2050, of which 2.3 million tons are intended for the local market and 6 million tons for export, with total investments estimated at around 120 billion."

Mr. Gilles Bouder, HDF Energy's VP for EMEA , stated: "The signing of this MoU solidifies HDF Energy's status as a leading global expert in green hydrogen. We are honoured by the recognition from the Tunisian Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy. Our goal is not merely to execute a project in Tunisia but to establish a genuinely Tunisian project, by relying on local competencies and expertise. This project will empower Tunisia to produce some of the most competitively priced green hydrogen globally."

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence production in 2025 at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux, these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 150 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of projects valued at over €5 billion.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Oceania with 35+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

