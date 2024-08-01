DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Total Voting Rights

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Total Voting Rights 01-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations "),Company announces that the number of ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, the number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury, and the Total Voting Rights of the Company as at 31 July 2024 were as follows: Number of Ordinary Shares in issues 189,046,450 Number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury 205,776 Total voting rights attached to Ordinary Shares in issue 188,840,674

The above figure of 188,840,674 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations.

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

