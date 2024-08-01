Greater Lyon has chosen Veolia to modernize and manage the Saint Fons wastewater treatment plant, one of France's largest, representing a €100 million contract over 6 years.

With a capacity of one million population equivalents, the site will significantly reduce its carbon footprint thanks to Veolia's innovative integrated offer, based on the combination of its different businesses, in line with the Group's GreenUp strategic plan.

Veolia will enable the site to reduce its electricity consumption by 15%, gas consumption by 72%, water consumption by 10%, and its need for chemical additives by 50% thanks to more efficient management of the wastewater treatment plant.

Veolia's expertise in both efficiency and technology guarantees compliance with the highest environmental standards at the best value for money.

Greater Lyon has entrusted Veolia (Paris:VIE), long active in the region, with a significant contract for the modernization and management of the Saint Fons wastewater treatment plant, one of the largest in France. This 6-year contract represents a total value of 100 million euros.

In operation for nearly fifty years, the plant treats the wastewater of all inhabitants of the left bank of the Rhône river, as well as some of the region's industrial groups, equivalent to one million inhabitants. Veolia was chosen to address several issues: to regain compliance on biological treatment, improve the state of the assets, and organize the management of heavy rainfalls which can lead to pollution, all in close cooperation with local authorities. Greater Lyon also aims to make this site a benchmark of standards in terms of operational efficiency, energy and environmental performance.

Veolia has mobilized all its areas of expertise to implement an integrated offer that meets these goals at the best value for money:

Thanks to more efficient digitized management, Veolia will enable the site to reduce its electricity consumption by 15% and its water consumption by 10%.

The site's carbon footprint will be significantly reduced, as 90% of its energy consumption will be covered by decarbonizing energy produced from Veolia's energy recovery facilities. The recovery of waste heat from incinerators will also produce 6% of the site's electricity needs, thus replacing fossil fuels.

Veolia will draw on its technical innovation capabilities to face emerging pollutants such as PFAS, particularly in sewage sludge, and prepare the region for future regulatory changes.

Veolia will also support Greater Lyon in its soil return strategy, with a future pooling of sludge treatment by methanization at the neighboring wastewater treatment plant.

"With our long-time presence in the region, we are proud to have been chosen by the Lyon metropolitan area to make Saint Fons wastewater treatment plant a true environmental leader. Thanks to more efficient management and the combination of our various businesses, we were able to offer a solution with the best value for money that combines the ecological and economic performances of the site by significantly reducing its carbon footprint and its consumption of raw materials. The ecological transformation of Saint Fons demonstrates our ability to provide concrete solutions to build a sustainable future for and with local regions, perfectly in line with our GreenUp strategic plan", says Jean-François Nogrette, Senior Executive Vice President, France Special Waste Europe

