Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2024

The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2024



Das Instrument 6ZR SE0015988100 MOVEBYBIKE EUROPE AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.08.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.08.2024

The instrument 6ZR SE0015988100 MOVEBYBIKE EUROPE AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.08.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 02.08.2024



Das Instrument 32U AU000000MHC9 MANHATTAN CORP.LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.08.2024

The instrument 32U AU000000MHC9 MANHATTAN CORP.LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024



Das Instrument 3SB US13005U1016 CALIFORNIA BANCORP.DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.08.2024

The instrument 3SB US13005U1016 CALIFORNIA BANCORP.DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.08.2024