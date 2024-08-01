Australia has firmed as the world's fourth-largest market for utility scale batteries with new data from research consultancy Rystad Energy revealing that almost 3 GW / 8 GWh of battery energy storage projects have started construction in the first seven months of 2024. From pv magazine Australia Rystad Energy said developers have begun building more than 2. 8 GW of new battery energy storage capacity in Australia since the start of the year, laying the foundation for what is shaping to be another record year of new utility scale battery installs. A record 4 GW/10 GWh of grid-scale battery energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...