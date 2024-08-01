Floating systems cause slightly more CO2 emissions than land-based solar systems, mainly because of the additional components for the structure. But overall, they also perform very well from a climate perspective. From pv magazine Germany The Dutch research institute TNO has carried out a detailed life cycle analysis of floating PV systems on behalf of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS). It shows that the floating systems have a slightly larger carbon footprint than land-based systems, mainly due to the additional components for the floating structure. ...

