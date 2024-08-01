Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in own shares

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.08.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: In diesen Rohstoff zu investieren, könnte ein guter Schachzug sein
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
01.08.24
08:09 Uhr
4,300 Euro
-0,300
-6,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
01.08.2024 08:31 Uhr
01-Aug-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            375.50p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            371.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            374.1597p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 205,776 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,840,674.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 31/07/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 374.1597

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             (pence per    Time)            number           venue 
                 share) 
2085               375.50      08:47:50          00070838845TRLO0      XLON 
711                375.50      08:47:50          00070838846TRLO0      XLON 
666                375.50      08:47:50          00070838847TRLO0      XLON 
565                373.50      08:50:01          00070838932TRLO0      XLON 
359                373.50      08:50:01          00070838933TRLO0      XLON 
757                374.00      09:03:01          00070839586TRLO0      XLON 
685                373.50      09:08:47          00070839795TRLO0      XLON 
21                372.50      09:13:31          00070839940TRLO0      XLON 
98                372.50      09:13:31          00070839941TRLO0      XLON 
251                372.50      09:14:44          00070839978TRLO0      XLON 
444                372.50      09:14:44          00070839979TRLO0      XLON 
780                372.50      09:14:44          00070839980TRLO0      XLON 
400                372.00      09:43:55          00070840883TRLO0      XLON 
371                372.00      09:43:55          00070840884TRLO0      XLON 
257                372.00      09:46:55          00070840928TRLO0      XLON 
470                372.00      09:46:55          00070840929TRLO0      XLON 
33                372.00      09:46:55          00070840930TRLO0      XLON 
6                 372.00      09:46:58          00070840931TRLO0      XLON 
50                372.00      09:50:49          00070841047TRLO0      XLON 
814                372.00      09:57:49          00070841232TRLO0      XLON 
470                372.00      09:57:49          00070841233TRLO0      XLON 
7                 372.00      09:57:49          00070841234TRLO0      XLON 
619                375.50      10:23:31          00070842093TRLO0      XLON 
400                375.50      10:23:31          00070842094TRLO0      XLON 
107                375.50      10:23:31          00070842095TRLO0      XLON 
341                375.50      10:23:31          00070842096TRLO0      XLON 
950                374.50      10:26:04          00070842180TRLO0      XLON 
796                374.50      10:26:04          00070842181TRLO0      XLON 
90                374.50      11:00:39          00070842943TRLO0      XLON 
100                374.50      11:00:39          00070842944TRLO0      XLON 
149                374.50      11:00:39          00070842945TRLO0      XLON 
307                374.50      11:00:39          00070842946TRLO0      XLON 
200                374.50      11:00:39          00070842947TRLO0      XLON 
166                374.50      11:00:39          00070842948TRLO0      XLON 
701                374.50      11:09:39          00070843263TRLO0      XLON 
680                374.00      11:17:05          00070843461TRLO0      XLON 
430                373.50      11:17:27          00070843468TRLO0      XLON 
9                 374.50      11:51:50          00070844187TRLO0      XLON 
1297               374.50      11:51:50          00070844188TRLO0      XLON 
200                374.50      11:51:50          00070844189TRLO0      XLON 
20                374.50      11:51:50          00070844190TRLO0      XLON 
100                375.00      11:55:55          00070844280TRLO0      XLON 
400                375.00      11:55:55          00070844281TRLO0      XLON 
200                375.00      11:55:55          00070844282TRLO0      XLON 
62                375.00      11:55:55          00070844283TRLO0      XLON 
38                375.00      12:04:58          00070844609TRLO0      XLON 
200                375.00      12:04:58          00070844610TRLO0      XLON 
533                375.00      12:04:58          00070844611TRLO0      XLON 
683                375.00      12:16:58          00070844823TRLO0      XLON 
200                374.50      12:17:20          00070844826TRLO0      XLON 
388                374.50      12:17:20          00070844827TRLO0      XLON 
168                374.50      12:17:20          00070844828TRLO0      XLON 
734                372.50      12:28:08          00070845064TRLO0      XLON 
7                 374.00      13:03:41          00070846411TRLO0      XLON 
800                375.50      13:08:10          00070846479TRLO0      XLON 
384                375.50      13:13:50          00070846571TRLO0      XLON 
336                375.50      13:13:50          00070846572TRLO0      XLON 
429                375.50      13:15:00          00070846583TRLO0      XLON 
662                375.50      13:28:00          00070846837TRLO0      XLON 
768                375.50      13:33:00          00070846972TRLO0      XLON 
111                375.50      13:40:00          00070847148TRLO0      XLON 
554                375.50      13:40:00          00070847149TRLO0      XLON 
720                374.50      13:40:01          00070847158TRLO0      XLON 
777                374.50      13:40:01          00070847159TRLO0      XLON 
134                375.50      14:01:15          00070847558TRLO0      XLON 
102                375.50      14:01:15          00070847559TRLO0      XLON 
719                375.50      14:01:15          00070847560TRLO0      XLON 
781                374.50      14:07:52          00070847734TRLO0      XLON 
720                374.50      14:07:52          00070847735TRLO0      XLON 
825                373.00      14:08:09          00070847754TRLO0      XLON 
200                373.00      14:17:06          00070847991TRLO0      XLON 
400                373.00      14:17:06          00070847992TRLO0      XLON 
171                373.00      14:17:06          00070847993TRLO0      XLON 
681                373.00      14:20:30          00070848096TRLO0      XLON 
100                373.00      14:38:40          00070848852TRLO0      XLON 
109                373.00      14:38:40          00070848853TRLO0      XLON 
691                373.00      14:38:40          00070848854TRLO0      XLON 
200                373.00      14:38:40          00070848855TRLO0      XLON 
470                373.00      14:38:40          00070848856TRLO0      XLON 
100                373.00      14:38:40          00070848857TRLO0      XLON 
649                373.00      14:38:40          00070848858TRLO0      XLON 
22                372.50      14:45:53          00070849092TRLO0      XLON 
30                372.50      14:47:00          00070849125TRLO0      XLON 
29                372.50      14:49:12          00070849195TRLO0      XLON 
28                372.50      14:49:53          00070849233TRLO0      XLON 
21                372.50      14:51:33          00070849277TRLO0      XLON 
22                372.50      14:53:13          00070849313TRLO0      XLON 
551                372.50      14:53:55          00070849323TRLO0      XLON 
743                372.50      14:53:55          00070849324TRLO0      XLON 
396                371.50      14:54:06          00070849328TRLO0      XLON 
168                371.50      14:54:38          00070849347TRLO0      XLON 
26                371.50      14:54:53          00070849348TRLO0      XLON 
102                371.50      14:56:25          00070849391TRLO0      XLON 
7                 371.50      14:56:33          00070849392TRLO0      XLON 
326                373.50      15:03:33          00070849724TRLO0      XLON 
206                373.50      15:03:48          00070849739TRLO0      XLON 
146                373.50      15:03:48          00070849740TRLO0      XLON 
676                373.00      15:04:11          00070849750TRLO0      XLON 
6                 372.50      15:04:54          00070849768TRLO0      XLON 
182                375.00      15:29:23          00070850669TRLO0      XLON 
556                375.00      15:29:23          00070850670TRLO0      XLON 
181                375.00      15:29:23          00070850671TRLO0      XLON 
19                375.00      15:29:23          00070850672TRLO0      XLON 
693                375.00      15:29:23          00070850673TRLO0      XLON 
490                375.00      15:29:23          00070850674TRLO0      XLON 
798                375.00      15:29:23          00070850675TRLO0      XLON 
721                374.50      15:29:50          00070850688TRLO0      XLON 
413                373.50      15:30:31          00070850723TRLO0      XLON 
254                373.50      15:30:31          00070850724TRLO0      XLON 
54                373.50      15:31:06          00070850735TRLO0      XLON 
200                375.00      15:41:49          00070851206TRLO0      XLON 
600                375.00      15:41:49          00070851207TRLO0      XLON 
83                375.00      15:41:49          00070851208TRLO0      XLON 
320                375.00      15:42:49          00070851247TRLO0      XLON 
787                375.50      15:45:16          00070851374TRLO0      XLON 
200                375.50      15:48:16          00070851481TRLO0      XLON 
400                375.50      15:48:16          00070851482TRLO0      XLON 
100                375.50      15:48:16          00070851483TRLO0      XLON 
4                 375.50      15:48:16          00070851484TRLO0      XLON 
26                375.00      15:51:19          00070851670TRLO0      XLON 
678                375.00      15:51:19          00070851671TRLO0      XLON 
545                373.00      15:56:13          00070851937TRLO0      XLON 
86                373.00      15:56:25          00070851942TRLO0      XLON 
68                373.00      15:56:25          00070851943TRLO0      XLON 
681                374.00      16:04:05          00070852437TRLO0      XLON 
780                374.00      16:07:05          00070852642TRLO0      XLON 
117                374.00      16:11:10          00070852809TRLO0      XLON 
127                374.00      16:11:10          00070852810TRLO0      XLON 
311                374.00      16:11:10          00070852811TRLO0      XLON 
105                374.00      16:11:43          00070852852TRLO0      XLON 
277                374.00      16:11:43          00070852853TRLO0      XLON 
31                374.00      16:14:59          00070852976TRLO0      XLON 
774                374.00      16:14:59          00070852977TRLO0      XLON 
14                373.50      16:20:33          00070853433TRLO0      XLON 
63                373.50      16:20:33          00070853434TRLO0      XLON 
26                373.50      16:20:33          00070853435TRLO0      XLON 
563                374.00      16:23:30          00070853584TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
        2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  337762 
EQS News ID:  1958565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958565&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
