Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares 01-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 375.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 371.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 374.1597p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 205,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,840,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 374.1597

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased (pence per Time) number venue share) 2085 375.50 08:47:50 00070838845TRLO0 XLON 711 375.50 08:47:50 00070838846TRLO0 XLON 666 375.50 08:47:50 00070838847TRLO0 XLON 565 373.50 08:50:01 00070838932TRLO0 XLON 359 373.50 08:50:01 00070838933TRLO0 XLON 757 374.00 09:03:01 00070839586TRLO0 XLON 685 373.50 09:08:47 00070839795TRLO0 XLON 21 372.50 09:13:31 00070839940TRLO0 XLON 98 372.50 09:13:31 00070839941TRLO0 XLON 251 372.50 09:14:44 00070839978TRLO0 XLON 444 372.50 09:14:44 00070839979TRLO0 XLON 780 372.50 09:14:44 00070839980TRLO0 XLON 400 372.00 09:43:55 00070840883TRLO0 XLON 371 372.00 09:43:55 00070840884TRLO0 XLON 257 372.00 09:46:55 00070840928TRLO0 XLON 470 372.00 09:46:55 00070840929TRLO0 XLON 33 372.00 09:46:55 00070840930TRLO0 XLON 6 372.00 09:46:58 00070840931TRLO0 XLON 50 372.00 09:50:49 00070841047TRLO0 XLON 814 372.00 09:57:49 00070841232TRLO0 XLON 470 372.00 09:57:49 00070841233TRLO0 XLON 7 372.00 09:57:49 00070841234TRLO0 XLON 619 375.50 10:23:31 00070842093TRLO0 XLON 400 375.50 10:23:31 00070842094TRLO0 XLON 107 375.50 10:23:31 00070842095TRLO0 XLON 341 375.50 10:23:31 00070842096TRLO0 XLON 950 374.50 10:26:04 00070842180TRLO0 XLON 796 374.50 10:26:04 00070842181TRLO0 XLON 90 374.50 11:00:39 00070842943TRLO0 XLON 100 374.50 11:00:39 00070842944TRLO0 XLON 149 374.50 11:00:39 00070842945TRLO0 XLON 307 374.50 11:00:39 00070842946TRLO0 XLON 200 374.50 11:00:39 00070842947TRLO0 XLON 166 374.50 11:00:39 00070842948TRLO0 XLON 701 374.50 11:09:39 00070843263TRLO0 XLON 680 374.00 11:17:05 00070843461TRLO0 XLON 430 373.50 11:17:27 00070843468TRLO0 XLON 9 374.50 11:51:50 00070844187TRLO0 XLON 1297 374.50 11:51:50 00070844188TRLO0 XLON 200 374.50 11:51:50 00070844189TRLO0 XLON 20 374.50 11:51:50 00070844190TRLO0 XLON 100 375.00 11:55:55 00070844280TRLO0 XLON 400 375.00 11:55:55 00070844281TRLO0 XLON 200 375.00 11:55:55 00070844282TRLO0 XLON 62 375.00 11:55:55 00070844283TRLO0 XLON 38 375.00 12:04:58 00070844609TRLO0 XLON 200 375.00 12:04:58 00070844610TRLO0 XLON 533 375.00 12:04:58 00070844611TRLO0 XLON 683 375.00 12:16:58 00070844823TRLO0 XLON 200 374.50 12:17:20 00070844826TRLO0 XLON 388 374.50 12:17:20 00070844827TRLO0 XLON 168 374.50 12:17:20 00070844828TRLO0 XLON 734 372.50 12:28:08 00070845064TRLO0 XLON 7 374.00 13:03:41 00070846411TRLO0 XLON 800 375.50 13:08:10 00070846479TRLO0 XLON 384 375.50 13:13:50 00070846571TRLO0 XLON 336 375.50 13:13:50 00070846572TRLO0 XLON 429 375.50 13:15:00 00070846583TRLO0 XLON 662 375.50 13:28:00 00070846837TRLO0 XLON 768 375.50 13:33:00 00070846972TRLO0 XLON 111 375.50 13:40:00 00070847148TRLO0 XLON 554 375.50 13:40:00 00070847149TRLO0 XLON 720 374.50 13:40:01 00070847158TRLO0 XLON 777 374.50 13:40:01 00070847159TRLO0 XLON 134 375.50 14:01:15 00070847558TRLO0 XLON 102 375.50 14:01:15 00070847559TRLO0 XLON 719 375.50 14:01:15 00070847560TRLO0 XLON 781 374.50 14:07:52 00070847734TRLO0 XLON 720 374.50 14:07:52 00070847735TRLO0 XLON 825 373.00 14:08:09 00070847754TRLO0 XLON 200 373.00 14:17:06 00070847991TRLO0 XLON 400 373.00 14:17:06 00070847992TRLO0 XLON 171 373.00 14:17:06 00070847993TRLO0 XLON 681 373.00 14:20:30 00070848096TRLO0 XLON 100 373.00 14:38:40 00070848852TRLO0 XLON 109 373.00 14:38:40 00070848853TRLO0 XLON 691 373.00 14:38:40 00070848854TRLO0 XLON 200 373.00 14:38:40 00070848855TRLO0 XLON 470 373.00 14:38:40 00070848856TRLO0 XLON 100 373.00 14:38:40 00070848857TRLO0 XLON 649 373.00 14:38:40 00070848858TRLO0 XLON 22 372.50 14:45:53 00070849092TRLO0 XLON 30 372.50 14:47:00 00070849125TRLO0 XLON 29 372.50 14:49:12 00070849195TRLO0 XLON 28 372.50 14:49:53 00070849233TRLO0 XLON 21 372.50 14:51:33 00070849277TRLO0 XLON 22 372.50 14:53:13 00070849313TRLO0 XLON 551 372.50 14:53:55 00070849323TRLO0 XLON 743 372.50 14:53:55 00070849324TRLO0 XLON 396 371.50 14:54:06 00070849328TRLO0 XLON 168 371.50 14:54:38 00070849347TRLO0 XLON 26 371.50 14:54:53 00070849348TRLO0 XLON 102 371.50 14:56:25 00070849391TRLO0 XLON 7 371.50 14:56:33 00070849392TRLO0 XLON 326 373.50 15:03:33 00070849724TRLO0 XLON 206 373.50 15:03:48 00070849739TRLO0 XLON 146 373.50 15:03:48 00070849740TRLO0 XLON 676 373.00 15:04:11 00070849750TRLO0 XLON 6 372.50 15:04:54 00070849768TRLO0 XLON 182 375.00 15:29:23 00070850669TRLO0 XLON 556 375.00 15:29:23 00070850670TRLO0 XLON 181 375.00 15:29:23 00070850671TRLO0 XLON 19 375.00 15:29:23 00070850672TRLO0 XLON 693 375.00 15:29:23 00070850673TRLO0 XLON 490 375.00 15:29:23 00070850674TRLO0 XLON 798 375.00 15:29:23 00070850675TRLO0 XLON 721 374.50 15:29:50 00070850688TRLO0 XLON 413 373.50 15:30:31 00070850723TRLO0 XLON 254 373.50 15:30:31 00070850724TRLO0 XLON 54 373.50 15:31:06 00070850735TRLO0 XLON 200 375.00 15:41:49 00070851206TRLO0 XLON 600 375.00 15:41:49 00070851207TRLO0 XLON 83 375.00 15:41:49 00070851208TRLO0 XLON 320 375.00 15:42:49 00070851247TRLO0 XLON 787 375.50 15:45:16 00070851374TRLO0 XLON 200 375.50 15:48:16 00070851481TRLO0 XLON 400 375.50 15:48:16 00070851482TRLO0 XLON 100 375.50 15:48:16 00070851483TRLO0 XLON 4 375.50 15:48:16 00070851484TRLO0 XLON 26 375.00 15:51:19 00070851670TRLO0 XLON 678 375.00 15:51:19 00070851671TRLO0 XLON 545 373.00 15:56:13 00070851937TRLO0 XLON 86 373.00 15:56:25 00070851942TRLO0 XLON 68 373.00 15:56:25 00070851943TRLO0 XLON 681 374.00 16:04:05 00070852437TRLO0 XLON 780 374.00 16:07:05 00070852642TRLO0 XLON 117 374.00 16:11:10 00070852809TRLO0 XLON 127 374.00 16:11:10 00070852810TRLO0 XLON 311 374.00 16:11:10 00070852811TRLO0 XLON 105 374.00 16:11:43 00070852852TRLO0 XLON 277 374.00 16:11:43 00070852853TRLO0 XLON 31 374.00 16:14:59 00070852976TRLO0 XLON 774 374.00 16:14:59 00070852977TRLO0 XLON 14 373.50 16:20:33 00070853433TRLO0 XLON 63 373.50 16:20:33 00070853434TRLO0 XLON 26 373.50 16:20:33 00070853435TRLO0 XLON 563 374.00 16:23:30 00070853584TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

